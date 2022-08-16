ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away

Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
Complex

Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks

A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
FOXBusiness

King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns

King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
foodsafetynews.com

Dog food recalled in Canada because of Listeria contamination

Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain raw frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
foodsafetynews.com

Watermelon suspected in Norwegian Salmonella outbreak

A Salmonella outbreak in Norway with almost 20 people sick has been linked to watermelon. Folkehelseinstituttet (FHI) reported that of 13 ill people interviewed so far, all of them ate watermelon in the days before becoming sick. The melons were bought in various retail stores. Eighteen people are part of...
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

