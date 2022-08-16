Read full article on original website
2M baby swings recalled after infant dies
More than two million infant swings and rockers are being recalled for posing entanglement and strangulation hazards after a 10-month-old baby died from asphyxiation.
Parent warning after teen left fighting for his life after contracting brain-eating amoeba on family beach vacation
A TEENAGER has been left fighting for life after contracting a brain-eating amoeba while on a beach vacation. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, began to experience headaches and hallucinations a week after a family trip to Port Charlotte Beach Florida on July 1. Doctors think Caleb contracted the bacteria, which leaves patients...
Urgent warning as certain kitchen utensils could ‘quadruple your cancer risk’
PEOPLE who have an increased exposure to certain kitchen utensils could quadruple their risk of cancer, experts have warned. Researchers found that so-called 'forever chemicals' are lurking on pots, pans, spoons and other household items. The chemicals, the experts at the University of Southern California (USC) said, can increase your...
Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away
Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
Complex
Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks
A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
FOXBusiness
King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns
King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
foodsafetynews.com
Dog food recalled in Canada because of Listeria contamination
Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain raw frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Florida man dies from bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster from seafood restaurant: Manager says he ate the 'one in a billion' that was bad
A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at a restaurant in what the manager called a 'one in a billion' moment. The unnamed individual — who worked at family-run Rustic Inn Crabhouse two decades ago as a busboy — dined there in late July but quickly fell ill.
Florida says it has no confirmed cases of a ‘brain-eating amoeba.’ Teen’s family says he is fighting for his life.
A Florida teenager was recently hospitalized by what his family described as a rare infection from a "brain-eating amoeba," though a state health official said the agency has no confirmed cases of the illness. Caleb Ziegelbauer's parents took him to the emergency room after he experienced what were described to...
foodsafetynews.com
Watermelon suspected in Norwegian Salmonella outbreak
A Salmonella outbreak in Norway with almost 20 people sick has been linked to watermelon. Folkehelseinstituttet (FHI) reported that of 13 ill people interviewed so far, all of them ate watermelon in the days before becoming sick. The melons were bought in various retail stores. Eighteen people are part of...
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
