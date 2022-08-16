East Duplin football players think highly of head coach Battle Holley, the man who has run the gridiron show in Beulaville since 2011.

“I would say the thing that makes coach Holley a great coach is his day-in and day-out dedication to his players,” senior Kade Kennedy said.

Holley has bled Panthers blue since he arrived as an assistant coach in 2010. Since taking over the following season, he is 94-43 with a trip to the state final in 2017. Overall, Holley is 125-53, which includes one year at Wallace-Rose Hill and two at Kinston.

Holley’s resume opened the door for him to be recognized.

He recently was named East head coach for the N.C. Coaches Association East-West game in Greensboro, scheduled for July.

The East-West is an annual all-star game that features some of the best seniors in the East against the West. Holley was an assistant coach in the game in 2018.

“Anytime you get picked for something like this, it is an honor,” Holley said. “I look forward to meeting some new players and new coaches. I think it will be a fun experience.”

Holley will be head coach in the final East-West game played in July before it moves to December next year. While his focus is on East Duplin’s season opener at Dixon on Friday and trying to win a second consecutive East Central 2-A Conference title, Holley also said he will do his homework through the season to prepare for the East-West.

One of those things is scouting potential players, even while coaching against them.

“Towards the end of the season, coaches will recommend their players to play in the game and then we will get together as a coaching staff and evaluate tape,” Holley said. “But there will be stuff that we will need to do throughout the season. The process is not as rushed as you think, but we need to be eye-balling some folks we think might be able to play in it.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: East Duplin's Battle Holley picked to coach in all-star game