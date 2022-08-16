ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulaville, NC

East Duplin's Battle Holley picked to coach in all-star game

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 4 days ago

East Duplin football players think highly of head coach Battle Holley, the man who has run the gridiron show in Beulaville since 2011.

“I would say the thing that makes coach Holley a great coach is his day-in and day-out dedication to his players,” senior Kade Kennedy said.

Holley has bled Panthers blue since he arrived as an assistant coach in 2010. Since taking over the following season, he is 94-43 with a trip to the state final in 2017. Overall, Holley is 125-53, which includes one year at Wallace-Rose Hill and two at Kinston.

Holley’s resume opened the door for him to be recognized.

He recently was named East head coach for the N.C. Coaches Association East-West game in Greensboro, scheduled for July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7011_0hJG03mq00

The East-West is an annual all-star game that features some of the best seniors in the East against the West. Holley was an assistant coach in the game in 2018.

“Anytime you get picked for something like this, it is an honor,” Holley said. “I look forward to meeting some new players and new coaches. I think it will be a fun experience.”

East Central Conference preview: High school football preview: East Central Conference again will be battle of heavyweights

The best games: The Jacksonville area's 12 best high school football games in 2022

Toughest roads: Which area high school football teams have the toughest schedules in 2022?

Holley will be head coach in the final East-West game played in July before it moves to December next year. While his focus is on East Duplin’s season opener at Dixon on Friday and trying to win a second consecutive East Central 2-A Conference title, Holley also said he will do his homework through the season to prepare for the East-West.

One of those things is scouting potential players, even while coaching against them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibFFI_0hJG03mq00

“Towards the end of the season, coaches will recommend their players to play in the game and then we will get together as a coaching staff and evaluate tape,” Holley said. “But there will be stuff that we will need to do throughout the season. The process is not as rushed as you think, but we need to be eye-balling some folks we think might be able to play in it.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: East Duplin's Battle Holley picked to coach in all-star game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan falls 42-0 at Havelock in football season opener

HAVELOCK — Croatan started the football season with a 42-0 loss at Havelock on Friday night. The Cougars (0-1) will play their home opener next Friday against Pamlico (0-1), while the Rams (1-0) travel to West Carteret (1-0). The Patriots won their season opener 27-10 at West Craven (0-1)...
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Kinston, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Beulaville, NC
WNCT

Greenville 13-15s reach World Series final

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Greenville’s 13-15 year-old baseball team is one win away from winning the Babe Ruth World Series. Greenville advanced to the World Series final game with an 8-0 victory over Rapid City, S.D. on Friday. Greenville has now outscored its opponents 56-4 in five games, four of them in pool play. Greenville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Mini golf fun in Greenville

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Gridiron Football#All Star Game#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wallace Rose Hill#East Central Conference
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
warrenrecord.com

Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine

Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
The Daily News

The Daily News

1K+
Followers
363
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy