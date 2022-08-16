Read full article on original website
Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license
WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
Residents voice concerns about proposed Hyundai in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Residents of the Villages of Walker Meadow and other abutters voiced concerns about a proposed Hyundai dealership at 180 and 182 Turnpike Road. The plans were presented during an Aug. 9 Planning Board meeting. Walker Meadow, which is a 55+ community, contains 50 duplex homes on 49...
Nashua is at a crossroads after a company proposes building an asphalt plant near downtown
Catherine Nieves didn’t know that asphalt is used to build roads and highways until she learned about a company that wants to produce it very close to her home. Her neighborhood, which is only a mile from Nashua’s downtown, is a mix of apartments, small businesses, and home to two Latino churches. Many Brazilians, Puerto Ricans, and people of color live in and around Temple Street. About 30% of the population in this area is Hispanic and 3% Black.
Is Wu still planning to dismantle the BPDA?
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Michelle Wu was a contestant in last year’s five-way race for mayor, dismantling the Boston Planning and Development Agency was a key plank in her progressive platform. Wu’s commitment echoed longstanding calls from neighborhood activists to separate the...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
Andover Stories: A Grand Pile of Bricks Pt. I
Years ago — sometime before 1980 — a friend and I were walking up Bartlet Street headed for the Addison Gallery at Phillips Academy when we passed the Stowe School. He said, “What an ugly pile of bricks that building is!”. I looked at him and said,...
Braintree lands large life sciences development project #mayorkoch #foxrock
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Braintree lands large life sciences development project. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Braintree is the latest of many communities in the MetroBoston region to land a life science...
Andover briefly:
The Run for the Troops 5k will take place on Nov. 13 this year. The race raises money for Run for the Troops a non-profit which builds custom homes for veterans for severely injured post 9/11 veterans. The first 1,500 people to register for the race by 9/25 will receive...
Cautious optimism that water supplies can be secured and Ipswich River protected
NORTH SHORE — Three towns in the Ipswich River Basin draw all their drinking water exclusively from wells. During hot, dry summers, the withdrawals further stress a river unable to recharge itself from springs fed by groundwater. “It leads to these horrible, dry conditions we’re seeing right now,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA).
Boston appoints its first-ever Green New Deal director. These are his priorities
During her mayoral campaign, Michelle Wu promised to make climate change a top priority in Boston through a "Green New Deal." Now as mayor, she has appointed Oliver Sellers-Garcia as the city's first-ever Green New Deal director. Sellers-Garcia, who most recently worked as the MBTA's director of resiliency and equity,...
Haverhill Fire Using Loaner Ladder Truck as Both of its Ladders are Out of Service
Both of Haverhill Fire Department’s ladder trucks are out of service and the city is using a loaner from Lawrence. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien says the city was never without coverage. Haverhill firefighters say mistakes made in the last decade or so are contributing to the problem....
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
Breezeline Proposes First Serious Internet, TV, Phone Competition with Comcast in Haverhill
A Quincy-based company is expected to win approval over the next few months to provide internet, television and voice competition in Haverhill. Breezeline, formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, is the eighth largest cable operator in the country. It plans to spend $28 million to wire the city, according to Mayor James J. Fiorentini. The company, better known locally under the names of properties it purchased from MetroCast and Charter Communications, already operates over the border in New Hampshire. It is the first challenger to Comcast’s historical dominance in Haverhill. Fiorentini called the company’s entrance “years in the making.”
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
MassMutual investment subsidiary faces $250,000 state fine after agent pressured clients into high-commission insurance
SPRINGFIELD — A subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. faces a $250,000 fine by the state over the company’s failure to supervise an agent. Charles J. Evan, of Wellesley, defrauded clients by pressuring them into unsuitable high-commission insurance products in order to line his own pockets, according to to a news release from the office of secretary of state William Galvin.
Restoration of Derry medical building to take ‘considerable time’ after fire
DERRY, N.H. — It will be a while before providers at the Derry medical building wherea fire broke out last month will be back in their offices. Derry Medical Center officials said it will take "considerable time" to restore the building. In the meantime, care providers are using other...
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
RK Centers Acquires Large Retail Property in Manchester
RK Centers, a privately held family-owned real estate development company based in Needham, MA, continued its New England shopping spree with its acquisition of the open-air retail property at 777 South Willow Street in Manchester, NH. The building consists of 74,935 square feet on 11.85 acres and is home to...
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders
MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
