A Quincy-based company is expected to win approval over the next few months to provide internet, television and voice competition in Haverhill. Breezeline, formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, is the eighth largest cable operator in the country. It plans to spend $28 million to wire the city, according to Mayor James J. Fiorentini. The company, better known locally under the names of properties it purchased from MetroCast and Charter Communications, already operates over the border in New Hampshire. It is the first challenger to Comcast’s historical dominance in Haverhill. Fiorentini called the company’s entrance “years in the making.”

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO