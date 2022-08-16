ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

newsfromthestates.com

Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks

The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that would...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

History Colorado to investigate abuses at federal Indian boarding school

A view of the Fort Lewis Indian boarding school in an undated photo. (History Colorado-Denver, Colorado) History Colorado will spend the next year investigating student abuses and other experiences at the former federal Indian boarding school in Hesperus, as directed by state law. Colorado House Bill 22-1327 establishes a History...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health

The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota

A Minneapolis police officer stands near the scene of a mass shooting that left eight injured and two dead in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, 2021. Photo by Chad Davis. Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds that like most everywhere else in the U.S., crime is indeed rising in Minnesota — in both rural areas and city centers. And while the Twin Cities region tends to have much higher rates of crime than other areas of the state, the data show that the geography of crime doesn’t always follow a simple urban/rural divide.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Marquette poll shows Democrats with slight edge in governor’s race, significant lead for Senate

A sign outside of a polling place in Elkhorn warns voters that they will need a photo ID to vote in Wisconsin. (File photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the edge on Republican challenger Tim Michels, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, with 45% of respondents saying they plan to vote for Evers, compared with 43% for Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Mexico reporter undaunted after being denied entry to campaign event

Source New Mexico reporter Shaun Griswold outside an Aug. 14 campaign event for gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. (Source NM) Source NM’s senior reporter pulled a piece of posterboard out of the trash outside a campaign event Sunday and hastily sharpied a sign that read:. Hello! My name is Shaun.
ELECTIONS
newsfromthestates.com

Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections

Since 2006, hurricane evacuation plans for Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans have called for residents to be taken to a Tangipahoa Parish campground. That arrangement ended in June when state health officials determined the campground was an unsuitable evacuation site for nursing home residents. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Ahead...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
newsfromthestates.com

How to vote in Alaska’s primary and special U.S. House elections

A polling place sign at the State Office Building in Juneau on Aug. 15, 2022. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Tuesday, Aug. 16, is an election day in Alaska. This is an in-person election, so voters who haven’t voted early or absentee will need to go to a polling place on Tuesday to cast their votes.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tribal leader: Without Election Day voting, ballot collection, Native Americans don’t have a voice

Blackfeet Nation Tribal attorney Dawn Gray testifies in court that laws passed by the 2021 Legislature will disproportionately affect Native Americans in Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Blackfeet Tribal attorney Dawn Gray described the relationship between the tribe and election officials in Glacier County as “hostile”...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nearly $17.8 million granted to two Idaho transportation improvement projects

State of Idaho Transportation Department headquarters in Boise on March 21, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) A total of nearly $17.8 million was granted to two transportation improvement projects in Idaho through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The law invested $1.66 billion in grants toward low...
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
newsfromthestates.com

State lawmakers prepare proposals to improve children mental health care

Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin is working on proposals for the next legislative session to help children suffering from mental health problems. (Annie Otzen/Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are working on bills ahead of the 2023 legislative session to help the tens of thousands of children who are suffering with mental health issues.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence

Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
newsfromthestates.com

New Jersey launches new student loan program

Gov. Phil Murphy at the official launch of the new "pay it forward" student loan program at Hudson County Community College on Aug. 17, 2022. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students...
COLLEGES
newsfromthestates.com

Montana Board of Public Ed approves settlement from lawsuit

On a unanimous voice vote Monday, the Montana Board of Public Education voted to approve a settlement agreement between itself and States Newsroom, which operates the Daily Montana, and the Montana Federation of Public Employees. Earlier this year, the news outlet and union sued the Board of Public Ed, alleging...
MONTANA STATE

