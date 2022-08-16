ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?

It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Driver Alert: Lane Closures on 76/Schuylkill Expressway Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between South Street and Interstate 676 on Wednesday, August 17, from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for placement of concrete related to overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
CBS Philly

Child boards SEPTA bus by themself in Frankford, reunited with family

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Block Captain Shot Trying To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Catalytic Converter thieves are just a shade above child molesters. These scum are despised and people would like to kill them or do bodily harm to them if they are caught in the act. Police advise not to do that. Dial 911 and get a description. It is difficult to wait for the police as you watch the thieves drive away with your property.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Brave' Philly Block Captain Shot Interrupting Catalytic Converter Theft

A Philadelphia block captain was shot while confronting a trio of thieves stealing a catalytic converter from under a van in the Germantown neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just after 5 a.m. police officers responded to West Pomona Street at Germantown Avenue to find a man in his 50s shot in his chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ase
ncsha.org

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events

HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Man Robs Dollar General at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives say that on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General at 1300 Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia. The suspect fled the scene with approximately $3,000 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHYY

‘The victims are children’: Shooters spray 96 bullets near West Philly rec center, injuring five and worrying hundreds

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy