Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Woman struck and killed by SEPTA bus in Germantown, no other vehicle involved: Police
Police have confirmed the woman was not struck by a fleeing vehicle prior to being hit by the SEPTA bus.
Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?
It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
71-year-old woman struck, killed by SEPTA bus in Germantown
Police are investigating after a Route 65 SEPTA bus struck and killed a woman Wednesday night in Germantown. She was only a block away from her home.
Driver Alert: Lane Closures on 76/Schuylkill Expressway Tomorrow
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between South Street and Interstate 676 on Wednesday, August 17, from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for placement of concrete related to overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
CBS News
Bridge shutdown in Ridley Park threatening local businesses, EMS response times
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A bridge shutdown is threatening businesses in one prominent Philadelphia suburb. It abruptly closed in Delaware County. The bridge is in the center of Ridley Park and leads to its normally bustling business district. The bridge has been in existence since 1904 and was rebuilt...
fox29.com
City of Philadelphia unveils incentive to give $10K rewards for info on shootings near schools, rec centers
PHILADELPHIA - Days after nearly 100 shots were fired near a Philadelphia recreation center, the City of Philadelphia has announced an initiative to combat shootings near locations popular among children. On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city would begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
phl17.com
14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
Child boards SEPTA bus by themself in Frankford, reunited with family
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
delawarevalleynews.com
Block Captain Shot Trying To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft
Catalytic Converter thieves are just a shade above child molesters. These scum are despised and people would like to kill them or do bodily harm to them if they are caught in the act. Police advise not to do that. Dial 911 and get a description. It is difficult to wait for the police as you watch the thieves drive away with your property.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Brave' Philly Block Captain Shot Interrupting Catalytic Converter Theft
A Philadelphia block captain was shot while confronting a trio of thieves stealing a catalytic converter from under a van in the Germantown neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just after 5 a.m. police officers responded to West Pomona Street at Germantown Avenue to find a man in his 50s shot in his chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
ncsha.org
Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events
HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
billypenn.com
Inflation Reduction Act money for Philly; Meet the Gun Violence Archive; Cult-favorite chicken fingers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. How Philly will benefit from new federal infrastructure funds. President Biden yesterday signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which means millions more in infrastructure funding...
Police ID 3 suspects charged in shooting outside West Philly rec center; 5 injured
Police have identified the three suspects arrested in connection to a shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center Tuesday night that injured five people.
Man Robs Dollar General at Gunpoint in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives say that on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General at 1300 Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia. The suspect fled the scene with approximately $3,000 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help...
‘The victims are children’: Shooters spray 96 bullets near West Philly rec center, injuring five and worrying hundreds
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.
fox29.com
Cemetery seeing the tragic result of Philadelphia's gun violence crisis
PHILADELPHIA - A cemetery just outside of Philadelphia is seeing the tragic result of the city's worsening gun violence crisis. Workers at Friends Southwestern Cemetery in Upper Darby say 90% of new burials are victims of gun violence. "I got chills because I’ve been here a lot of times either...
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
