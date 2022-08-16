Read full article on original website
History Colorado to investigate abuses at federal Indian boarding school
A view of the Fort Lewis Indian boarding school in an undated photo. (History Colorado-Denver, Colorado) History Colorado will spend the next year investigating student abuses and other experiences at the former federal Indian boarding school in Hesperus, as directed by state law. Colorado House Bill 22-1327 establishes a History...
State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health
The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
In a rush to ban abortion, West Virginia lawmakers almost killed a tax credit for parents adopting foster kids
A person holds a sign on July 9, at a rally in Charleston for abortion rights. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. On...
How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts
President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
State lawmakers prepare proposals to improve children mental health care
Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin is working on proposals for the next legislative session to help children suffering from mental health problems. (Annie Otzen/Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are working on bills ahead of the 2023 legislative session to help the tens of thousands of children who are suffering with mental health issues.
New Mexico reporter undaunted after being denied entry to campaign event
Source New Mexico reporter Shaun Griswold outside an Aug. 14 campaign event for gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. (Source NM) Source NM’s senior reporter pulled a piece of posterboard out of the trash outside a campaign event Sunday and hastily sharpied a sign that read:. Hello! My name is Shaun.
Marquette poll shows Democrats with slight edge in governor’s race, significant lead for Senate
A sign outside of a polling place in Elkhorn warns voters that they will need a photo ID to vote in Wisconsin. (File photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the edge on Republican challenger Tim Michels, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, with 45% of respondents saying they plan to vote for Evers, compared with 43% for Michels.
Holcomb defends abortion ban signing, rebuffs talent attraction fears
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb scrums with reporters after a OneZone luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday defended his signing of a near-total abortion ban this month and brushed off fears of business and talent attraction consequences in the wake of ominous statements from major homegrown employers.
Tribal leader: Without Election Day voting, ballot collection, Native Americans don’t have a voice
Blackfeet Nation Tribal attorney Dawn Gray testifies in court that laws passed by the 2021 Legislature will disproportionately affect Native Americans in Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Blackfeet Tribal attorney Dawn Gray described the relationship between the tribe and election officials in Glacier County as “hostile”...
GOP candidate Pillen won’t debate Democrat Blood in governor’s race
OMAHA — If University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen wins the governor’s race, he could become Nebraska’s first governor since at least the 1970s to be elected without facing his opponents on a debate stage. Pillen declined another debate last week, one offered by NTV News of...
Iowa is the thumping heart of the Midwest
An Iowa farm that produces both wind and grain. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The data journalists took a side trip from wildfires and shootings after stumbling upon Air BnB collections of how their hosts described their place. If you talk walleyes or tater tot casseroles a lot, it speaks Midwestern.
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
A Minneapolis police officer stands near the scene of a mass shooting that left eight injured and two dead in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, 2021. Photo by Chad Davis. Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds that like most everywhere else in the U.S., crime is indeed rising in Minnesota — in both rural areas and city centers. And while the Twin Cities region tends to have much higher rates of crime than other areas of the state, the data show that the geography of crime doesn’t always follow a simple urban/rural divide.
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 02: Republican Ohio U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance listens to voters at a meet-and-greet, August 2, 2022, at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes) The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their...
Nebraska’s ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign still drawing recognition
Nebraska’s ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign — a few years old and still getting both praise and eye rolls — again has racked up a top national award. The Visit Nebraska team on Aug. 9 accepted a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO,...
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks
The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that would...
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt proposed Wednesday construction of four-lane highway connecting southwest and southeast Kansas by way of Wichita to promote the kind of economic return on investment Interstate 70 delivered for decades to the state’s northern tier. Schmidt, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Laura...
‘Blood from stone’: Kansas Court of Appeals examines endless probation for poor people
TOPEKA — A defense attorney asked the Kansas Court of Appeals on Tuesday to reject the basis for subjecting a woman to a lifetime of probation because she can’t afford to pay restitution for her crimes. The attorney’s argument, if successful, could have a far-reaching effect on a...
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
As Alaska goes to the polls, here’s what to watch for on Tuesday night
An early voting site is seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) When the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for Alaska’s primary election and the special U.S. House election, Alaska starts a wait of more than two weeks for the final result.
Defense in Whitmer kidnapping plot retrial accuse judge of favoring prosecution
Two key witnesses testified Wednesday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Ty Garbin of Hartland Township, and Kaleb Franks of Waterford, said the defendants were fully onboard with the plan and eager to implement it. Garbin and Franks, who are considered vital for the government’s case, pleaded guilty following their arrest and agreed to testify for the prosecution.
