ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

History Colorado to investigate abuses at federal Indian boarding school

A view of the Fort Lewis Indian boarding school in an undated photo. (History Colorado-Denver, Colorado) History Colorado will spend the next year investigating student abuses and other experiences at the former federal Indian boarding school in Hesperus, as directed by state law. Colorado House Bill 22-1327 establishes a History...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health

The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts

President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
newsfromthestates.com

State lawmakers prepare proposals to improve children mental health care

Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin is working on proposals for the next legislative session to help children suffering from mental health problems. (Annie Otzen/Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are working on bills ahead of the 2023 legislative session to help the tens of thousands of children who are suffering with mental health issues.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Mexico reporter undaunted after being denied entry to campaign event

Source New Mexico reporter Shaun Griswold outside an Aug. 14 campaign event for gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. (Source NM) Source NM’s senior reporter pulled a piece of posterboard out of the trash outside a campaign event Sunday and hastily sharpied a sign that read:. Hello! My name is Shaun.
ELECTIONS
newsfromthestates.com

Marquette poll shows Democrats with slight edge in governor’s race, significant lead for Senate

A sign outside of a polling place in Elkhorn warns voters that they will need a photo ID to vote in Wisconsin. (File photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the edge on Republican challenger Tim Michels, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, with 45% of respondents saying they plan to vote for Evers, compared with 43% for Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Holcomb defends abortion ban signing, rebuffs talent attraction fears

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb scrums with reporters after a OneZone luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday defended his signing of a near-total abortion ban this month and brushed off fears of business and talent attraction consequences in the wake of ominous statements from major homegrown employers.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Domestic Violence#Politics State#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court
newsfromthestates.com

Tribal leader: Without Election Day voting, ballot collection, Native Americans don’t have a voice

Blackfeet Nation Tribal attorney Dawn Gray testifies in court that laws passed by the 2021 Legislature will disproportionately affect Native Americans in Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Blackfeet Tribal attorney Dawn Gray described the relationship between the tribe and election officials in Glacier County as “hostile”...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa is the thumping heart of the Midwest

An Iowa farm that produces both wind and grain. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The data journalists took a side trip from wildfires and shootings after stumbling upon Air BnB collections of how their hosts described their place. If you talk walleyes or tater tot casseroles a lot, it speaks Midwestern.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota

A Minneapolis police officer stands near the scene of a mass shooting that left eight injured and two dead in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, 2021. Photo by Chad Davis. Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds that like most everywhere else in the U.S., crime is indeed rising in Minnesota — in both rural areas and city centers. And while the Twin Cities region tends to have much higher rates of crime than other areas of the state, the data show that the geography of crime doesn’t always follow a simple urban/rural divide.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
newsfromthestates.com

Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks

The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that would...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence

Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
newsfromthestates.com

As Alaska goes to the polls, here’s what to watch for on Tuesday night

An early voting site is seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) When the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for Alaska’s primary election and the special U.S. House election, Alaska starts a wait of more than two weeks for the final result.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Defense in Whitmer kidnapping plot retrial accuse judge of favoring prosecution

Two key witnesses testified Wednesday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Ty Garbin of Hartland Township, and Kaleb Franks of Waterford, said the defendants were fully onboard with the plan and eager to implement it. Garbin and Franks, who are considered vital for the government’s case, pleaded guilty following their arrest and agreed to testify for the prosecution.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy