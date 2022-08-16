Read full article on original website
State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health
The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
State lawmakers prepare proposals to improve children mental health care
Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin is working on proposals for the next legislative session to help children suffering from mental health problems. (Annie Otzen/Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are working on bills ahead of the 2023 legislative session to help the tens of thousands of children who are suffering with mental health issues.
In a rush to ban abortion, West Virginia lawmakers almost killed a tax credit for parents adopting foster kids
A person holds a sign on July 9, at a rally in Charleston for abortion rights. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. On...
History Colorado to investigate abuses at federal Indian boarding school
A view of the Fort Lewis Indian boarding school in an undated photo. (History Colorado-Denver, Colorado) History Colorado will spend the next year investigating student abuses and other experiences at the former federal Indian boarding school in Hesperus, as directed by state law. Colorado House Bill 22-1327 establishes a History...
COVID-19 levels and hospitalizations remain high where more than half of state residents live
One-third of Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, a federal designation that carries a recommendation for universal masking indoors away from home. Those counties are home to more than half of Wisconsin residents and range from major metropolitan areas to much smaller and lesser-populated parts of the state.
Opponents say CMP ‘profiteering’ as Mainers’ power bills spike
Central Maine Power made $40.5 million in profit in the second quarter of 2022 — a 23% increase from the same period in 2021 before the investor-owned utility raised distribution rates. Opponents say those earnings are proof of corporate profiteering as Mainers are facing rising energy costs. “Our utilities...
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
Indiana, Lilly Endowment to invest $111M towards improving Hoosier students’ literacy
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana will make its largest-ever financial investment in literacy after statewide standardized test scores showed that nearly one in five Hoosier third graders this past spring did not master foundational reading skills. Up to $111 million in combined support from the Indiana Department of Education and...
Murkowski’s lead grows, benefiting from open primary
Signs for Lisa Murkowski line Northern Lights Boulevard on Aug. 16, the day of Alaska's primary election. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) As election day results came in late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, Alaska’s sitting U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski’s ever so slight lead over Trump-backed Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka widened. By Wednesday afternoon, the trend continued.
Probe finds cheating in GED program at Arkansas’ youth lockups
Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center Principal Martha Whitfield addresses graduates during graduation ceremonies for four youth Aug. 8 at the treatment center in Alexander. Whitfield was faulted earlier this year in a state investigation for her oversight of the GED program at state juvenile treatment centers. She said she believes the cheating was isolated and teachers were trying to help students. (Photo by Stephen B. Thornton/Arkansas Department of Human Services)
Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
The Minnesota Nurses Association can call a strike with 10 days notice. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages.
Holcomb defends abortion ban signing, rebuffs talent attraction fears
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb scrums with reporters after a OneZone luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday defended his signing of a near-total abortion ban this month and brushed off fears of business and talent attraction consequences in the wake of ominous statements from major homegrown employers.
How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts
President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied
Kendra Miller speaks with Judge Michael Moses in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 17, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.
Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where
Thousands gathered at the Arizona Capitol on June 24, 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling that had legalized abortion across America. Photo by Troy Hill | Cronkite News. Arizona, like most other states, closely tracks abortions in a way that isn’t done for many other medical...
Community risk level decreases as Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID-19 cases in the last week
This colorized scanning electron micrograph image shows a COVID-19 patient’s cell (green) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (purple). | Courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus cases saw a sizable increase compared to past weeks, according to a weekly report from the Michigan Department of...
Nearly $17.8 million granted to two Idaho transportation improvement projects
State of Idaho Transportation Department headquarters in Boise on March 21, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) A total of nearly $17.8 million was granted to two transportation improvement projects in Idaho through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The law invested $1.66 billion in grants toward low...
Tribal leader: Without Election Day voting, ballot collection, Native Americans don’t have a voice
Blackfeet Nation Tribal attorney Dawn Gray testifies in court that laws passed by the 2021 Legislature will disproportionately affect Native Americans in Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Blackfeet Tribal attorney Dawn Gray described the relationship between the tribe and election officials in Glacier County as “hostile”...
How to vote in Alaska’s primary and special U.S. House elections
A polling place sign at the State Office Building in Juneau on Aug. 15, 2022. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Tuesday, Aug. 16, is an election day in Alaska. This is an in-person election, so voters who haven’t voted early or absentee will need to go to a polling place on Tuesday to cast their votes.
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
A Minneapolis police officer stands near the scene of a mass shooting that left eight injured and two dead in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, 2021. Photo by Chad Davis. Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds that like most everywhere else in the U.S., crime is indeed rising in Minnesota — in both rural areas and city centers. And while the Twin Cities region tends to have much higher rates of crime than other areas of the state, the data show that the geography of crime doesn’t always follow a simple urban/rural divide.
