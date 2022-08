A team of Cincinnatians with connections in Eastern Kentucky have organized a benefit to help flooding victims there. “Hope for the Hills” will be Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m., an afternoon of music, art and refreshments, all to benefit flood relief efforts. Proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a nonprofit foundation that has already launched individual emergency relief grants and small business loans, and CANE Kitchen, which is currently feeding hundreds of people a day out of its commercial kitchen in a transformed Whitesburg, Ky., high school.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO