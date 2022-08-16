Read full article on original website
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
travelnowsmart.com
Fun Things to Do in Fall River, Massachusetts
If you’re looking for fun things to do in Fall River, Massachusetts, then you’ve come to the right place. From the Lizzie Borden House to the Battleship Cove, this city has plenty to offer. From historical sites to outdoor recreation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some ideas for a day out in the area. Whether you’re looking for a day at the beach, a night out on the town, or an afternoon at the Maritime Museum, Fall River has plenty to offer.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Medford (MA)
Sitting on the Mystic River, about three miles northwest of Boston, Medford is a city incorporated in 1892 but with a history going back deep into the 17th century. Medford is home to Tufts University, classed as a Research I University and producing numerous Nobel Prize laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
independentri.com
All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees
Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Taunton (MA)
One of the oldest towns in the United States, Taunton was founded in 1637 by members of the Plymouth Colony. The excellent Old Colony History Museum shines a light on that history, and charts different aspects of the region’s development, from Taunton’s time as a hub for the silver industry in the early 19th century.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Brookline (MA)
The birthplace of John F. Kennedy, Brookline is a town directly west of Boston, with lush parkland, two National Historic Sites and colorful neighborhoods to visit. JFK’s birthplace and childhood home is a National Historic Site, especially remarkable for the work of his mother Rose Kennedy in returning the building to how it looked in 1917.
fallriverreporter.com
Fun, food, faith, street closures, and parking passes are all part of the Fall River 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost
Food, fun, and faith are once again coming to Kennedy Park. According to the Committee, Fall River’s 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost will kick off on Wednesday the 24th of August with the traditional blessing and serving of freshly made Holy Ghost soup. The official opening of the Feast will take place on Thursday the 25th at approximately 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
Westport’s Gooseberry Island Has Rich History and Great Sunsets
Westport's Gooseberry Island, also known as Gooseberry Neck, has a fascinating history but is also the bomb for surfside strolls and watching the sunset. Gooseberry Island is a great place to hang out during the day if you want to hike or chill out on the beach. The scenery is fantastic, with east and west-facing shorelines. This allows you to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or an even more gorgeous sunset. I prefer the latter.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Weymouth (MA)
The second-oldest city in Massachusetts, Weymouth dates back to 1622 when it was the site of a failed colony, before finding its feet as a settlement a few years later. Abigail Adams (1744-1818), the wife of second US President John Adams and the mother of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, was born in Weymouth, and this historic building is open for tours in the summer.
Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
frmedia.org
Neighborhood Information for the Great Holy Ghost Feast
The Great Holy Ghost Feast begins on August 25 and runs through August 28. The Fall River Police Department has information on local parking permits and street closures. Police Chief Paul Gauvin has authorized the issuance of “Special Parking Permits” for the 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost. The permits will be valid from Thursday August 25, 2022 through Sunday, August 28, 2022. Eligible residents are as follows:
Valley Breeze
Broad Street project on track for spring completion
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS/CUMBERLAND – The reconstruction of the three-mile Broad Street Corridor through Pawtucket, Central Falls and Cumberland is on schedule and within budget for completion in late spring of next year, according to representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. That said, added spokesperson Charles St. Martin, RIDOT...
Turnto10.com
Most of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts is in extreme drought
(WJAR) — You might want to think twice about taking long showers as the the south coast of Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island are now in the driest region east of the Mississippi. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly all of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts...
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
