Fort Madison, IA

ourquadcities.com

Burlington girl advances to semi-final round in talent search

A Burlington girl is among performers who have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Emily Weiss, 10, Acrobatic Dance Solo, will be among the contestants. The Bill Riley Talent Search...
BURLINGTON, IA
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison

This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
FORT MADISON, IA
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois

If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Huddleson takes bike across country in honor of wife

FORT MADISON - It was a journey full of meaning. Nine weeks of reflection, joy, companionship and the angel of his wife Dianne, riding on his shoulders from Seattle to Boston. Fort Madison's Bruce Huddleson made a decision last year to give himself a birthday present of riding his bicycle across the country and dedicating the trek to his wife of 38 years who died in February of 2021 due to complications from COVID.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

1 escapes massive house fire in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — One person was able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Madison, Iowa. According to the Pen City Current, firefighters were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the 200 block of Avenue G. When crews arrived on the scene they found the...
FORT MADISON, IA
KFVS12

Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home

An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 1-5, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Eric L. and Alison M. Myers of Golden sold a residence...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building

The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Donations rolling in for 198 dogs rescued from Sherrard hoarding situation

Just days after 198 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Sherrard, people from across the Midwest are coming together to help. Hundreds of monetary and supply donations were dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alone, and were later brought to the Mercer County Animal Control center, where the dogs are staying. People working at the sheriff’s office say within just a few hours Tuesday morning, they had already filled an entire truck bed full of donated supplies and dropped it off at animal control.
SHERRARD, IL
kciiradio.com

Home Burglarized in Henry County

At approximately 10:55 a.m. August 10th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary occurring in the 1200- Grid of Merrimac Road. An investigation determined that 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Kirby, of Wapello, had entered the residence and began to move and manipulate items inside. The residence was occupied by a juvenile at the time. Kirby is not known by the residents, nor did she have permission or consent to enter the dwelling.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools

As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
KEOKUK, IA
lewispnj.com

Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life

Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
CANTON, MO
KWQC

1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA

