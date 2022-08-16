Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
US special forces will soon get support from a rugged new aircraft
The AT-802U. L3HarrisThe program is called "Armed Overwatch." Here's what to know about the aircraft—and its roots as a crop duster.
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
Air Force grounds THREE HUNDRED OF its fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets worth $23 BILLION to check for faulty part in ejection seat
The Air Force is grounding its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component that could prevent pilots from safely ejecting. A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed Friday's temporary stand-down order in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying the aircraft are currently being inspected 'to mitigate safety concerns.'
In a show of strength, the U.S. has once again tested its Minuteman III ICBMs
The United States has recently announced the successful testing of its Minuteman III ICBMs. The test was a complete success and shows the U.S.' nuclear deterrent is still fit for purpose. These latest tests are part of an ongoing and routine set of tests to show the readiness of the...
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
Every Plane in Japan’s Air Force
The Chinese military exercises that encircled Taiwan in August — a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taipei — took place just 70 miles from Japanese territory. During those four days of military grandstanding, China launched ballistic missiles, some of which fell into Japanese waters, a clear signal that any military […]
US Air Force tests nuclear-capable long-range missile
The US Air Force on Tuesday tested an unarmed nuclear-capable long-range missile, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.
Drones armed with explosives attack US military base in Syria
Multiple drones strapped with explosive devices attacked an American-run compound in Syria on Monday. The U.S. military says American and allied forces at the compound suffered no injuries or damage. No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack which hit the al-Tanf base in south-central Syria. U.S. forces are...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Business Insider
Top US Air Force officials say Ukraine could get US or Western fighter jets as it fends off Russia's invasion
The US hasn't provided jets, but it has supplied billions in aid, weaponry, and training.On Wednesday, top US officials said supplying older US or other Western jets was a possibility. US-made fighter jets are one option for Ukraine as it looks to rebuild its air force to face Russia, top...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force may put Angry Kitten in planes for electronic warfare edge
WASHINGTON — A ferocious feline may help transform how the U.S. military approaches electronic warfare. The so-called Angry Kitten, a cluster of electronic components contained in a vaguely cat-shaped tube, has proved so successful as a training tool in simulating enemy EW actions that officials with Air Combat Command recommended at least four pods be reworked for use in actual combat, allowing fighter pilots to benefit in the real world.
20 Percent Of The USAF’s B-2 Force Is Deployed ‘Down Under’
Four USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bombers lined up at Amberley airbase in Queensland, Australia. Planet Labs.The B-2 deployment to Australia comes as the USAF ramps up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid growing tensions with China.
saturdaytradition.com
Air Force unveils brilliant alternate uniforms honoring the Space Force
Air Force will have some new uniforms this fall. Its latest uniforms will be honoring the United States Space Force. The jerseys will be black, with blue helmets. On the back side of the jerseys will be the words ‘Semper Supra’, which is the Space Force’s motto that means ‘Always Above’ in English.
nationalinterest.org
Falling in Love: Army and Marines Test Israel's Iron Dome System
Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. The United States, a long-time ally...
MilitaryTimes
Advanced engine industrial base at risk of ‘collapse,’ Air Force says
DAYTON, Ohio — As the U.S. Department of Defense approaches a decision on whether to upgrade or replace the F-35′s engine, Air Force officials are concerned that opting against a full replacement could lead to the “collapse” of the advanced propulsion industrial base in the U.S.
nationalinterest.org
The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut
The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
Every Airplane in the Chinese Military
The People’s Republic of China intensified its military activity around Taiwan ahead of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island on July 2, the first visit there by a high-level U.S. official in 25 years -and one that has rankled Beijing. “Several Chinese fighter jets flew close to the median line that […]
