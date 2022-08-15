PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Trees give us much needed shade during the summer, but how can you keep them healthy amid heat waves?. “The first and foremost thing that I tell people is that their trees need water,” said Chris Ruvelcaba, the owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service. “I would say a majority of the calls we have been getting are people that think their trees are dying because they are turning brown, they are losing limbs, or they start to look dead. We will send an arborist out and they’ll see the trees aren’t dead, they’re just thirsty. They just want some water.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO