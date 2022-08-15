Read full article on original website
Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising temperatures
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out one day early this week due to high temperatures. The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.
ODOT considering tolls for Portland highways
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are invited to attend and comment about tolls on Portland highways at the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The 25-member committee has been formed to advise ODOT and provide feedback on decisions about...
Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heat wave
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Trees give us much needed shade during the summer, but how can you keep them healthy amid heat waves?. “The first and foremost thing that I tell people is that their trees need water,” said Chris Ruvelcaba, the owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service. “I would say a majority of the calls we have been getting are people that think their trees are dying because they are turning brown, they are losing limbs, or they start to look dead. We will send an arborist out and they’ll see the trees aren’t dead, they’re just thirsty. They just want some water.”
People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
Will Portland be able to see the northern lights Wednesday night?
It’s rare for aurora lights to show up in Portland’s night sky, but geomagnetic storm watches have stargazers excited for chances of seeing the light show south of its usual viewing points. The storm watches are in effect Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19. The Space Weather Prediction Center...
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
Readers respond: Another eyesore in Portland
I couldn’t agree more with Richard Weill of Corbett, the city needs to eliminate outdoor dining sheds that resemble shanties from the Great Depression (“Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets,” Aug. 7). Outdoor dining sheds were built out of necessity, not intended to be permanent fixtures. They’ve become an eyesore in a city already overwhelmed with graffiti, used needles, garbage, homeless camps, more garbage, etc.
Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries
THE SUMMER FAIR IS BACK! In the spirit of carnivals, street fairs and summer celebrations, the 5th Annual Summer Fair brings the public into the wonderful world of Oregon cannabis. With more than forty producers, processors, makers and dispensaries alongside other crafts, music and fair food, this is the best event of the summer!
Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views
Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks
With council's support, November ballot measure would divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's potential withdrawal would...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
Upcoming investigation: How an airborne blade exposed broader problems at PGE’s flagship wind farm
In the early hours of Feb. 1, one of the spinning blades on a turbine at Portland General Electric’s Biglow Canyon wind farm in Sherman County launched into the night. The 135-foot piece of fiberglass, wood and metal weighs more than seven tons. It flew the full length of...
Authorities warn potent ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is spreading on the West Coast after bag seized in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are warning that a more potent form of fentanyl is making its way along the West Coast after a bag of the drug was seized during the execution of a warrant in Portland recently. Deputies found body armor, $5,000 in cash, nine guns, some of...
Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
‘Potentially armed subject’ on the loose in Washington County
A "potentially armed subject" is sought in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say.
Condor chicks prepare for takeoff at the Oregon Zoo
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A dozen flappy condor chicks are getting their wings this month at the Oregon Zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation. According to a statement from the zoo, as their fluffy down turns to strong, sturdy wing feathers — a process known as fledging — the young birds have started to take short flights outside.
1 dead after Marion County truck crash
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies say one is dead in northern Marion County after two trucks collided on Tuesday morning. The MCSO says emergency responders were dispatched just after 6:45 a.m. to the crash on Ehlen Road NE, east of Butteville Road NE near Donald, Oregon after a white 1999 Ford F-150, and a gray 2017 Ford F-350 had collided.
Get paid to taste coffee and seafood for OSU research
Calling all food critics! Oregon State University is offering to pay people to taste coffee and seafood at its Food Innovation Center in Portland.
