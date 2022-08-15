ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board

ATLANTA – A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will issue a draft request for proposals next...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars

EDITOR'S NOTE: Publication of this story is made possible through a partnership with the AJC and FRESH TAKE Georgia, a digital news service focusing on issues of statewide, regional or national interest. Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Council says no city taxes for Jackson residents

JACKSON — The Jackson City Council voted to roll back the city’s millage rate to zero, which means residents of Jackson will not pay city taxes for 2022. Without the rollback, the millage rate would have been 8.3. Jackson residents have not been charged city taxes for 46 years, according to Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey. Jackson residents are required to pay Butts County taxes.
JACKSON, GA
How a vacation to Hawaii can be relaxing for tourists -- and harmful to its residents

The Hawaii most tourists see is one of azure waters and towering resorts, of "aloha" and "ohana" and hula. But as it exists now, the powerful tourism industry dictates the lives of Native Hawaiians, often for the worse, said Kyle Kajihiro, a lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and activist for the rights of Native Hawaiians.
HAWAII STATE
Butts County offering first ever Citizens Academy

JACKSON — Butts County is giving residents an opportunity to get an in-depth look at how the county’s government operates — from public safety to taxes, the judicial system and leisure services — via the first ever Citizen’s Academy. County Manager Brad Johnson said the...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
ON THE MARKET: Charming family home on 3.5 acres in Flovilla

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Flovilla is waiting fo you to make it your own. Sitting on 3.5 private acres, the home has a bonus room in addition to the bedrooms and two-car garage. Downstairs, you'll find a spacious living room with fireplace that opens to the dining...
FLOVILLA, GA
