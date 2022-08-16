Read full article on original website
William Cedell Beatty
William Cedell Beatty, 75, 11642 Hwy. 87 E. Council, NC died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. Survivors- his wife, Violet Beatty of the home, two sons, William Beatty, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Cornelius Beatty of Raleigh, NC, three sisters, Marva Denkins(Vander) of Riegelwood, NC, Belveria Webbs and Bernistine Grange(Derrick) both of Council, NC, two brothers, Gene Beatty(Thedosian) and Harry Beatty(Debra) both of Council, NC, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson.
Aubrey Larry Stanley
Aubrey Larry Stanley age 62, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born August 15, 1959, in Loris, SC, he was the son of late Nick and Pearl Watts Stanley. He is survived by his wife Teresa Stanley of the home; one son, Quenton Stanley of Leland, NC; one step-son Eric Rouse of Loris, SC; one brother, Jackie Jordan of Tabor city, NC; one sister, Cathy Strickland of Raleigh, NC; and four grandchildren, Clayton Stanley, Kelsey Stanley, Hailey Sarvis and Remi Stanley.
Georgia Vernell Melvin
Georgia Vernell “Joyce” Melvin, 62, of 301 West Second Street, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Deputies and Doughnuts
Columbus County Deputy Paul Carrano met Junior Deputy Gage and K-9 Tuffy at Dunkin Donuts in Whiteville this past Friday. Deputy Carrano purchased Junior Deputy Gage a doughnut in celebration of the unofficial “Give a Deputy a Donut Day”. Junior Deputy Gage and K-9 Tuffy enjoyed their doughnut but had to leave for a special assignment at an unspecified location.
“Selfies in the Sunflowers” opening at Galloway Farm
As summer draws to a close, flowers are erupting at Galloway Farm in Hallsboro. Sunflowers are blooming on several acres, and Farmer Alma is inviting everyone to come out, pick the budding beauties, and take some pictures. September marks the beginning of “Selfies in the Sunflowers.”. Each year, Galloway...
Henry Holmes, Jr.
Henry Oliver Holmes, Jr., 70, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home. He was born March 1, 1952, in Horry County, the son of the late Henry Oliver Holmes and Mary Gertrude (Stevens) Holmes. Henry was a lifetime member of Loris Masonic Lodge #205 and worked for Winn...
Stolen Dog Heading Home to Cornhusker State
Detectives searching for stolen property found some furry contraband that will soon be heading to his rightful home. Gus the Yorkie dog was turned over to investigators while they were looking for stolen property at 29 Cedar St., Hallsboro. Joshua Alan Henrikson, 37 and Kaley Henrikson, 35, were arrested Aug. 5 on fugitive warrants from Cass County, Nebraska. The couple allegedly took silver, a firearm and Gus, then fled to Hallsboro, the sheriff’s office said.
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
Kenneth Claxton Smith
Kenneth Claxton Smith 55, of Whiteville passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Columbus Regional Healthcare. Kenneth Claxton Smith 55, of Whiteville passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was born October 15, 1966 in Bladen County the son of Jayne Gunnell Bennett Smith of Whiteville and the late David Merwin Smith, Jr.
Ambassador Jerry P. Lanier
A celebration of Life service for Jerry P. Lanier will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Worthington Funeral Home Chapel in Chadbourn. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. A more complete obituary will be...
County Schools Hope for $40m Grant
County school leaders are hoping that the third time is the charm for a $40 million dollar grant application. Commissioners gave the school system the nod Monday night to apply for a needs-based grant from the state that would fund the largest school in the county, if the grant is approved.
Suspect Back in Jail After 85 Charges Dismissed
The suspect in five recent break-ins near Tabor City was released on parole in December after 85 previous charges were dismissed. James Stanley “Jimmy” Thompson, 52, of 120 Queen St., Tabor City, was arrested Aug. 6 on probation violations and other charges. In March 2021, Thompson was arrested...
