raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 18, 2022
12:33am: An officer located an Open Door at 501 West Greenewood Road and secured the building. 9:09am: A caller advised of two dogs running freely in the 200 Block of North Maple Street. The officer did not locate the animals. 1:36pm: Carroll County advised a vehicle had stolen building materials...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Chief Goes Over School Safety Reminders
With the new school year to start soon, it’s a good time to review some safety reminders for motorists. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse advises motorists to be aware of buses taking kids to and from school buildings. He says it’s illegal for motorists to pass a stopped bus with its stop arms extended and red lights flashing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Long Road Closure Recently Began In Dallas County
A road closure that will last the next couple of months recently began and will have Dallas County motorists taking a different route. The Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure recently began and will last until 5 p.m. October 14th and crews will be replacing culverts at various locations along County Road R30. Due to this work the road will be fully closed at the location crews are working on but access will be maintained for property owners within the project limits during the construction.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Public Safety Exercise Will Have A Dallas County Road Closed Today
Various public safety officials are conducting an exercise today that will see a road closure affecting motorists in Dallas County. (Highway R22) T Avenue between 190th and 180th Street is closed today from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for public safety officials to conduct an exercise. Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator A.J. Seely says the simulation will be of a car crash that will trigger a mass casualty response.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution calling for a special election to issue general obligation loan notes not to exceed $12,685,000 for the purpose of designing, construction, equipping and furnishing a new county jail. Additionally, they will consider for approval a resolution to fix a date for a meeting to propose authorizing a loan agreement to issue essential purpose bonds not to exceed $3.8 million to equip and construct a communication tower and provide radios.
KCCI.com
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Courthouse Lawn Event Request
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Iowa Prayer Caucus Network courthouse lawn event request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving property tax suspension and payroll change notices. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
stormlakeradio.com
Curlew Man Arrested for Theft of Railroad Materials
A Curlew man has been charged for stealing railroad materials from multiple Pocahontas County communities. The Union Pacific Railroad on June 12th reported to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office that railroad materials had been stolen from Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard. Following a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 56-year-old Shayne Brodersen. He was charged with 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Patrick Nolte, of Stuart, at the intersection of Fremont and Elm Monday evening for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine. Nolte was transported to the Union County Jail where he will wait to be seen by a Magistrate.
Iowa man hit by truck on Monday dies from injuries
A man who was hit by a truck on Des Moines' east side earlier this week has died from his injuries.
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co.) A Greenfield man was arrested on drug and other charges. The Greenfield Police Department says Dustin Brian Benge, 39, was arrested August 8th after officers were called to S Townline Road for a vehicle in the middle of the road. Benge was observed slumped over in the driver seat asleep. The officer woke Benge and began to speak with him when the officer observed an AR platform weapon, a CO2 styled pistol, a pellet gun and needles in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted. A baggie of a white crystal substance and a bud of a green leafy substance was located. Benge was transported to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office where standardized field sobriety testing was conducted. Benge was charged with OWI 2nd Offense, Felon in Control of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Benge was held on $12,300 cash or surety bond.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Keith Vander Wilt, 70, of Jefferson
A Celebration of Life for Keith Vander Wilt, 70, of Jefferson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Performing Arts Center, Greene County High School, Jefferson, IA. Attendees should use the south doors of the Greene County High School. Additionally, the Celebration of Life will be live-streamed. Live streaming will begin a few minutes prior to the start of the Celebration of Life. You do not need a password. Click the link below to connect to the Slininger-Schroeder Facebook page:
Supervisors voice frustrations over issues with new Guthrie County Jail addition
(Guthrie Co) The new Guthrie County Jail facility project was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Guthrie County Board Chairman Mike Dickson and Sheriff Marty Arganbright expressed their frustration with the way the windows were designed which has the wrong type of glass, allowing people to see inside of the jail cells and other areas.
iheart.com
New Traffic Signal Installed in Ankeny
(Ankeny, IA) -- A new traffic signal is active in Ankeny. The new traffic signal is at NW 36th Street and State Street. The City of Ankeny says NW 36th Street was widened at that intersection. The intersection will include the wire traffic signal with pedestrian ramps and push buttons.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
1380kcim.com
Denison Man Arrested For Fleeing From Authorities In Stolen Vehicle Sentenced Thursday
A Denison man arrested earlier this year for allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a reported stolen vehicle was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. Court records show 22-year-old Atem Duot was initially charged with second-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude, class D felonies, following a March 11 pursuit near Manning. A Manning Police Department affidavit alleges Duot was seen driving a stolen 2000 Chevrolet Cruze and fled from an attempted traffic stop. Duot pled guilty to the eluding charge last month after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. A judge approved Duot’s application for a deferred judgment, meaning fines, surcharges, and terms of incarceration were suspended. He was instead placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for two years. Court records will be expunged upon successful completion of probation. The second-degree theft charge resulting from the stolen vehicle was dismissed after sentencing.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Pleads Guilty To Lottery Theft
A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony count after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.
stormlakeradio.com
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
