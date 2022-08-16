Children First Grows the Next Generation with Support from Florida Power & Light Company and Suncoast Charities for Children

It just got much more difficult for children in a Sarasota school district to access books this school year. After Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed HB1467, a law that revised selection requirements for school materials, the Sarasota County School District froze donations and purchases of library books in school. It's the latest in book restrictions across the country, as more schools participate in book bans.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO