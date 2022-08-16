Children First Grows the Next Generation with Support from Florida Power & Light Company and Suncoast Charities for Children

Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Longboat Observer
New Siesta Key home offered at nearly $17 million
A prospective home buyer who acts quickly has the opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key. Seaward Development is offering the home at 4136 Higel Ave. Following 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is now under construction. The 7,460-square-foot estate will occupy...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Calling All Muralists: Crab Devil Requests Proposals For Modular Florida-Themed Murals For The Peninsularium
TAMPA, FL August 2022: Tampa-based multimedia art collective Crab Devil requests proposals for Florida/Tampa-themed murals for their much-anticipated attraction, The Peninsularium. Artists’ murals will be installed on the exteriors of shipping containers that house The Peninsularium attraction. The art collective seeks proposals for engaging murals that explore the diverse...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
Major Florida school district implements new rules that severely limit kids’ access to books
It just got much more difficult for children in a Sarasota school district to access books this school year. After Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed HB1467, a law that revised selection requirements for school materials, the Sarasota County School District froze donations and purchases of library books in school. It's the latest in book restrictions across the country, as more schools participate in book bans.
businessobserverfl.com
20-year legal executive joins Empath Health
A 20-year executive recently joined Empath Health to oversee the legal, compliance, public policy and legislative affairs teams. Christy Hendricks is the new general counsel and chief mission legal officer for the nonprofit hospice organization. The Clearwater-based entity, which is also the parent of Suncoast Hospice and Tidewell Hospice, has over 22,000 people enrolled in its full-life care services throughout Florida, including locations in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Venice and Fort Myers.
Mysuncoast.com
SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year. The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on...
Cape Coral homeowners dealing with two abandoned homes in neighborhood
For at least three years, a Cape Coral neighborhood has been trying to figure out what to do about two vacant homes. A neighbor says he's seen rats and snakes coming from one property.
Sarasota schools change pronouns policy to follow "Don't Say Gay"
Sarasota County students must now have their parents' permission to use a different name and pronouns at school, and staff are required to notify parents if a student comes out. Driving the news: The district changed its policy ahead of this school year to align with Florida's Parental Rights in...
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
13 Charged In Sarasota Retail Theft Operation
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota. For three days in early August, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on interrupting retail theft and identifying criminal activity in the university town center area.
High number of baby sea turtles getting lost in Sarasota Co., Mote biologist says
Sea turtle hatchlings in Sarasota are heading in the wrong direction after hatching, Mote Marine says more incidents have happened than in previous years.
Longboat Observer
Is performing arts center in Lakewood Ranch just a dream?
Schroeder-Manatee Ranch always has thought big when planning Lakewood Ranch. Big homes, big entertainment hubs, big parks, big trails. So my hope has been that Manatee County officials think big when planning anything that coincides with Lakewood Ranch. A group of Lakewood Ranch musicians is hoping the same. Calling themselves...
WATCH: Waterspout becomes short-lived tornado on Pinellas County beach
A waterspout that formed off the Pinellas County coast Wednesday afternoon turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach, kicking up sand and sending beachgoers running.
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 18
Gordon Silver captured a ruddy turnstone and two willet sandpipers feeding along Sarasota Bay near Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
Tampa Bay News Wire
5000 Hugs Interactive Art Project Launched
St. Petersburg, FL – St. Petersburg resident Elsie Gilmore invites you to participate in her 5000 Hugs interactive art project that runs through February 2023. The project blends Gilmore’s experience as an interactive performance artist and her skills as a web developer. 5000 Hugs revolves around a website...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Commissioners voted four to one in favor of the new apartments. According to SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo, putting residential homes in close proximity to the runway is incompatible. “Prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage and...
cltampa.com
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she will not direct TPD to arrest those who have had or seek abortions
This morning, Mayor Jane Castor said that she will not direct the Tampa Police Department to arrest individuals who have had abortions which violate the state-mandated 15-week limit. At a "Coffee with Castor" event at West Tampa's Alessi Bakery, a member of Tampa's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) asked the...
