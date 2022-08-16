Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 18, 2022
6:57am: A deputy investigated a missing person report in the 200 block of South 7th Street, Grand Junction. 9:00am: Chanze Bushman 21 of Scranton was booked into the jail to serve a sentence. 9:58am: A deputy investigated a driving complaint on 220th Street near U Avenue. 11:24am: A deputy investigated...
KCCI.com
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Public Safety Exercise Will Have A Dallas County Road Closed Today
Various public safety officials are conducting an exercise today that will see a road closure affecting motorists in Dallas County. (Highway R22) T Avenue between 190th and 180th Street is closed today from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for public safety officials to conduct an exercise. Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator A.J. Seely says the simulation will be of a car crash that will trigger a mass casualty response.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
New Traffic Signal Installed in Ankeny
(Ankeny, IA) -- A new traffic signal is active in Ankeny. The new traffic signal is at NW 36th Street and State Street. The City of Ankeny says NW 36th Street was widened at that intersection. The intersection will include the wire traffic signal with pedestrian ramps and push buttons.
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Patrick Nolte, of Stuart, at the intersection of Fremont and Elm Monday evening for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine. Nolte was transported to the Union County Jail where he will wait to be seen by a Magistrate.
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co.) A Greenfield man was arrested on drug and other charges. The Greenfield Police Department says Dustin Brian Benge, 39, was arrested August 8th after officers were called to S Townline Road for a vehicle in the middle of the road. Benge was observed slumped over in the driver seat asleep. The officer woke Benge and began to speak with him when the officer observed an AR platform weapon, a CO2 styled pistol, a pellet gun and needles in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted. A baggie of a white crystal substance and a bud of a green leafy substance was located. Benge was transported to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office where standardized field sobriety testing was conducted. Benge was charged with OWI 2nd Offense, Felon in Control of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Benge was held on $12,300 cash or surety bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
KCCI.com
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Pleads Guilty To Lottery Theft
A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony count after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.
stormlakeradio.com
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Ankeny Walmart evacuated after gas leak
ANKENY, Iowa — Walmart was evacuated this morning after a gas leak. The leak was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Customers and staff left the store for over an hour. The problem was fixed at about 10:45 a.m. Customers were able to re-enter the store at 11:15 a.m. No...
New Atlantic Police Officer Sworn In
(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett gave the Oath of Office to new Atlantic Police Officer Phillip Hood. Officer Hood joined the Atlantic Police force this month and will attend the 305th class at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, where he will graduate in December of this year. Hood is a...
KCCI.com
New VA clinic opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Scholarships Available For Preschoolers In Adair County
For families in Adair County with young children going into preschool, there are scholarship opportunities available. 4RKids Early Childhood Iowa is currently accepting applications for preschool scholarships for enrollment in qualified preschools for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarships are available to families in four counties with Dallas, Adair, Madison and Warren and are awarded on a first come, first served basis.
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Back to School Supply Drive Serves 170 Greene County Kids
A popular program in Greene County recently wrapped up and it continues to grow. New Opportunities of Greene County held its annual Back to School Supply Drive, where school supply donations were accepted for less fortunate families. Coordinator Teresa Lansman says they served 170 children this year, which was more than in previous years. She points out the reasons why there’s an increased need and some of the challenges she faced with having less amount of donations coming in this year.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Filing Period Is Near By For Certain Guthrie County Offices
The filing deadline for the primary election in certain offices in Guthrie County is coming up soon. The Guthrie County offices include five spots on the Hospital Trustee, two Solid and Water Conservation Board and the four for the Ag Extension. There are different requirements depending on the position 50...
Comments / 0