(Adair Co.) A Greenfield man was arrested on drug and other charges. The Greenfield Police Department says Dustin Brian Benge, 39, was arrested August 8th after officers were called to S Townline Road for a vehicle in the middle of the road. Benge was observed slumped over in the driver seat asleep. The officer woke Benge and began to speak with him when the officer observed an AR platform weapon, a CO2 styled pistol, a pellet gun and needles in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted. A baggie of a white crystal substance and a bud of a green leafy substance was located. Benge was transported to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office where standardized field sobriety testing was conducted. Benge was charged with OWI 2nd Offense, Felon in Control of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Benge was held on $12,300 cash or surety bond.

GREENFIELD, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO