Tampa Bay News Wire
Calling All Muralists: Crab Devil Requests Proposals For Modular Florida-Themed Murals For The Peninsularium
TAMPA, FL August 2022: Tampa-based multimedia art collective Crab Devil requests proposals for Florida/Tampa-themed murals for their much-anticipated attraction, The Peninsularium. Artists’ murals will be installed on the exteriors of shipping containers that house The Peninsularium attraction. The art collective seeks proposals for engaging murals that explore the diverse...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Van Wezel Foundation Grants $540,000 to Support Arts Education
Sarasota, Florida – August 17, 2022 – The Van Wezel Foundation is proud to announce it has provided more than $540,000 this past year to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to underwrite arts education and community engagement programs for students, educators, and families throughout the Suncoast. The...
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres property sells for $12 million
A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Henry Philip Frieder, of Fort Lauderdale, sold his home at 1500 Hillview Drive to SRQ Home Holdings LLC for $12 million. Built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 1991.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
Tampa Bay News Wire
SCFCS Venice Earns “A” Rating on State Accountability Report
(Venice, Fla., August 18, 2022) — State College of Florida Collegiate School (SCFCS) in Venice earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 2021-22 school year. 2021-22 was the first year for SCFCS Venice to receive a grade after it admitted its inaugural class of ninth graders last fall.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Summer Fun & Lots of Rum!
Tampa, FL – Indulge your taste buds with savory seafood and sweet adult beverages at the Summer Rum & Seafood Festival on August 27th , 2022 from 4pm to 10pm at Tampa Premium Outlets – 2300 Grand Cypress Drive Lutz, FL. Adult General Admission is just $10 at...
Beach Beacon
Tour brings Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire to Tampa
TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are on the road for a North American tour that will include a performance Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets...
Longboat Observer
New Siesta Key home offered at nearly $17 million
A prospective home buyer who acts quickly has the opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key. Seaward Development is offering the home at 4136 Higel Ave. Following 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is now under construction. The 7,460-square-foot estate will occupy...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Second annual St. Pete Comic Con will be bigger and better than ever
The second annual St. Pete Comic Con on January 7-8, 2023, at the Coliseum will be bigger and better than ever with more celebrity guests and cosplay activities as well as additional auditorium space for contests and panels. Last year’s event drew 3,500 attendees and earned positive fan reviews for the event that celebrates comics, anime, sci-fi, and cosplay.
Tampa Bay News Wire
SCFCS Bradenton Receives 12th Consecutive “A” Grade in State Assessments
(Bradenton, Fla., August 18, 2022) — State College of Florida Collegiate School (SCFCS) in Bradenton earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 12th consecutive year in 2021-22. The school has never scored less than an “A” on the state’s accountability report.
sarasotamagazine.com
Selby Foundation CEO to Retire
The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Attorney Jenna Kyle Meltzer Joins Blalock Walters Estate Planning Practice
SARASOTA-BRADENTON, FL, August 16, 2022 ––The law firm of Blalock Walters, P.A. is pleased to welcome attorney Jenna Kyle Meltzer to its estate planning practice group. Meltzer is a member of The Florida Bar, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Florida Association of Women Lawyers. Meltzer concentrates...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Twelve Icard Merrill Attorneys Honored as 2023 Best Lawyers in America
SARASOTA, FL – Twelve Icard Merrill attorneys have been named to the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Best Lawyers was founded more than 40 years ago to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of top legal professionals. For the 2023 edition, more than 12.2 million votes were analyzed to identify the top legal talent.
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $3 million
A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DiVosta begins construction of resort center at BeachWalk by Manasota Key
DiVosta began construction of BeachWalk by Manasota Key Resort Center, the lakefront amenity center and social gathering hub that will offer a full complement of sports courts, a Capri Club fitness center, tropical resort pool, waterfront restaurant and poolside bar. BeachWalk in Englewood is planned for 1,500 homes. The lake view Waterline restaurant and adjoining outdoor High Tide Bar & Grill will provide casual dining and happy hour cocktails. The separate 11,500-square-foot Capri Club will be the destination for wellness and community with a fitness center. The Resort Center’s sports complex offers 10 pickleball courts, six bocce ball courts and five tennis courts with adjacent parking and shade structures.
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
Tampa Bay News Wire
New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL
Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
