Tampa Bay News Wire
Florida’s Sports Coast to Host the 2022-24 Florida Senior Games
Events to Take Place in Pasco County, Fla. Dec. 3-11, 2022. PASCO COUNTY, FLA. (AUGUST 17, 2022) – The Florida Sports Foundation, the state of Florida’s sports promotion and development organization, is pleased to announce an agreement with Florida’s Sports Coast (Pasco County, Fla.), to host the 2022 through 2024 Florida Senior Games, presented by Humana. The Florida Senior Games is an Olympic-style Sports Festival, for athletes ages 50 and over. The 2022 Games will be held December 3-11, 2022 with a roster of 22 sports. The 2022 Florida Senior Games is a qualifier for the 2023 National Senior Games, to be held in Pittsburgh, Penn..
Tampa Bay News Wire
Calling All Muralists: Crab Devil Requests Proposals For Modular Florida-Themed Murals For The Peninsularium
TAMPA, FL August 2022: Tampa-based multimedia art collective Crab Devil requests proposals for Florida/Tampa-themed murals for their much-anticipated attraction, The Peninsularium. Artists’ murals will be installed on the exteriors of shipping containers that house The Peninsularium attraction. The art collective seeks proposals for engaging murals that explore the diverse...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sarasota development firm lists $16.99 million Siesta Key home
SARASOTA, Fla. – Seaward Development, a Sarasota-based boutique property development firm specializing in the highest quality single-family homes, luxury condominiums and commercial properties, has listed an exceptional custom gulf front residence on Siesta Key for $16.99 million (MLS#A4537883). It is currently the most unique and expensive home on the market on Siesta Key, a world-renowned waterfront community with award-winning white sand beaches. This custom estate has been meticulously planned, designed and permitted over the past 18 months and is currently under construction. The residence will boast stunning views, an eight-car garage, sky roof terrace and a guest house.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Twelve Icard Merrill Attorneys Honored as 2023 Best Lawyers in America
SARASOTA, FL – Twelve Icard Merrill attorneys have been named to the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Best Lawyers was founded more than 40 years ago to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of top legal professionals. For the 2023 edition, more than 12.2 million votes were analyzed to identify the top legal talent.
Tampa Bay News Wire
SCFCS Bradenton Receives 12th Consecutive “A” Grade in State Assessments
(Bradenton, Fla., August 18, 2022) — State College of Florida Collegiate School (SCFCS) in Bradenton earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 12th consecutive year in 2021-22. The school has never scored less than an “A” on the state’s accountability report.
Tampa Bay News Wire
SCFCS Venice Earns “A” Rating on State Accountability Report
(Venice, Fla., August 18, 2022) — State College of Florida Collegiate School (SCFCS) in Venice earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 2021-22 school year. 2021-22 was the first year for SCFCS Venice to receive a grade after it admitted its inaugural class of ninth graders last fall.
Tampa Bay News Wire
New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL
Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Summer Fun & Lots of Rum!
Tampa, FL – Indulge your taste buds with savory seafood and sweet adult beverages at the Summer Rum & Seafood Festival on August 27th , 2022 from 4pm to 10pm at Tampa Premium Outlets – 2300 Grand Cypress Drive Lutz, FL. Adult General Admission is just $10 at...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Second annual St. Pete Comic Con will be bigger and better than ever
The second annual St. Pete Comic Con on January 7-8, 2023, at the Coliseum will be bigger and better than ever with more celebrity guests and cosplay activities as well as additional auditorium space for contests and panels. Last year’s event drew 3,500 attendees and earned positive fan reviews for the event that celebrates comics, anime, sci-fi, and cosplay.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Composer Sofía Rocha wins the 2022 Hermitage Prize in Composition at Aspen Music Festival & School
Rocha, a composition student at the Aspen Music Festival and School, receives a residency and Fellowship at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Sarasota County, Florida. (August 16, 2022) The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) and the Aspen Music Festival and School (Aspen, Colorado) announce that Sofía Rocha, a composition student at AMFS, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Hermitage Prize in Composition. Rocha is the ninth recipient of this annual award, which includes a residency at the Hermitage, along with a $1,000 cash stipend. Rocha was selected by a jury that includes Robert Spano, Music Director of the AMFS and the Atlanta Symphony and a past member of the Hermitage Curatorial Council; Alan Fletcher, AMFS President and CEO; and the composition faculty of the AMFS, including Hermitage Fellow Christopher Theofanidis.
Tampa Bay News Wire
SRQ Passenger Numbers for July 2022
In July 283,125 passengers traveled through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. While this is a 13.4% decrease compared to July of 2021, passengers traveling through the airport year-to-date has increased 33.1% over the same period in 2021, with 2,377,763 compared to 1,786,638 for the same period last year. “We continue...
Tampa Bay News Wire
WWPR 1490’s Owner Silver Bags Another GREAT SHOW!
Bradenton FL 8/117/2022 – WWPR 1490 AM Owner Valerie Silver would like to announce a new show. The Premier Date is slated for Monday August 22, 2022 in the 9:00 PM Slot New York Time. The show will be hosted, created, and produced by Dr. CECELIA MARTIN PHD who will feature guest, commentary, and good.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manufacturing Roundtable – Too many open jobs…not enough skilled job applicants
Last week (Aug. 10) Senator Marco Rubio sat down with Tampa Bay manufacturing leaders to discuss the challenges impacting the manufacturing industry. Tom Mudano, President & CEO with AmSkills was one of those leaders. One of the biggest issues facing the manufacturing industry is finding skilled job applicants to fill...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Main Street Live Returns to Downtown Bradenton
In Partnership with Independent Jones and the Bradenton CRA. BRADENTON, FL, August 16, 2022 – Downtown Bradenton tradition, Main Street Live (MSL) returns better than ever since its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local events company Independent Jones has partnered with the City of Bradenton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), to rebrand the outdoor concert series by creating an event for all ages while raising the bar for the live music scene. Main Street Live will feature live entertainment by regional and local acts, food, artisan vendors, and so much more!
Tampa Bay News Wire
Van Wezel Foundation Grants $540,000 to Support Arts Education
Sarasota, Florida – August 17, 2022 – The Van Wezel Foundation is proud to announce it has provided more than $540,000 this past year to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to underwrite arts education and community engagement programs for students, educators, and families throughout the Suncoast. The...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tampa Tiger Bay Club presents County Commission candidates forum
TAMPA (Aug. 16, 2022)—The Tampa Tiger Bay Club will present a Hillsborough County Commission candidates forum on Friday, August 19. All candidates were invited to participate. Confirmed participants are: District 1 Democratic incumbent Harry Cohen and Republican challenger Scott Levinson; District 2 Democrat Angela Birdsong; District 4 Republican Noelle Licor; District 5 Democratic incumbent Mariella Smith and Republican challenger Donna Lynn Cameron-Cepeda; and District 7 Democratic incumbent Kimberly Overman and Republican challengers Chase Harrison and Joshua Wostal.
Tampa Bay News Wire
“Splash Sunday” Pool Parties Return at Epicurean Hotel
WHO: Epicurean Hotel, located in the trendy Hyde Park historic district of South Tampa. WHAT: This summer, Epicurean Hotel is making waves once again with the return of “Splash Sunday” pool parties, an epic celebration of summery Sunday vibes. The parties take place one Sunday per month from June through August, with sponsors Ketel One Vodka, Astral Tequila, and Whispering Angel Rosé providing a variety of rotating entertainment and activities, including music from local DJs, complimentary drink samples, and fun pool floats. Additional food and drink specials are available for purchase, including frozen cocktails, sweet treats from the Chill Bros. Ice Cream stand, and a summer Grill n’ Chill menu of brats, cheeseburgers, salmon filet burgers, and sweet potato noodle bowls.
