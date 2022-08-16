ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Clear Vision Media Launches Community Virtual Tour of Treasure Island, Florida

Clear Vision Media is excited to announce the launch of the first ever community-based virtual tour of Treasure Island, Florida! This innovative new platform will allow residents and visitors of Treasure Island to explore the island’s unique history and culture like never before. Through this virtual tour, users will have access to exclusive content and be able to connect with others who share their love for this enchanting coastal.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Calling All Muralists: Crab Devil Requests Proposals For Modular Florida-Themed Murals For The Peninsularium

TAMPA, FL August 2022: Tampa-based multimedia art collective Crab Devil requests proposals for Florida/Tampa-themed murals for their much-anticipated attraction, The Peninsularium. Artists’ murals will be installed on the exteriors of shipping containers that house The Peninsularium attraction. The art collective seeks proposals for engaging murals that explore the diverse...
TAMPA, FL
Generations of Healthcare Professionals Inspire Lakeland Student To Enter Nursing

For Melissa Kubic, women in healthcare spans back generations of her family. Kubic’s great grandmother was a nurse during the Great Depression, and Kubic herself said that she spent most of her adolescent life caring for other members of her family. It came as no surprise that Kubic enrolled in Keiser University Lakeland’s Associate of Science Degree in Medical Assisting when she moved to Florida about nine years ago.
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Second annual St. Pete Comic Con will be bigger and better than ever

The second annual St. Pete Comic Con on January 7-8, 2023, at the Coliseum will be bigger and better than ever with more celebrity guests and cosplay activities as well as additional auditorium space for contests and panels. Last year’s event drew 3,500 attendees and earned positive fan reviews for the event that celebrates comics, anime, sci-fi, and cosplay.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Attorney Jenna Kyle Meltzer Joins Blalock Walters Estate Planning Practice

SARASOTA-BRADENTON, FL, August 16, 2022 ––The law firm of Blalock Walters, P.A. is pleased to welcome attorney Jenna Kyle Meltzer to its estate planning practice group. Meltzer is a member of The Florida Bar, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Florida Association of Women Lawyers. Meltzer concentrates...
BRADENTON, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

DOW Technologies Hosts 3rd DOW Elite Dealer Retreat

TAMPA, Fla. (August 16, 2022) – DOW Technologies, the leading independently owned technology distributor, hosted their third DOW Elite Dealer Retreat August 1-2 at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, Georgia. DOW brought in over 300 customer attendees representing 148 companies to attend the two-day event. The DOW Elite Dealer...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Summer Fun & Lots of Rum!

Tampa, FL – Indulge your taste buds with savory seafood and sweet adult beverages at the Summer Rum & Seafood Festival on August 27th , 2022 from 4pm to 10pm at Tampa Premium Outlets – 2300 Grand Cypress Drive Lutz, FL. Adult General Admission is just $10 at...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Affording a car is getting more expensive in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report out by AAA Motor Club shows for the first time ever, Tampa Bay residents are paying on average, more than $10,000 a year to drive and maintain a vehicle. The spiked price is due in part to higher fuel and repair prices. What...
TAMPA, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL

Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022

I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More

Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL

