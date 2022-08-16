Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?Evie M.Auburndale, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manufacturing Roundtable – Too many open jobs…not enough skilled job applicants
Last week (Aug. 10) Senator Marco Rubio sat down with Tampa Bay manufacturing leaders to discuss the challenges impacting the manufacturing industry. Tom Mudano, President & CEO with AmSkills was one of those leaders. One of the biggest issues facing the manufacturing industry is finding skilled job applicants to fill...
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Clear Vision Media Launches Community Virtual Tour of Treasure Island, Florida
Clear Vision Media is excited to announce the launch of the first ever community-based virtual tour of Treasure Island, Florida! This innovative new platform will allow residents and visitors of Treasure Island to explore the island’s unique history and culture like never before. Through this virtual tour, users will have access to exclusive content and be able to connect with others who share their love for this enchanting coastal.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Calling All Muralists: Crab Devil Requests Proposals For Modular Florida-Themed Murals For The Peninsularium
TAMPA, FL August 2022: Tampa-based multimedia art collective Crab Devil requests proposals for Florida/Tampa-themed murals for their much-anticipated attraction, The Peninsularium. Artists’ murals will be installed on the exteriors of shipping containers that house The Peninsularium attraction. The art collective seeks proposals for engaging murals that explore the diverse...
Generations of Healthcare Professionals Inspire Lakeland Student To Enter Nursing
For Melissa Kubic, women in healthcare spans back generations of her family. Kubic’s great grandmother was a nurse during the Great Depression, and Kubic herself said that she spent most of her adolescent life caring for other members of her family. It came as no surprise that Kubic enrolled in Keiser University Lakeland’s Associate of Science Degree in Medical Assisting when she moved to Florida about nine years ago.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Second annual St. Pete Comic Con will be bigger and better than ever
The second annual St. Pete Comic Con on January 7-8, 2023, at the Coliseum will be bigger and better than ever with more celebrity guests and cosplay activities as well as additional auditorium space for contests and panels. Last year’s event drew 3,500 attendees and earned positive fan reviews for the event that celebrates comics, anime, sci-fi, and cosplay.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Attorney Jenna Kyle Meltzer Joins Blalock Walters Estate Planning Practice
SARASOTA-BRADENTON, FL, August 16, 2022 ––The law firm of Blalock Walters, P.A. is pleased to welcome attorney Jenna Kyle Meltzer to its estate planning practice group. Meltzer is a member of The Florida Bar, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Florida Association of Women Lawyers. Meltzer concentrates...
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
Tampa Bay News Wire
DOW Technologies Hosts 3rd DOW Elite Dealer Retreat
TAMPA, Fla. (August 16, 2022) – DOW Technologies, the leading independently owned technology distributor, hosted their third DOW Elite Dealer Retreat August 1-2 at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, Georgia. DOW brought in over 300 customer attendees representing 148 companies to attend the two-day event. The DOW Elite Dealer...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Summer Fun & Lots of Rum!
Tampa, FL – Indulge your taste buds with savory seafood and sweet adult beverages at the Summer Rum & Seafood Festival on August 27th , 2022 from 4pm to 10pm at Tampa Premium Outlets – 2300 Grand Cypress Drive Lutz, FL. Adult General Admission is just $10 at...
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
mynews13.com
Affording a car is getting more expensive in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A new report out by AAA Motor Club shows for the first time ever, Tampa Bay residents are paying on average, more than $10,000 a year to drive and maintain a vehicle. The spiked price is due in part to higher fuel and repair prices. What...
restaurantclicks.com
Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
Lesser known rural loans help get families into homes
A federal grant by the United States Department of Agriculture is helping families build homes for well below market value.
10NEWS
Meet the star country music duo pushing to legalize marijuana in Florida
DADE CITY, Fla. — Forty miles north of Tampa near a boulevard named in their honor, you can find the 150-acre working ranch that world-renowned country music duo the Bellamy Brothers call home. “It always stayed in the family, and it's been like a magnet through the years,” Howard...
fox13news.com
Tampa's real-life 'infiltrator' goes back undercover, opens up in FOX 13 exclusive studio interview
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area man who pulled off, arguably, the greatest undercover operation in US history – infiltrating the biggest drug cartel in the world – has done it again. Robert Mazur chronicled his first deep-dive into the dark and violent world of drug cartels...
Tampa Bay News Wire
SCFCS Bradenton Receives 12th Consecutive “A” Grade in State Assessments
(Bradenton, Fla., August 18, 2022) — State College of Florida Collegiate School (SCFCS) in Bradenton earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 12th consecutive year in 2021-22. The school has never scored less than an “A” on the state’s accountability report.
Tampa Bay News Wire
New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL
Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
813area.com
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More
Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
