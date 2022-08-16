Events to Take Place in Pasco County, Fla. Dec. 3-11, 2022. PASCO COUNTY, FLA. (AUGUST 17, 2022) – The Florida Sports Foundation, the state of Florida’s sports promotion and development organization, is pleased to announce an agreement with Florida’s Sports Coast (Pasco County, Fla.), to host the 2022 through 2024 Florida Senior Games, presented by Humana. The Florida Senior Games is an Olympic-style Sports Festival, for athletes ages 50 and over. The 2022 Games will be held December 3-11, 2022 with a roster of 22 sports. The 2022 Florida Senior Games is a qualifier for the 2023 National Senior Games, to be held in Pittsburgh, Penn..

