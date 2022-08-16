Read full article on original website
Manufacturing Roundtable – Too many open jobs…not enough skilled job applicants
Last week (Aug. 10) Senator Marco Rubio sat down with Tampa Bay manufacturing leaders to discuss the challenges impacting the manufacturing industry. Tom Mudano, President & CEO with AmSkills was one of those leaders. One of the biggest issues facing the manufacturing industry is finding skilled job applicants to fill...
Florida’s Sports Coast to Host the 2022-24 Florida Senior Games
Events to Take Place in Pasco County, Fla. Dec. 3-11, 2022. PASCO COUNTY, FLA. (AUGUST 17, 2022) – The Florida Sports Foundation, the state of Florida’s sports promotion and development organization, is pleased to announce an agreement with Florida’s Sports Coast (Pasco County, Fla.), to host the 2022 through 2024 Florida Senior Games, presented by Humana. The Florida Senior Games is an Olympic-style Sports Festival, for athletes ages 50 and over. The 2022 Games will be held December 3-11, 2022 with a roster of 22 sports. The 2022 Florida Senior Games is a qualifier for the 2023 National Senior Games, to be held in Pittsburgh, Penn..
Children First Grows the Next Generation with Support from Florida Power & Light Company and Suncoast Charities for Children
Children First is growing the next generation through grant support from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and Suncoast Charities for Children. The agency was awarded a $7,500 grant to fund environmentally friendly curriculums at its main campuses in North Port and Venice. As the exclusive provider of Head Start...
