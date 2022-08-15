VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- As an ongoing shortage of cars amid the pandemic continues to limit options for Canadians looking to purchase a vehicle, consumers are turning to MintList, a tech start-up that’s modernizing the way cars are bought and sold. MintList announced today that the company has officially launched Canada’s first two-sided online vehicle marketplace, enabling consumers to sell their privately owned vehicles for the highest value possible and buy a new or used vehicle from extensive inventory across a vast network of pre-approved dealers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005692/en/ Buying and selling vehicles online is the future of the retail car business in Canada, and MintList is making this entire process easy for everyone through a two-sided marketplace that provides the convenience, choice, and confidence that consumers require. By providing transparency each step of the way and enabling competition among dealers in how they acquire and sell their inventory, MintList ensures consumers not only get the highest value for their used vehicle but also save on the taxes for their new car purchase. (Photo: Business Wire)

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO