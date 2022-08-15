Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
biztoc.com
The Motor City is moving south as EVs change the automotive industry
Automakers are investing in towns across the American South. The new plants bring tax and workforce advantages as the industry moves toward EVs.
Autoweek.com
Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production
Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'
Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Responds to Ford CEO Jim Farley’s Jab on Tesla Cybertruck EV Delays
Elon Musk responds to Ford Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Farley after the latter boasted about leading the electric pickup truck market amid theTesla Cybertruck electric vehicle (EV) delays. Farley called out the Tesla CEO, claiming that Ford is now the leader of all EV pickup trucks in the United...
insideevs.com
Arrival Going All-In On Van But Will Build Only 20 Units In 2022
Arrival has confirmed it will focus all its efforts on the launch of the Van project, putting its Bus project (and likely the Car too) on hold until it raises more capital. In its Q2 2022 financial results report, the startup said it has made "recent strategic decisions" that will allow it to start production of the Arrival Van this quarter in Bicester, UK, deliver the first vehicles to UPS this year and start production in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023 at an optimized factory. The start of US production was initially forecast for Q3 2022.
TechCrunch
Battery investment moves onshore to kick-start US EV production
Car companies and suppliers such as LG Energy, SK Innovation, Panasonic and Samsung are investing more than $38 billion through 2026 to boost battery production in the U.S., according to AlixPartners. In July, Kansas and North Carolina each announced the largest economic development projects in their histories, and Ford finalized a deal to bring its battery production to Tennessee and Kentucky.
Fisker Ocean in Demand: Company Considering Production Expansion Beyond 50K Units Per Year as Sport and Ultra Trims Sell Out in U.S.; Strong Enthusiasm Sets Tone for Possible American Manufacturing
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announces that current Fisker Ocean production numbers of 50,000 per year may expand in 2024 due to strong consumer demand from across the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005812/en/ Fisker Inc. – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announces that current Fisker Ocean production numbers of 50,000 per year may expand in 2024 due to strong consumer demand from across the globe. In July 2022, the...
teslarati.com
Tesla is crushing the US’ luxury vehicle registrations year-to-date
New data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating the United States’ luxury vehicle sector. Tesla’s new vehicle registrations in the US grew 61% in the first half of 2022, allowing the electric vehicle maker to handily beat veteran rivals such as BMW and Lexus in overall sales, not just in the EV segment.
MintList Unveils Canada’s First Two-Sided Online Auto Marketplace; Enables Consumers to Save Thousands by Selling and Trading-Up to a New or Used Car
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- As an ongoing shortage of cars amid the pandemic continues to limit options for Canadians looking to purchase a vehicle, consumers are turning to MintList, a tech start-up that’s modernizing the way cars are bought and sold. MintList announced today that the company has officially launched Canada’s first two-sided online vehicle marketplace, enabling consumers to sell their privately owned vehicles for the highest value possible and buy a new or used vehicle from extensive inventory across a vast network of pre-approved dealers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005692/en/ Buying and selling vehicles online is the future of the retail car business in Canada, and MintList is making this entire process easy for everyone through a two-sided marketplace that provides the convenience, choice, and confidence that consumers require. By providing transparency each step of the way and enabling competition among dealers in how they acquire and sell their inventory, MintList ensures consumers not only get the highest value for their used vehicle but also save on the taxes for their new car purchase. (Photo: Business Wire)
