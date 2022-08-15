ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown

(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
GEORGIA STATE
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
WISCONSIN STATE
Georgia Tech offering free tickets to football game with Western Carolina

Georgia Tech athletics is offering members of the metro Atlanta community free tickets to celebrate Tech’s first-ever ATL Day, which will be held in conjunction with Georgia Tech football’s home game versus Western Carolina on Sept. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech will celebrate its hometown’s traditions,...
ATLANTA, GA

