Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
Health officials suspect a Nebraska child died from the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri after swimming
A brain-eating amoeba typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers may have killed a child in what would be Nebraska's first known death from the parasite, health officials said. The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, its health department said. The child is believed...
Georgia Tech offering free tickets to football game with Western Carolina
Georgia Tech athletics is offering members of the metro Atlanta community free tickets to celebrate Tech’s first-ever ATL Day, which will be held in conjunction with Georgia Tech football’s home game versus Western Carolina on Sept. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech will celebrate its hometown’s traditions,...
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Clayton County area this weekend, August 19-21
From live music to art to spending time outdoors, there's plenty going on in Clayton County this weekend. Start planning your weekend with these 5 events in the area.
