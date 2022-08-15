Read full article on original website
OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
WXIA 11 Alive
COVID in Georgia | Aug. 17
Georgia's Department of Public Health just released its weekly COVID numbers. Right now, we're seeing just over 3,200 hundred new antigen and PCR cases added per day.
CBS 46
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Rare Luxury Lakefront Estate Hits Roswell Market
Newly-listed Roswell estate tucked away on a private 3-acre lakefront lot is a perfect example of suburban lake living near the heart of the city.
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell
ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Brian Kemp fighting subpoena in Fulton County probe of 2020 presidential election
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to quash a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. A motion state Attorney General Chris Carr filed Wednesday on Kemp’s behalf questioned the timing of the subpoena –...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals
Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wfxg.com
Judge rules Georgia's ban on food, drink and gifts for voters to remain in effect
ATLANTA (WFXG) - A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's ban on providing food, drink and gifts within 150 feet of a polling location will remain in effect for now. The ban is just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens of changes to state voting law, including shortening the time to request a mail ballot, rolling back the pandemic-driven expansion of ballot drop boxes and reducing early voting before runoff elections.
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
Allstate is taking advantage of insurance loophole, Georgia Insurance Commissioner says
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner says an insurance giant is taking advantage of a loophole in Georgia law to dramatically raise auto insurance rates for customers. “We think it’s outrageous, but they are using a loophole in current state law,” King told Channel 2 Consumer Investigative Reporter Justin...
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount
Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney's office...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalties for Georgia store issues
NEW YORK — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp announces some Georgians to get extra $350 check
More checks could soon be coming your way. Gov. Brian Kemp announced some of Georgia's most vulnerable residents are getting another $350.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
