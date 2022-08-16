Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
fargounderground.com
John Denver Tribute Christmas Show Coming To The Fargo Theatre In December
Promotor Jade Presents has announced A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler will play the Fargo Theatre on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, August 19th. Ever since singer, songwriter, and adventurer Rick Schuler wore his first pair of round glasses at 13,...
fargounderground.com
Before Heading To Nashville For Solo Career, Gina Powers To Play Last Fargo Gig With Band
The Gina Powers Band, who have been a popular staple on the local Fargo-Moorhead music scene for the past 10+ years will play their last show together as a band this Friday, August 19th. The band is the featured performer at the Broadway Square Bash, the Fargo Park District’s end-of-summer celebration at the downtown park.
hpr1.com
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
The country duo has the crowd recite the Pledge of Allegiance during its West Fargo concert.
fargounderground.com
Fargo Introducing Late-Night Ride Pick-Up Zones Starting August 18th
Beginning Thursday, August 18th, designated passenger loading areas for cab and rideshare (such as Uber and Lyft) users in Downtown Fargo will be enforced after 10:00 pm. There is new red and white signage indicating the loading zone locations that was placed on Monday, August 15 in the following areas:
fargoinc.com
We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.
There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo, Fargo Fire Departments to participate in Narcan leave behind program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department and Fargo Fire Department have announced they will be participating in Fargo Cass Public Health’s Naloxone, or Narcan, leave behind program. The program allows both fire departments to distribute Narcan leave behind kits to individuals at risk of experiencing an...
fargounderground.com
Unique Berry Harvest Festival Returns To Nelson Aronia Farm In Amenia
Out in the beautiful Red River Valley of eastern North Dakota, rows of berry bushes line the driveway of the Nelson Aronia Farm where father and son duo, Greg Nelson and Chase Nelson, along with Adam Kapaun, harvest over 20 acres of Aronia berries (also known as chokeberries) each fall. To celebrate their annual harvest and raise awareness for this delicious super fruit, their family welcomes the public to the 3rd annual Aronia Berry Harvest Festival on September 11th, 2022 from 12 pm-4 pm!
lakesarearadio.net
Bucks Mill Brewing could be open in Detroit Lakes by this Weekend
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Saturday will be your first opportunity to sample beers from Detroit Lakes’ newest brewery, Bucks Mill Brewing. The local brewery plans to bring four beers to the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour at the Washington Ballpark, Saturday. The event, in its fourth year features more than 100 craft beers to sample from a variety of regional breweries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
valleynewslive.com
Former Grafton Police Officer caught in gunfire takes on a new role at Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after former Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot in the line of duty, Concordia College in Moorhead has announced that Campoverde will serve as their head coach for its inaugural Esports varsity team this upcoming school year. In August of...
fargounderground.com
TLC Cleaning presents Lunch Aid 22
“Hungry kids + families shouldn’t be happening on our watch; that’s why we created LUNCH AID NORTH DAKOTA! Food insecurity is rising in our community, and we are here to make a difference. We help people feed people. Join us for the 4th annual benefit concert and fundraiser...
fargounderground.com
Cold War History Night
Featuring guest speakers William Cromarty, former Intelligence Officer of Russian topics, and Jason Patrick, Grand Force Air Force Base Historian. Join us at the Fargo Air Museum for a round table discussion about North Dakota’s role during the Cold War. Topics of interest include interceptor aircraft, ICBMs, Operation Chrome Dome, and many other facets of the Cold War on the prairie.
froggyweb.com
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested following stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are reportedly in custody after a stabbing in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say the incident happened in the 3400 block of 13th avenue south. The victim from the incident taken to the an area hospital with unspecified injuries. The two accused in the...
valleynewslive.com
Downtown Fargo designated passenger loading areas begin August 18
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The designated pickup spots will start being used at various spots in downtown Fargo. As of Thursday, August 18 the designated passenger loading areas for taxis and ride share apps will be enforced where red and white signage was placed on Monday, August 15.
froggyweb.com
Between the Paiges: Sensational Senior Pets Up For Adoption in Fargo – Rico Suave
Last week I made the drive to St. Cloud to bring home a rescue kitten I had been preparing for. Rescuing an animal is a magical experience because you change the whole world for that pet. When I was at the rescue as I was playing with my new kitten and filling out some paperwork, someone surrendered their 19-year-old cat to the shelter. I never pass judgment on those who surrender animals because I don’t know their situation. What I did know is that this cat only knew one home and that its life had just completely changed. Senior pets don’t do well in shelters because of the fast pace environment. Many anxiously wait for their owners to return.
kvrr.com
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
