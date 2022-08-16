ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL

Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Yardbarker

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 13: Defense Stands Its Ground

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Detroit Lions once again on Thursday for the second of two joint practices before the teams square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in their preseason matchup. After watching the Colts' offense on Wednesday, I spent Thursday watching the Colts' defense and special teams.
CBS Sports

Previewing all 32 NFL teams for 2022 season: Division-by-division win projections, fantasy targets, outlooks

The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching, with the preseason well underway and final roster cuts looming. But where do all 32 teams stand as we enter the new year? We're glad you asked, because it's not too late to get caught up. In celebration of the fall season, and the next official race for a Lombardi Trophy, here's a refresher on the state of every team for 2022, complete with their win total over/under (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook), recommended fantasy targets, offseason reviews and season outlooks:
Yardbarker

Bears’ Rookie Center Doug Kramer Suffers Injury; Possibly Season-Ending?

The Chicago Bears finished a closed practice Tuesday as they prepare for their second preseason game against the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night. However, there was some potentially grim news following the session. According to multiple reports, rookie center Doug Kramer suffered a lower leg injury. Losing Kramer would...
