wlvr.org
As food prices continue to climb, two discount grocers adding Lehigh Valley stores
As prices of meat, produce and other foods continue to rise amid inflation, two discount grocery store chains are expanding their footprints in the Lehigh Valley. Grocery Outlet, an “extreme value retailer” of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, is expected to open in mid-October at 1401 Allen St. in Allentown (in Allen Street Shopping Center), owner Fayez Abboud said.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
sauconsource.com
Police Investigating Alleged ‘Refinance Scam’ in Riegelsville
With interest rates at much higher levels than they were a year ago, fewer homeowners are opting to refinance their mortgages. But police say that hasn’t stopped someone in Riegelsville from allegedly attempting to perpetrate a refinancing-related scam. According to a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
Development Deal Will Cause Norristown State Hospital Campus Residents to Lose Their Home & Services
People with serious mental illness currently living on the Norristown State Hospital campus are set to lose their home and support services in June in a development deal, writes Brett Sholtis for WHYY. While the state said it is working with counties to place the around two dozen patients in...
walnutport.com
Allentown Fair adding metal detectors as it beefs up security measures for this year’s event
Metal detectors are among the added safety measures that will be in affect at the 170th Allentown Fair, which kicks off Aug. 31.
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
walnutport.com
Want to improve election integrity in Pennsylvania? Philadelphia offers a great model to adopt
Column: Philadelphia elected officials must resign to run for another office. That’s a great model for all of Pennsylvania.
Times News
Tamaqua hires new police officer
The Tamaqua Police Department has a new officer on its force. Nicole Deliz will serve as a part-time officer. Her employment was unanimously approved by the Tamaqua Borough Council Tuesday evening. Tamaqua police Chief Michael Hobbs presented Deliz with a badge. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 7/22/22-8/5/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
walnutport.com
Northampton County Council votes down Dixie Cup tax break
Northampton County Council votes down tax break toward fixing the aging Dixie Cup plant.
WGAL
Monroe County man charged with multiple fraud schemes
A Pennsylvania man is charged with engaging in multiple schemes to commit fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment against 48-year-old Thomas Hartley, of Henryville, Monroe County. The accusations are as follows:. Hartley, while on leave from his position as a special agent...
Family react to ‘Kids for Cash’ ruling
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The infamous kids for cash scandal in Luzerne County that sent shockwaves through the nation’s juvenile justice system is again in the spotlight. A federal judge ordered two former Luzerne County judges to pay millions of dollars in damages to the victims of the scheme. Now we’re hearing reactions to the […]
NBC Philadelphia
Resident Jumps Off Roof to Escape 3-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley
At least one person jumped out a window and off a roof to escape flames and smoke as a rowhome caught fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. That person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire that burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city, the Allentown Fire Department said.
Lancaster Farming
Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer
A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
Endangered Lehigh County man is found safe
The Slatington Police Department located a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Lehighvalleylive.com published a news release at 12:45 p.m. Friday about the man’s missing status. Police updated news organizations at 3:45 p.m. Friday to say he had been found. Before he turned up Friday, the man...
