Walnutport, PA

wlvr.org

As food prices continue to climb, two discount grocers adding Lehigh Valley stores

As prices of meat, produce and other foods continue to rise amid inflation, two discount grocery store chains are expanding their footprints in the Lehigh Valley. Grocery Outlet, an “extreme value retailer” of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, is expected to open in mid-October at 1401 Allen St. in Allentown (in Allen Street Shopping Center), owner Fayez Abboud said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County

BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
City
Walnutport, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating Alleged ‘Refinance Scam’ in Riegelsville

With interest rates at much higher levels than they were a year ago, fewer homeowners are opting to refinance their mortgages. But police say that hasn’t stopped someone in Riegelsville from allegedly attempting to perpetrate a refinancing-related scam. According to a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at...
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Tamaqua hires new police officer

The Tamaqua Police Department has a new officer on its force. Nicole Deliz will serve as a part-time officer. Her employment was unanimously approved by the Tamaqua Borough Council Tuesday evening. Tamaqua police Chief Michael Hobbs presented Deliz with a badge. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Monroe County man charged with multiple fraud schemes

A Pennsylvania man is charged with engaging in multiple schemes to commit fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment against 48-year-old Thomas Hartley, of Henryville, Monroe County. The accusations are as follows:. Hartley, while on leave from his position as a special agent...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Family react to ‘Kids for Cash’ ruling

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The infamous kids for cash scandal in Luzerne County that sent shockwaves through the nation’s juvenile justice system is again in the spotlight. A federal judge ordered two former Luzerne County judges to pay millions of dollars in damages to the victims of the scheme. Now we’re hearing reactions to the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Resident Jumps Off Roof to Escape 3-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley

At least one person jumped out a window and off a roof to escape flames and smoke as a rowhome caught fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. That person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire that burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city, the Allentown Fire Department said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Lancaster Farming

Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer

A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Endangered Lehigh County man is found safe

The Slatington Police Department located a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Lehighvalleylive.com published a news release at 12:45 p.m. Friday about the man’s missing status. Police updated news organizations at 3:45 p.m. Friday to say he had been found. Before he turned up Friday, the man...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

