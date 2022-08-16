ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Fairfield Inn hotel off Pinhook sold for $6.5 million to local group

The 81-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Lafayette South has been sold for a $6.5 million to a Lafayette hotel group. Gopal’s of Lafayette LLC, a group led by Neal Patel with AAA Hotel Management, bought the select service hotel at 1606 W. Pinhook Road from national hospitality company Highgate, land records show. It was last sold in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years

A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette Parish, LA
Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Real Estate
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#The Rental#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hammond#Stoa Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
House Rent
theadvocate.com

Lafayette business suffers major fire damage after oily rags spontaneously combust

A Lafayette business suffered major fire damage after a bag of oil-soaked rags spontaneously combusted, the Lafayette Fire Department said. Lafayette firefighters responded to Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions at 547 N. Pierce Street after a neighbor reported heavy smoke in the area around 4 a.m. Thursday. Smoke and flames were coming from a large metal building on the property and the interior was already engulfed when emergency crews forced entry into the building, department spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy