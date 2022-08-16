Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Fairfield Inn hotel off Pinhook sold for $6.5 million to local group
The 81-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Lafayette South has been sold for a $6.5 million to a Lafayette hotel group. Gopal’s of Lafayette LLC, a group led by Neal Patel with AAA Hotel Management, bought the select service hotel at 1606 W. Pinhook Road from national hospitality company Highgate, land records show. It was last sold in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.
Roof blown off business on Main Street in New Iberia
A roof was blown off of a business around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Iberia
theadvocate.com
A new performing arts center is needed in Lafayette, regardless of location, tourism CEO says
When the decision is made to replace the Heymann Center somewhere in Lafayette, either of the two locations — downtown or next to the Cajundome — would be beneficial, said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. Speaking during a Wednesday Lunch N...
theadvocate.com
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let’s Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour. The listing on Zillow says that this 4-bedroom, 5-bath home sits on 1.47 acres and has a whopping 6,905 square feet of living space. Some of the features that...
Old Vogue Downtown Selling Entire Inventory—Everything Must Go
The "New" Old Vogue Costume & Theatrical Rentals located at 422 Rue Jefferson in Lafayette is selling its entire inventory to the general public.
theadvocate.com
Parking in downtown Baton Rouge is about to change. Pay the kiosk, park in any public spot.
Baton Rouge is weeks away from completing its revamp of hundreds of downtown parking spots as it begins the installation of new kiosks that will remove the need for coins to pay for parking and will enable drivers to park in any public downtown parking space. The 100 multi-space kiosks,...
International food supplier investing in Breaux Bridge salt processing facility
Cargill, an international supplier of food, agriculture, and industrial products will be investing $34 million in its St. Martin Parish facility near Breaux Bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Baton Rouge tenants demand help from Metro Council, say landlords need to be held accountable
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The battle for livable housing continues and now community members are calling on the Metro Council to take action. “Just because it’s low income doesn’t mean we should have to live like this,” said Crystal Flucker, a tenant at Spanish Arms.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am.
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
The next stop during the 'Eat Lafayette' campaign was at The Ruins, which is in Parc Lafayette at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camilia Boulevard.
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
DOTD will discontinue Motor assistance patrol on I-10 off the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
With road construction on I-10 from I-49 to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge finally being finished, the Louisiana Department of Transportations and Development will be shutting down operations for the roadside motor assistance patrol.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Trash, debris make for sad scene through windshield on I-10 through Baton Rouge
Sitting in bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 10 every day, you notice things about Baton Rouge you would have otherwise missed. Like the litter and trash along our roadways. I-10 is a main corridor when arriving into our city, especially for those coming from the east and south. What’s the...
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette business suffers major fire damage after oily rags spontaneously combust
A Lafayette business suffered major fire damage after a bag of oil-soaked rags spontaneously combusted, the Lafayette Fire Department said. Lafayette firefighters responded to Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions at 547 N. Pierce Street after a neighbor reported heavy smoke in the area around 4 a.m. Thursday. Smoke and flames were coming from a large metal building on the property and the interior was already engulfed when emergency crews forced entry into the building, department spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
Catalytic converter theft leaves ARCH ShareHouse without a truck
The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH) ShareHouse is asking for help from the public after a catalytic converter was stolen from the truck
Love Fest Lafayette 2022 Coming to Moncus Park
Love Fest will be unique, for the entire family and focus on the good things that make living in Acadiana very special.
Body found in South Lewis St. parking lot
An unidentified body was found in a parking lot on South Lewis St. in New Iberia.
Comments / 0