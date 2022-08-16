Northview kicker Alex Kasee drawing praise, Power Five interest ahead of senior year

At Northview, placekickers are a renewable resource.

First in the pipeline was Luke Pawlak, a talented kicker also named All-Ohio at punter in 2019. Then came Drew DelVerne, another special teams ace.

Now, senior Alex Kasee is making his mark. The senior was named first-team All-Ohio in 2021 as a kicker a year after being named honorable mention as a punter. He’s drawn notice from a slew of Power Five programs and figures heavily into the Wildcats’ chances for success in 2022.

Not bad for a kid who, by his own admission, took up football in eighth grade to quell a growing dissatisfaction with soccer.

“I was getting sick of it,” Kasee said. “I was like, ‘I wanna switch things up a little bit.’ I knew at the time I was gonna kick, because I had a soccer background. So I decided to kick and try other positions, as well.”

The switch has paid off handsomely.

By his sophomore year of high school, he was on the All-Northern Lakes League third team. By his junior year, he was on the first team.

His placekicking has largely been steady the past three seasons – 5-for-7, 2-for-2 and 9-for-12 on field goal attempts, respectively, with just three missed extra points in 57 attempts. Kasee, however, has made a quantum leap kicking the ball off. In 2020, his first year kicking off, he recorded a single touchback in 31 attempts. Last year, 28 of his 41 kickoffs found the end zone across a full season.

To senior wide receiver and cornerback Ayden Hall, Kasee’s strides as a distance kicker and punter give Northview a formidable special teams weapon in 2022.

“We probably have one of the best special teams in the league, and Alex is a big part of that,” Hall said. “He’s obviously increased the distance he’s able to kick the ball this year, I think by 30 to 40 yards, which makes a big impact. On a punt he probably makes the returner run back for more yards, we get a better bounce, and that sets us up.”

Kasee feels his punting has improved most in the offseason.

He has a five-star kicking rating and 4 1/2-star punting rating from Kohl's Kicking, a service that specializes in special teams. He's ranked No. 36 for kicker and No. 43 for punter nationally in the class of 2023

“With punting, once you get bigger and get stronger, you punt the ball farther,” he added. “With better technique, the more patience and time I’ve put into that, I’m definitely better at it.”

Meanwhile, Kasee’s skill set has drawn the attention of numerous big names within the college ranks. He’s interacted with Ohio State, Louisville, West Virginia, Toledo and Buffalo, picking up an offer from the Bulls. In the fall of 2021, he watched a Georgia game at Sanford Stadium.

“It was crazy,” Kasee said. “Just the difference between the north and south, the colleges, how they do it.”

Kasee figures to make life easier for Greg Silm, an assistant for the first three years of the kicker’s Wildcats career and now the team’s head coach.

“These are opportunities that not many people get, even if he doesn’t end up playing at one of these schools,” Silm said. “Just being able to go there on a game day or Saturday and see Georgia, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s a cool thing for him, and I’m happy he’s been able to do that.”

Both Hall and Silm praised Kasee’s work ethic, honed through work with Pawlak and DelVerne and parlayed into a 3.5 grade-point average in the classroom.

“He’s always ready to work,” Silm said. “As a kicker, sometimes life can be a little boring in practice, because we only do so much special teams. But Alex is always finding something to do around here.”

Said Hall: “He’s here on Sundays, when we don’t practice, kicking early and kicking late. He’s here by himself. He’s here with a snapper. He’s here with a holder. He’s always getting in work when nobody’s watching.”