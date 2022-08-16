Fifteen years after the debut of their beloved comedy "Superbad," co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took the time to reflect on their creation with its stars, and some of their revelations are not what you'd expect. In fact, in an oral history with Vanity Fair, they reveal that there was one actor whom Jonah Hill, who led the movie with costar Michael Cera, couldn't stand at first. Thanks to some strategically placed flyers and one chaotic audition, the "Superbad" creators revealed, Hill had a rocky start with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka McLovin, on and off camera.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO