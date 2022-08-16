Read full article on original website
Florence Pugh’s Next Period Drama Is Inspired by a Chilling True Story
Florence Pugh cut her teeth in the 2017 adaptation of Lady Macbeth, a Victorian thriller set in rural Northumberland, in which she played a young murderess. And for her first Netflix project, the Don’t Worry Darling star is going back to her period-drama roots as the lead in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel The Wonder.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jonah Hill "Hated" Christopher Mintz-Plasse While Making "Superbad," According To Seth Rogen
Jonah Hill apparently hated working with Christopher Mintz-Plasse during the making of the iconic 2007 comedy film, Superbad. 15 years after it's release, Hill and Mintz-Plasse, as well as Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Michael Cera, Emma Stone, Bill Hader, and more of the cast spoke with Vanity Fair for a new piece going behind the scenes on the making of the movie.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Fast & Furious and The Equalizer stars' Netflix thriller
Fast & Furious star Ludacris is teaming up with The Equalizer's Queen Latifah for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller End of the Road. The streaming platform has dropped a tense first trailer for Millicent Shelton's upcoming movie that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seat. The action-packed trailer...
New Details Emerge About Tom Cruise Possibly Bringing Back His Tropic Thunder Character For More Dancing
It’s been almost 15 years since Tom Cruise played Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder, and apparently the actor is interested in revisiting the character.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Dwayne Johnson Says He Lobbied for Separate ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ Origin Movies
Dwayne Johnson says he lobbied to split the origin stories for Black Adam and Shazam into two separate movies after seeing the first draft of Shazam!‘s script. In a preview of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam in Vanity Fair, the film’s star and producer took at least partial responsibility for the decision to split the films. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT CancellationsBox Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Opens to Lackluster $23M'DC League of Super-Pets' Turned Kevin Hart and Other Stars Into Their Own Audio Engineers “When the...
Mark Wahlberg’s Newest Movie Role Revealed
Mark Wahlberg has had a memorable year so far regarding box office releases. The 51-year-old actor got a strong start in the spring, with the release of his faith-filled real-life-inspired film Father Stu. Walhberg also recently headed back to the big screen alongside Marvel’s Spiderman actor Tom Holland with the action comedy, Uncharted. On the heels of these big screen successes, Mark Wahlberg will again star in another action comedy, The Family Plan. The Family Plan is a joint venture between Apple Original Films and Skydance Media.
Seth Rogen Reveals the "Superbad" Actor Jonah Hill Originally "Hated" After Auditions
Fifteen years after the debut of their beloved comedy "Superbad," co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took the time to reflect on their creation with its stars, and some of their revelations are not what you'd expect. In fact, in an oral history with Vanity Fair, they reveal that there was one actor whom Jonah Hill, who led the movie with costar Michael Cera, couldn't stand at first. Thanks to some strategically placed flyers and one chaotic audition, the "Superbad" creators revealed, Hill had a rocky start with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka McLovin, on and off camera.
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
After weeks of rumors, Lady Gaga officially joins Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' sequel
The official casting announcement comes after Lady Gaga was reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
digitalspy.com
Top Gun: Maverick finally confirms digital release – and it's very soon
Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick now has a digital release date – and it's good news for Tom Cruise fans. While the film is still playing in cinemas across the UK, Paramount Pictures has confirmed its plans for home release, with the movie being available to stream from August 24 before physical copies are available later this year.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
Popculture
'Batgirl' Movie Will Not Be Released, Despite Already Being Filmed
Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly decided not to release Batgirl, a DC Comics film intended for release directly to HBO Max. The move is unprecedented since the studio reportedly spent at least $70 million to make it and it's already been filmed. There were even test screenings for the movie, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. In The Heights star Leslie Grace played the title character.
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
ComicBook
First Look at Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2
The sleuthing world of Sherlock Holmes expanded in 2020, when Netflix released Enola Holmes, a film focused on the famous detective's younger sister. This streaming project brought Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown into the titular role, while The Witcher's Henry Cavill followed in the footsteps of fellow superhero actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. by playing Sherlock. Despite flying under the radar for many, Enola Holmes impressed with critics, garnering a certified fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The success of the first film was enough to green light a sequel, which has now debuted its first look.
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie teaming up with Disney for movie based on Disneyland ride
Margot Robbie is teaming up with Disney for a film based on one of the company's most iconic theme park properties. The Harley Quinn actress is signed up to produce a movie based on Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a mine train-style coaster that takes riders through the base of a canyon during an earthquake.
