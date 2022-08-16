ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

AHA News: Heart Failure at Age 30 Brought on By Pregnancy

By American Heart Association News
HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjJcl_0hJFTmEH00

TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Fatima Mathews knew something wasn't right. She was more tired than she'd ever felt in her life.

"You just had a baby," her doctor reminded her. "It's normal to be tired."

She'd been feeling tired – and bloated and swollen – since the last few months of her pregnancy. And now it was time to go back to work. Mathews told herself she'd be fine.

But she didn't feel fine as she tried to get out of bed that February morning, six weeks after giving birth at age 30. She sat on her bed for an hour, finally forcing herself to get dressed and head to the insurance office where she worked in Niagara Falls, New York.

She parked close to the front door – just 400 feet away – and resolved to push through the fatigue. "Ten steps in, I knew something was wrong," she said. "My face started sweating. My shoulder hurt. My heart was beating fast."

Too fast.

Mathews collapsed in a chair just inside the front door. When she finally consented to go to the hospital, tests confirmed her problem was indeed related to having a baby – but not because being a new mom makes you tired. She had a rare condition known as postpartum cardiomyopathy. In her case, it left her in heart failure.

"I thought I was going to die," she said. "And I was going to leave my two children without their mother. I was absolutely terrified."

Doctors implanted in Mathews' chest a defibrillator, a small electronic device that monitors her heart rhythm and can correct any dangerous abnormalities.

For 10 years, the defibrillator did its job. Then the battery died. Replacing it should have been a simple procedure, said Theresa Giambra, who was director of the Cardiac Rhythm Device Clinic in Buffalo, New York, at the time and overseeing Mathews' care.

"It truly isn't a huge surgery," Giambra said. "Often patients go home within 24 hours."

But Mathews didn't go home that day, or even the next one. When she was given fentanyl to dull the pain of the surgery, her heart stopped. She wound up in a coma, awaking more than a week later in a horrifying state of confusion.

"I remembered my mother and my children, but nobody else," she said.

Unsure what was happening to her, she fought with the nurses and ripped out her breathing tube, injuring her vocal cords.

When her head finally cleared, she had another shock: While she'd been in a coma, her family gave doctors permission to implant a left ventricular assist device, or LVAD, in her chest. It's a drastic step done when a heart can't properly pump blood on its own, often used as a way to keep someone alive until they can get a heart transplant, or as an alternative treatment when someone isn't eligible for a transplant.

Mathews knew she was a candidate for the device but didn't want one because the cumbersome apparatus would restrict daily activities and be difficult to hide. And Mathews, who enjoyed wearing cute outfits and going out dancing, didn't want to be permanently tied to all that equipment.

"It was vanity. It's scary when you see it," she said. "And I didn't want a hole in my stomach."

When she got home from the hospital, Mathews had to rely on others. She became frustrated and depressed and refused to leave the house.

"Usually, I'm the fixer," she said. "I fix everything for everybody else, but I couldn't fix this for me."

A physical therapist who came to the house pushed her to recover her health and her ability to function independently. Though Mathews hated the sessions, "if she hadn't pushed me, I would have stayed in a place of neglect," she said.

Slowly, Mathews regained her independence, and along with it, her mental health. She even found ways to camouflage the LVAD equipment, tucking it into fanny packs and working the ensemble into her outfits.

"It helped my confidence," she said. "I wanted to look a certain way."

Most of all, Mathews wanted to be there for her children. And now, with the LVAD keeping her heart pumping, she can be.

They go on cruises. They go to Disneyland. And, she gets together with her girlfriends. "I still go out and dance and go to parties. I still live," she said.

Mathews has expanded her social circle to include fellow LVAD patients.

She started with chatting up folks at the hospital where she had her procedure done. Now, the hospital calls her in to help give a patient's perspective.

"I talk to family, friends, anyone about what it's like to live with an LVAD," she said. "I tell them about the medications I'm on. How I live, how I sleep, how every night I plug up to the wall and put my batteries in a crate."

Then her doctor recommended she volunteer with the American Heart Association. She now shares her story at various events.

Giambra likes to call Mathews "Wonder Woman" because of all she has endured "with grace, strength and triumph" and her commitment to maintain a positive outlook and advocate for others.

"Even when she's getting horrendous news, she says, 'Oh I'm blessed. I just want to be here for my children,'" Giambra said. "I tell her, 'You need to be the face of surviving heart failure.'"

Mathews, now 43, realizes that going from anti-LVAD to LVAD advocate gives her a unique perspective.

"God has given me a second chance so I can help someone else," she said. "If it's just one person I help, I am thankful for that.

"Now I'm happy. I am living life. We're making memories."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

By Laura Williamson, American Heart Association News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Health
City
Buffalo, NY
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
CANCER
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Heart Disease#Heart Failure#Aha#Heart Rhythm#Diseases#Linus Mental Health
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Disneyland
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones

People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
HEALTH
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy