Listen: With impending Orange Line closure, Baker gets his own ‘Charlie on the MTA’ song
“We may crawl forever through the streets of Boston, but our train may never return.”. With a month-long Orange Line shutdown looming over Boston, one group of musicians turned a well-known Boston song on its head to vent. Last week, local musicians Jacob Deck, Ben Rechel, and Anna Seda set...
NECN
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
universalhub.com
As clock ticks down on the Orange Line, Boston adding temporary bus lanes to key Charlestown roads, shutting some roads to cars downtown and in JP and Back Bay
Boston officials today announced some changes to roads along the route of the soon-to-stop-running Orange Line to help ease the passage of the big replacement buses until the trains allegedly start running again in a month. Driving changes. Starting tomorrow, the Gilmore Bridge, Rutherford Avenue and Sullivan Square in Charlestown...
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
quincyquarry.com
Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
New video shows moment debris comes crashing down at MBTA Blue Line stop
EAST BOSTON — New video released Tuesday shows the moment debris came crashing down at a Blue Line stop Friday afternoon. The video shows the train hit a piece of fiberglass on a walkway at Suffolk Downs, causing a spark. A woman waiting for the train can be seen running away as the fiberglass comes crashing down.
nbcboston.com
When a Boston Woman Had Trouble Online, She Contacted NBC10 Boston Responds for Help
Sometimes technology can be tricky, and that was the case for Boston resident Dorothy Kennedy. “When it comes to emails and shopping, that's all I use it for,” Kennedy said regarding her computer use. The 92- year-old Kennedy jokes that she’s technologically challenged, but she was computer savvy enough...
CBS News
One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route
BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
nbcboston.com
Trouble on the T
Keeping up with the issues that have been affecting subway, commuter train and bus service across the Boston area, including train crashes, derailments and fires; escalator malfunctions; a federal investigation and more. Trouble on the T: MBTA's Shuttle Bus Plan Excludes Some Neighborhoods. Shuttles won’t be running to stops like...
I-Team: Falling debris latest problem at Suffolk Construction sites in Boston
BOSTON - Experts tell the WBZ I-Team that accidents involving falling debris from construction sites are rare. They say builders normally take a lot of precautions to make sure loose material doesn't cause an incident like the one in the Seaport Wednesday."It's not a very common occurrence," said construction safety consultant Peter Stavros.The 16-story complex at 400 Summer St.and 391 Congress St. is on track to combine lab space with retail space and even a public walkway. Stavros says it's one of the windiest spots in the city, the Seaport District, and a place where project managers normally take extra...
Some mayors not endorsing Orange Line shutdown
MEDFORD, Mass. — About a week ago, Medford’s mayor joined her counterparts in Malden and Melrose to send a letter to the MBTA asking for express buses from their locations into Boston and she’s now getting even more support. “We have not received a definitive response to...
Time Out Global
5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston
While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA officials predict ‘transportation emergency’ in Boston later this week as shutdown begins
A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to cause “severe” congestion on roadways around Greater Boston as commuters who rely on the MBTA seek alternative transportation methods and Boston officials warn of a “transportation emergency.”. Days ahead of the planned shutdown — scheduled to start...
Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
WCVB
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
baystatebanner.com
Developers required to release diversity plans
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Five years ago, city officials released guidelines for developers bidding on publicly-owned land that would award points for teams in which people of color have a significant ownership stake and those that use subcontractors who are people of color. Last...
Boston’s Legoland Closing Down for Epic Updates
Lego-loving kids on the SouthCoast will be bummed to learn the Discovery Center in Somerville is closing its doors Sept. 6. But don't panic, the closure is temporary and the reason is absolutely epic. It seems our local Legoland Discovery Center is undergoing a $12 million renovation that will make...
