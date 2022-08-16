ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment

When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
universalhub.com

As clock ticks down on the Orange Line, Boston adding temporary bus lanes to key Charlestown roads, shutting some roads to cars downtown and in JP and Back Bay

Boston officials today announced some changes to roads along the route of the soon-to-stop-running Orange Line to help ease the passage of the big replacement buses until the trains allegedly start running again in a month. Driving changes. Starting tomorrow, the Gilmore Bridge, Rutherford Avenue and Sullivan Square in Charlestown...
quincyquarry.com

Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
CBS News

One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route

BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
nbcboston.com

Trouble on the T

Keeping up with the issues that have been affecting subway, commuter train and bus service across the Boston area, including train crashes, derailments and fires; escalator malfunctions; a federal investigation and more. Trouble on the T: MBTA's Shuttle Bus Plan Excludes Some Neighborhoods. Shuttles won’t be running to stops like...
CBS Boston

I-Team: Falling debris latest problem at Suffolk Construction sites in Boston

BOSTON - Experts tell the WBZ I-Team that accidents involving falling debris from construction sites are rare. They say builders normally take a lot of precautions to make sure loose material doesn't cause an incident like the one in the Seaport Wednesday."It's not a very common occurrence," said construction safety consultant Peter Stavros.The 16-story complex at 400 Summer St.and 391 Congress St. is on track to combine lab space with retail space and even a public walkway. Stavros says it's one of the windiest spots in the city, the Seaport District, and a place where project managers normally take extra...
Time Out Global

5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston

While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
WCVB

1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car

BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
baystatebanner.com

Developers required to release diversity plans

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Five years ago, city officials released guidelines for developers bidding on publicly-owned land that would award points for teams in which people of color have a significant ownership stake and those that use subcontractors who are people of color. Last...
FUN 107

Boston’s Legoland Closing Down for Epic Updates

Lego-loving kids on the SouthCoast will be bummed to learn the Discovery Center in Somerville is closing its doors Sept. 6. But don't panic, the closure is temporary and the reason is absolutely epic. It seems our local Legoland Discovery Center is undergoing a $12 million renovation that will make...
