ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Celebrities Are Slaying Rick Owen’s Sexy Black Prong Maxi Dress

By Shannon Dawson
K97.5
K97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29V1rb_0hJFPbNS00

The celebrity world can’t get enough of Rick Owens. The cutting-edge designer has been a hot topic in the fashion world over the last decade. His intricate clothing features unique silhouettes and a somewhat grungy avant-garde aesthetic. Recently, Ayesha Curry was spotted wearing the designer’s edgy black prong maxi dress to an event. The mother of three was all smiles as she posed for the camera alongside her hubby Steph Curry wearing the curve-hugging ensemble.

Ayesha wore her beautiful tresses in wavy beach curls and styled the look with big statement earrings, a black clutch, and a cute pendant neckless.


Mrs. Curry looked amazing in this look! According to the designer’s website, Rick Owens created the futuristic gown using Polyurethane-coated stretch denim. The flexible fabric hit all of the right angles and curves on the International Smoke restauranteur and the beautiful cut-out added a sexy but elegant touch.

Ayesha isn’t the only celeb that’s managed to pull off the unique Rick Owens ensemble. The R&B icon Monica and model Nazanin Mandi also stunned wearing the same dress from the whimsical designer.

1. Nazanin Mandi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UHO9_0hJFPbNS00 Source:Getty

Model Nazanin Mandi attended the world premiere of “NOPE” wearing Owens’ black prong maxi dress-in style. The You Bloome CEO styled up the look with a chunky gold YSL necklace and bold gold earrings from Cult Gaia. Mandi dazzled wearing black kitten heels and a sleek bun.

According to her Instagram, Mandi pulled the incredible look together on her own. “I love when I style myself, I’ve been doing it more than ever lately because it brings me so much joy & it doesn’t get any more authentic than when it’s truly your own self-expression, obvi lol,” she told fans.

2. Monica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCS3E_0hJFPbNS00
Source:Getty

Monica slayed in the black maxi-prong dress during the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April. The R&B singer jazzed up the look with a black cropped jacket and killer sunglasses.  The “Angel of Mine” hitmaker wore her hair down with a clean part in the middle.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Daughter Riley Curry Serves High Fashion In Balenciaga Dress, Opera Gloves & Platform Slides at ESPY Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Steph Curry had a big job on his hands tonight as host of the 2022 ESPYS in Los Angeles. The Golden State Warriors champion turned the event into a family affair as he walked the red carpet with his wife Ayesha Curry and their two daughters Riley and Ryan Curry. The couple’s youngest, 4-year-old Canon Curry, did not make an appearance on the carpet. Riley and Ryan were dressed to the nines to support their dad. Riley looked utterly-chic in a black mock neck Balenciaga dress that was embroidered with flowers. To amp up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Why is everyone dressing like a whimsical prairie milkmaid?

With details like puff sleeves or a rustic print, the whimsy dress may be fun and folkloric – but it can also mean business. isten, can we have a quick chat? Nothing to worry about. But we need to talk about your summer dress. You know the one. The long, loose one perhaps with smocking or shirring on the bodice. Oh, and the puffy sleeves – it’s definitely got puffy sleeves. Your upper arms and thighs are covered – that was partly why you bought it – but there might be a bare shoulder or a milkmaid-ish square neckline that shows a bit of décolletage. Was there a cut-out bit at the back? A bit of bare skin, but classy, you know. I think it’s gingham. But it could be floral or bright pink, or white linen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ayesha Curry
Person
Nazanin Mandi
Person
Rick Owens
Footwear News

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels

Click here to read the full article. Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers. The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
APPAREL
StyleCaster

4 Upcoming Fall Fashion Trends That Are Actually Groundbreaking

Ah, fall fashion. I couldn’t love it more if I tried! Fall is definitely my favorite season when it comes to styling, as I can combine my favorite aspects of winter (like chic jackets and fun layering) and summer (like showing some skin and playing with color) to create an especially dreamy wardrobe. This season, I really want to go all out, so I’m shopping the top fall fashion trends early to get ahead of the game. What’s in, you ask? The classics. Oversized blazers and slacks will be making a highly anticipated return but this year, they’re joined by cozy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Prioritizes Comfortable Style in an Olive Green Khakis and Slouchy Streetwear With Teyana Taylor For ‘LuvToSeeIt’

Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor for a heart-to-heart chat on “Luv2SeeIt.” The adopted daughter of Steve Harvey sat down in “The Rose Mobile” with the singer, actress, and now host, the pair unpacking all the shades of Black love and the highs and lows of everything from dating and intimacy, to regrets and communication. The show presented by the popular dating app Bumble will see guests like Harvey discuss the ins and outs of relationships as Black individuals. The talk show is available for streaming on YouTube. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) Harvey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#R B
The Hollywood Reporter

This Fall’s Hottest Designer Handbags, From Barbiecore Clutches to ‘Clueless’-Inspired Carryalls

Brandon Maxwell The designer’s Oversized Tote Bag in merlot suede, on his Fall 2022 runway; $2,495, Brandonmaxwellonline.com Brandon Maxwell Oversized Tote Bag $2,495 Buy now More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 20 Best Men's Subscription Boxes for Every Type of GuyThe Best Backpacks for Work and School, From Designer Bags to Eco-Conscious CarryallsShay Mitchell's Favorite Things, From Summer Skincare Staples to Chic Baby Gear Chanel Fall’s denim-on-denim trend is highlighted in Chanel’s quilted dark blue denim and metal handbag, great for a night out at Horses in Hollywood; $7,900, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or request more details at Chanel.com Chanel Classic Handbag in Printed Denim and Gold-Tone Metal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Breezy in Sweat-Proof Sundress & Orange Strappy Sandals in New York City

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lawrence took a stroll on the streets of New York in a chic slouchy summer dress by Matteau on Tuesday. Lawrence wandered the streets in a chocolate brown maxi dress with thick shoulder straps. The dress had a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt with small pleats up top where the skirt met the bodice piece. The dress looked to be made out of a breathable jersey fabric, something stretchy and designed for comfort and mobility. Lawrence slung a textured leather blue and brown bucket bag over her shoulder and donned tortoise shell sunglasses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Nails Off-Duty Style in an Oversized Button-Up, Biker Shorts and Sneakers

Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look. The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
K97.5

Tevin Campbell Officially Comes Out; Fully Embracing Identity as a Gay Man

After years of speculation and rumors, R&B legend Tevin Campbell sets the record straight on his personal life. In the latest episode of PEOPLE Magazine’s People Every Day podcast, the 90s heartthrob officially confirms that he is a gay man and offers insight on what finally led him to open up to his fans. “What […]
MUSIC
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City

Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ryan Reynolds Slips on Classic Sneakers & Checkered Shirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Reynolds embodied crisp and easygoing off-duty style while in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While leaving the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Reynolds was spotted wearing a pair of khaki pants with a white T-shirt. Layered atop the “Deadpool” actor’s wardrobe basics was a long-sleeved collared shirt with a cream and coral checked pattern, which included rolled-up sleeves. The relaxed outfit was complete with blue floral socks, as well as sunglasses and a stack of beaded bracelets — plus Reynolds’ Apple Watch. When it came to shoes, Reynolds opted for a classic pair of high-top sneakers....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Means Business in Chic Blazer, Mom Jeans & Metallic Gold Heels

Hilary Duff brought new meaning to “work from home” in her latest DIY photo shoot. The “Sparks” singer posed in a series of photos shared to Instagram on Thursday, wearing a pale green double-breasted blazer from Australian luxury brand Camilla and Marc. Her sharp outerwear featured pointed lapels with two rows of white tortoiseshell buttons, complete with structured shoulders. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) The business-ready piece was paired with a gauzy white T-shirt and pale blue wide-leg “mom” jeans for a casual twist. Duff, along with stylists Brit and Kara Elkin, completed her outfit with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
K97.5

K97.5

399
Followers
427
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy