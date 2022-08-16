Read full article on original website
Suffolk Council tables vote on proposed ‘Port 460’ project, wants ‘more questions answered’
In a 7-1 vote Wednesday night, Suffolk City Council tabled the proposed rezoning that would have allowed for the "Port 460" project to move forward on land just northwest of downtown.
Here's what the Norfolk Office of Elections is doing to beat nationwide poll worker shortage
NORFOLK, Va. — With Election Day less than three months away, offices across Hampton Roads are getting ready, even with the challenge of a nationwide poll worker shortage. To beat the shortage before the November midterms, the Norfolk Office of Elections is working to recruit younger volunteers. Stephanie Iles,...
Dozens now say their signatures were forged by Suffolk City Council campaign
The Electoral Board met Tuesday to discuss whether Art Bredemeyer should be disqualified from running in the Suffolk Borough District against John Rector.
Virginia Beach City Council gives update on new election system
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach voters will soon get a letter to try and clarify how the school board and council will be elected this fall. The confusion was created by a court decision that ruled the city's at-large election system disadvantages minorities, and a second ruling that said it does not.
Which plan is best for Rudee Loop? Virginia Beach to gather input on four proposals and one for convention center
Virginia Beach City Council wants to hear from residents to get their thoughts on the plans put forward to redevelop Rudee Loop.
No phones in class? Virginia Beach School Board set to vote on proposed policy
On Tuesday, August 23, a proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Volunteer to Become an Election Official
As the general election approaches, the Newport News Voter Registrar’s office is beginning its poll worker recruitment efforts. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated Tuesday, Aug. 16, as Help America Vote Day to address the critical shortage of poll workers nationwide. Volunteer election officials are vital to strengthen our democracy, inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism, and help ensure free and fair elections in November and beyond.
Norfolk businesses join the 'fight' as Shaggy sign war spreads
NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy. The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.
Are teacher salaries keeping up with inflation?
NORFOLK, Va. — Teachers returning to the classroom are learning a tough lesson: their sluggish salaries will struggle this year to keep up with soaring inflation. Nationally, on average, teachers make $2,150 less than they did a decade ago, when adjusted for inflation. In Hampton Roads, we compared starting...
Red 'no swimming' flags posted at Sandbridge in Virginia Beach
Red "no swimming" flags are posted at Sandbridge Thursday, August 18, 2022, according to the City of Virginia Beach.
windsorweekly.com
Subscription recycling in Isle of Wight?
Isle of Wight County is still set to scale back its recycling program next month, but there are private alternatives for those who don’t mind paying for the service. Starting in September, Isle of Wight residents will no longer be able to recycle glass, paper or plastics at any of the county’s eight refuse and recycling centers. County Administrator Randy Keaton, in July, said Isle of Wight would be “transitioning” the centers to accept only cardboard and steel or aluminum cans. Everything else, he contends, gets incinerated at the Wheelabrator waste-to-energy plant in Portsmouth.
Plans to build over ‘concrete mountain’ off I-264 approved by Virginia Beach City Council
The Virginia Beach City Council has voted to approve a local real estate developer's plans to build over the concrete mountain off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.
Suffolk City Council to get feedback on proposed warehouse development
A Maryland based developer, called Matan Companies, wants to turn more than 500 acres of farmland into a development with ten warehouse buildings.
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
WAVY News 10
York County set to refund nearly 500K in taxes to Water Country owner
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County Board of Supervisors will vote to refund nearly half a million dollars in taxes to the owner of Water Country USA when they meet on Tuesday night. It comes after the Virginia state tax commissioner ruled the county couldn’t take out...
NSU holds celebration of life for former President Dr. Marie McDemmond
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is still feeling the loss of one of its leaders. The university’s third president, Dr. Marie McDemmond, passed away last month. On Wednesday, a celebration of life ceremony was held at the university. She made history as the first woman to become...
peninsulachronicle.com
Youngkin Discusses Business Challenges During Williamsburg Chamber Breakfast
JAMES CITY-The Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Business Leaders Community Breakfast on Tuesday, August 16, with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as guest speaker. The governor addressed workforce challenges alongside Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. The sold-out event was held at Colonial Heritage. Want...
Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022. Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store. This reality, combined with the fact that...
Virginia Business
Sentara Health Plans names new leader
Colin Drozdowski to succeed Dennis Matheis as president. Virginia Beach-based Sentara Health Plans has named Colin Drozdowski as the next president of Sentara Healthcare’s health insurance division. Drozdowski succeeds Dennis Matheis, who was named president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare in June. Drozdowski will also serve as executive vice...
