Isle of Wight County is still set to scale back its recycling program next month, but there are private alternatives for those who don’t mind paying for the service. Starting in September, Isle of Wight residents will no longer be able to recycle glass, paper or plastics at any of the county’s eight refuse and recycling centers. County Administrator Randy Keaton, in July, said Isle of Wight would be “transitioning” the centers to accept only cardboard and steel or aluminum cans. Everything else, he contends, gets incinerated at the Wheelabrator waste-to-energy plant in Portsmouth.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO