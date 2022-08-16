ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Volunteer to Become an Election Official

As the general election approaches, the Newport News Voter Registrar’s office is beginning its poll worker recruitment efforts. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated Tuesday, Aug. 16, as Help America Vote Day to address the critical shortage of poll workers nationwide. Volunteer election officials are vital to strengthen our democracy, inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism, and help ensure free and fair elections in November and beyond.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Norfolk businesses join the 'fight' as Shaggy sign war spreads

NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy. The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Are teacher salaries keeping up with inflation?

NORFOLK, Va. — Teachers returning to the classroom are learning a tough lesson: their sluggish salaries will struggle this year to keep up with soaring inflation. Nationally, on average, teachers make $2,150 less than they did a decade ago, when adjusted for inflation. In Hampton Roads, we compared starting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
windsorweekly.com

Subscription recycling in Isle of Wight?

Isle of Wight County is still set to scale back its recycling program next month, but there are private alternatives for those who don’t mind paying for the service. Starting in September, Isle of Wight residents will no longer be able to recycle glass, paper or plastics at any of the county’s eight refuse and recycling centers. County Administrator Randy Keaton, in July, said Isle of Wight would be “transitioning” the centers to accept only cardboard and steel or aluminum cans. Everything else, he contends, gets incinerated at the Wheelabrator waste-to-energy plant in Portsmouth.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Youngkin Discusses Business Challenges During Williamsburg Chamber Breakfast

JAMES CITY-The Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Business Leaders Community Breakfast on Tuesday, August 16, with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as guest speaker. The governor addressed workforce challenges alongside Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. The sold-out event was held at Colonial Heritage. Want...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Sentara Health Plans names new leader

Colin Drozdowski to succeed Dennis Matheis as president. Virginia Beach-based Sentara Health Plans has named Colin Drozdowski as the next president of Sentara Healthcare’s health insurance division. Drozdowski succeeds Dennis Matheis, who was named president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare in June. Drozdowski will also serve as executive vice...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

