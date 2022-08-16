Read full article on original website
New Prague Times
Brian Delano Lande, 62
Brian Delano Lande, 62, of Montgomery passed away on August 9, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in New Prague. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14 from 1-3 pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. A prayer service will follow at 3 pm also at the funeral home.
Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name
Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name. The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician...
St. Michael home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire
A house that was the scene of a standoff between a suspect and police in June was damaged in a fire on Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the home at 599 Central AV. W. in St. Michael and arrived to find it "fully engulfed in flames" at around 9:40 a.m.
Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”
I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
fox9.com
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
knsiradio.com
St. Michael Home Subject of 44 Hour Long Standoff Destroyed by Fire
(KNSI) — The home that was the subject of a 44-hour standoff earlier this summer was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the home at 599 West Central Avenue at 9:37 a.m. when they arrived; they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Departments from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael responded.
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
KEYC
Janesville community rallies around Bense family
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, July 22, a Janesville family lost their 8-year-old daughter, Willow Bense, who went missing while swimming on the Minnesota River in Mankato. Since then, family, friends, school officials, and businesses around the area have come together to support the family. Jessica Milbret has led...
New Prague presses USPS for new post office
NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — Leaders in the southern Minnesota city of New Prague are growing increasingly frustrated with the condition of their local post office, and even more flustered that they can't get a meeting with USPS officials. Mayor Duane Jirik told KARE that he's spent two years just...
kduz.com
One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash
A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
fox9.com
Driver trapped in Inver Grove Heights flash flooding rescued
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Inver Grove Heights had to rescue a woman who got stuck in flash flooding Wednesday evening. A deluge dumped several inches of rain in the eastern Twin Cities metro in a matter of just a few hours. The Inver Grove Heights Police Department told FOX 9 officers had to rescue two people from their vehicles during the flash flooding, including Shae Leonhardt.
KEYC
Minnesota State Patrol investigating after 2 killed in McLeod County crash
HALE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a McLeod County crash that killed two people. Authorities report the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 150 on Highway 7 near Hale Township. The Minnesota State Patrol is still investigating the crash and says...
bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fatal accident in Red Wing
Kenneth Fritze, 54, of Woodbury died in a single vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Minnesota State Patrol reports that Fritze's "Subaru Forester was traveling south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it came in contact with roadside barrier." Fritze was reportedly not wearing a...
krwc1360.com
Six Injured in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash in Hollywood Township Sunday
The investigation is continuing into a two-vehicle traffic crash that happened early Sunday afternoon in Hollywood Township, leaving six people injured. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that the crash happened around 1:45 PM Sunday at the intersection of Carver County Roads 21 and 20 in Hollywood Township. Authorities say...
Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M
Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
KAAL-TV
Pine Island moves forward with Elk Run development
(ABC 6 News) - Plans for thousands of acres on the Elk Run property in Pine Island have been up in the air for over a decade. Now, in a move leaders say will help them recover from the pandemic, the city is ready to develop the land. "This was...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
