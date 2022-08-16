ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Delano Lande, 62

Brian Delano Lande, 62, of Montgomery passed away on August 9, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in New Prague. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14 from 1-3 pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. A prayer service will follow at 3 pm also at the funeral home.
