ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mtholyoke.edu

Little World Libraries have popped up on campus

New communal libraries on campus invite Mount Holyoke College students to discover and share books written in a variety of languages. to quiet evenings tucked in a tower of Williston Memorial Library with a book in hand, reading is a beloved pastime for Mount Holyoke College students. And when a story can be read in its native language, its world-building becomes even more immersive. A tale like “In the Time of the Butterflies,” set in the Dominican Republic, takes on new life in Spanish.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

UMass student speaks out against dorm room charge

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Classes start soon for college students in western Massachusetts, but for 120 students at UMass Amherst, instead of moving into their dorms, they’ll be given a key to a hotel room due to a housing shortage on-campus. However, one student is speaking out about a...
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Hadley, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
South Hadley, MA
wamc.org

Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims

The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires’ next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marietta College#Piedmont College#Spelman College#Northside Hospital#Georgia State University#Piedmont Heart Institute#Em2#Clemson University#Springmont School#Mercer University#College Of Pharmacy#The Walker School#Marietta City Schools#The Mount Holyoke College
holyoke.org

MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE PASSES BILL SUPPORTING VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES

The following was retrieved from https://senatorjohnvelis.com/massachusetts-legislature-passes-bill-supporting-veterans-and-military-families/. (BOSTON–07/29/2022) The Massachusetts Legislature today passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs, and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
HOLYOKE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy

SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
SAVOY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
WBEC AM

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Serious crash closes part of Route 116 in Amherst

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Updated: 10 hours ago. For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy.
AMHERST, MA
clarku.edu

‘We all thought we’d have a little more time with him’

About his welcome-to-Clark dinners that in a single evening would turn newly arrived faculty into dear friends. About the intellectual rapacity that sent him into deep and forgotten corners of German and queer history, from which he emerged with fresh perspectives and profound truths. About his abiding commitment to, and...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam boy raising awareness about ichthyosis

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Agawam boy and his mother are spreading awareness about a very serious skin condition that causes chronic itching. Meet Peyton Fleagle. He is a 12-year-old boy from Agawam and a Boy Scout who loves hanging out with his friends - normal activities for a kid his age - but there’s something out of the ordinary. Peyton is living with something called X-linked ichthyosis.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Health Tips Tuesday: study examines health impacts from napping

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New research published in the American Heart Association Journal has found that napping on a regular basis has increase of high blood pressure and stroke. Dr. Karin Johnson, a neurologist at Baystate Health, spoke to Western Mass News to discuss these findings and the importance of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy