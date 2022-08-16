Jonathan Dartez was thrown into the starting quarterback’s role at Vermilion Catholic as a freshman after an injury to senior starter Mikie Bazar in 2021. Dartez showed dynamic running skills, rushing for 902 yards and 15 touchdowns and throwing for 58 yards with nine TDs. He played six games at quarterback before Bazar returned from his back injury, then played receiver, running back, and whatever else the Eagles needed him to do.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO