Read full article on original website
Related
gueydantoday.com
Vermilion Parish Task Force makes narcotics arrests in early August
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish:. On Aug. 4, Lacey Derouen, 27, homeless, was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •Possession...
gueydantoday.com
2022 marks 50th Anniversary of Dozier Elementary opening as an Erath Feeder School
A half-century ago, a new school emerged and changed the face of Erath’s educational system. On August 29, 1972, Dozier Elementary opened its doors with a new, caring, and motivated staff as the community’s feeder school for all students in grades 1, 2, and 3. Before this time,...
gueydantoday.com
Judy Lynn Choate
ABBEVILLE — Judy Lynn Choate, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Perry, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (300 Pere Megret St.) in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery.
gueydantoday.com
85 uncertified teachers in the classrooms in Vermilion Parish
There was a person in the classroom teaching Vermilion Parish public school children when school began on Thursday. Is that person a certified teacher or a non-certified teacher?. Nine years ago, that answer would probably have been certified because only one percent of Vermilion Parish’s public school teachers were uncertified....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gueydantoday.com
Frank Leon Maraist Jr.
Frank Leon Maraist Jr. passed into eternal life on August 8, 2022. He was born in his home in Kaplan, December 21, 1931, to Frank Leon Maraist Sr. and Christine Marie Deshotels. Frank spent his youth in Kaplan and left home after graduating from Kaplan High in 1947 to attend Southwestern Louisiana Institute where he studied history and journalism and worked for the athletic department as an assistant to the sports information director.
gueydantoday.com
Dartez gives Eagles a true RPO threat at quarterback
Jonathan Dartez was thrown into the starting quarterback’s role at Vermilion Catholic as a freshman after an injury to senior starter Mikie Bazar in 2021. Dartez showed dynamic running skills, rushing for 902 yards and 15 touchdowns and throwing for 58 yards with nine TDs. He played six games at quarterback before Bazar returned from his back injury, then played receiver, running back, and whatever else the Eagles needed him to do.
Comments / 0