Two arrests made for catalytic converter thefts in Vermilion Parish
On August 16, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division gathered enough information to obtain warrants and arrested two men for thefts of catalytic converters.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
One wounded, one arrested in New Iberia shooting
A bystander transported the wounded person to an area hospital, where police say they are listed in stable condition.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
KPLC TV
Cameron SO: Bank break-in suspects identified
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Around midday, the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos, asking for help identifying the two. Lead Detective Jake McCain said the release of the photos led to...
Lafayette man arrested on simple kidnapping charges involving a child
A Lafayette man was arrested after kidnapping a child and running from police.
North Vermilion High student detained for alleged gun on campus
North Vermilion High student detained for alleged gun on campus
Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.
Police search for suspect in early morning Lafayette shooting
One person is injured after an early morning shooting in Lafayette.
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers are looking for suspect(s) in school bus catalytic converters theft
Crime Stoppers and the Vermillion Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for suspect(s) in catalytic converters theft.
Unrestrained passenger in Acadia Parish crash has died
Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts; the driver died at the scene and the passenger has died at a local hospital.
wbrz.com
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
Acadia Crime Stoppers searching for a suspect in a Crowley vehicle burglary
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Hunter Rd., south of Crowley, some time between 4 p.m. on July 8 and 9 a.m. July 9.
Lafayette man accused of kidnapping child he knows
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges of Aggravated Flight, Child Desertion, Simple Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man lands in jail for third DWI
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department. That arrest took place on Friday, August 12. After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.
Lafayette Police investigating early morning shooting
Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive where a woman was found with several gunshot wounds.
mustang1071.com
Top Cop of the Week: Detective Ava Mouton of Breaux Bridge Police Dept
The Service Chevrolet Cadillac Top Cop of the Week is Detective Ava Mouton of Breaux Bridge Police Department. Det. Mouton says she always wanted to help people and that’s why she started decided to become a member of law enforcement. “I have been employed with the Breaux Bridge PD...
VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
Victim Identified in Deadly Crash on Crowley Eunice Highway (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY): 9:25 AM: 40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley has been identified as the woman who died in the two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Investigators say Eddy was driving a car north on LA 13 when her vehicle crossed the...
