23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
nypressnews.com
Eyesight: The fruit found to lower risk of severe vision loss by a staggering 60%
EYESIGHT is like most things we care about – you don’t know what you’ve lost until you’ve lost it. Fortunately, eating a particular fruit daily has been shown to lower the risk of late macular degeneration 15 years later by a whopping 60 percent. Share this...
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022
August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
WebMD
Protein, Non-Dairy Drinks Recalled Over Contamination Risk
Aug. 1, 2022 – A recall of protein supplement drinks announced earlier this month was expanded on Aug. 10 to include a number of popular organic, non-dairy beverages. Lyons Magnus announced the original voluntary recall on July 28 of various protein and beverage products over worries they may be contaminated with germs like Cronobacter sakazakii. The announcement identified 53 affected products, ranging from Oatly Oat Milk to Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee.
Complex
Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks
A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
TODAY.com
'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak with unknown source leaves 9 hospitalized
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an ongoing investigation into an E. coli outbreak on Wednesday. The outbreak has infected 29 people, at least nine of whom have required hospitalization, the agency said. A food has not yet been identified as the source of the "fast-moving" outbreak, the...
CDC investigating 'fast-moving' E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio that has infected nearly 30 people
A "fast-moving" E. coli breakout has infected dozens of people and hospitalized nine others in Ohio and Michigan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC announced via a press release on Wednesday that 29 individuals are ill due to the outbreak from an unknown source. No deaths have been reported at this time, as the first infection was recorded in July. The number of infected could increase over time due to the uncertainty behind the source of the outbreak.
Study Shows Dogs Can Detect Disease With Incredible Accuracy
It’s no secret dogs have a supreme sense of smell – about 10,000 to 100,000 times as powerful as humans’. Dogs’ impressive snouts were essential for their ancestors, helping them sniff out prey or predators. Today, we train them to detect everything from illicit drugs and firearms to missing people. They can even sense disease.
Bacteria Behind Rare Disease Detected In US Soil 'For The First Time': CDC
Authorities have identified Burkholderia pseudomallei in U.S. environmental samples "for the first time." The bacteria can cause the infectious disease known as melioidosis or Whitmore's disease. Health officials tested samples after two "unrelated individuals" in the Gulf Coast region of the southern U.S. fell ill with melioidosis on two separate...
Phys.org
Scientists create DNA test that identifies Lyme disease in horses
A Rutgers scientist aiming to help heal a sick horse has created an ultra-sensitive DNA test that could have applications for difficult-to-detect illnesses such as Lyme disease in humans. As described in a study published in the Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigation, a special DNA test devised by Steven Schutzer,...
foodsafetynews.com
Watermelon suspected in Norwegian Salmonella outbreak
A Salmonella outbreak in Norway with almost 20 people sick has been linked to watermelon. Folkehelseinstituttet (FHI) reported that of 13 ill people interviewed so far, all of them ate watermelon in the days before becoming sick. The melons were bought in various retail stores. Eighteen people are part of...
'Extremely rare' brain-eating amoeba infection suspected in Nebraska child's death
A child in Nebraska has died from a suspected rare infection of Naegleria fowleri, or brain-eating amoeba, health officials said.
CDC warns of deadly bacteria found in Mississippi soil after two residents sickened
Public health authorities are urging at-risk residents in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi to take extra precautions after an investigation turned up deadly bacteria living in the soil around the homes of two people who were sickened. The investigation was launched after two unrelated residents — one this year,...
Data Shows Which State Had The Most Deaths From Influenza And Pneumonia In 2021
For most people, getting the flu means a few days of feeling sick. However, in 2021, certain states showed more deaths from influenza and pneumonia.
Once nation's most-feared disease, polio rears ugly head
Another contagious disease that is making a resurgence is polio. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, that caused thousands of cases of paralysis, mostly in children.
9 symptoms of the rare brain-eating amoeba infection
A person who went swimming in Missouri died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba, as did a child who swam in Nebraska. Here are the signs to spot.
