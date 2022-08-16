ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Scary Mommy

23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022

August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
WebMD

Protein, Non-Dairy Drinks Recalled Over Contamination Risk

Aug. 1, 2022 – A recall of protein supplement drinks announced earlier this month was expanded on Aug. 10 to include a number of popular organic, non-dairy beverages. Lyons Magnus announced the original voluntary recall on July 28 of various protein and beverage products over worries they may be contaminated with germs like Cronobacter sakazakii. The announcement identified 53 affected products, ranging from Oatly Oat Milk to Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee.
Complex

Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks

A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
TODAY.com

'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak with unknown source leaves 9 hospitalized

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an ongoing investigation into an E. coli outbreak on Wednesday. The outbreak has infected 29 people, at least nine of whom have required hospitalization, the agency said. A food has not yet been identified as the source of the "fast-moving" outbreak, the...
Fox News

CDC investigating 'fast-moving' E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio that has infected nearly 30 people

A "fast-moving" E. coli breakout has infected dozens of people and hospitalized nine others in Ohio and Michigan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC announced via a press release on Wednesday that 29 individuals are ill due to the outbreak from an unknown source. No deaths have been reported at this time, as the first infection was recorded in July. The number of infected could increase over time due to the uncertainty behind the source of the outbreak.
DogTime

Study Shows Dogs Can Detect Disease With Incredible Accuracy

It’s no secret dogs have a supreme sense of smell – about 10,000 to 100,000 times as powerful as humans’. Dogs’ impressive snouts were essential for their ancestors, helping them sniff out prey or predators. Today, we train them to detect everything from illicit drugs and firearms to missing people. They can even sense disease.
Phys.org

Scientists create DNA test that identifies Lyme disease in horses

A Rutgers scientist aiming to help heal a sick horse has created an ultra-sensitive DNA test that could have applications for difficult-to-detect illnesses such as Lyme disease in humans. As described in a study published in the Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigation, a special DNA test devised by Steven Schutzer,...
foodsafetynews.com

Watermelon suspected in Norwegian Salmonella outbreak

A Salmonella outbreak in Norway with almost 20 people sick has been linked to watermelon. Folkehelseinstituttet (FHI) reported that of 13 ill people interviewed so far, all of them ate watermelon in the days before becoming sick. The melons were bought in various retail stores. Eighteen people are part of...
FOOD SAFETY

