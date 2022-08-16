Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Gov. Evers signs bill for construction project in southern Price Co. starting Aug. 31
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4.1 million contract to go ahead with a construction project on Wisconsin 13 from the Taylor/Price Co. border through County Highway A in Price County. The contract is through Mosinee based prime contractor, American Asphalt. Road crews will remove a portion of...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin PFAS Action council releases PFAS Action Plan Progress Report
MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin PFAS Action County (WisPAC) released its PFAS Action Plan Progress Report today. The progress report outlines steps taken by state agencies to address PFAS contamination. The Wisconsin PFAS Action Plan includes 25 recommended action items that are categorized into eight themes:. standard setting. sampling. pollution...
WJFW-TV
Childcare providers receiving much needed help from new WI grant
"I’ve been doing childcare for about 10 years. I’ve always wanted to do my own business and work with children and my dreams came true," said Amanda Engstrom. Amanda Engstrom of Rhinelander has followed her passion in life to serve the children of northern Wisconsin. She says it...
WJFW-TV
Recent poll numbers show Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers ahead of their Republican challengers
MILWAUKEE (WJFW) - A new Marquette Law School Poll shows that both Democrats in the two big races in Wisconsin, are leading over their Republican opponents. U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, is up seven points over incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson. Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers also has a two point lead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
Comments / 0