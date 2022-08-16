ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin PFAS Action council releases PFAS Action Plan Progress Report

MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin PFAS Action County (WisPAC) released its PFAS Action Plan Progress Report today. The progress report outlines steps taken by state agencies to address PFAS contamination. The Wisconsin PFAS Action Plan includes 25 recommended action items that are categorized into eight themes:. standard setting. sampling. pollution...
Childcare providers receiving much needed help from new WI grant

"I’ve been doing childcare for about 10 years. I’ve always wanted to do my own business and work with children and my dreams came true," said Amanda Engstrom. Amanda Engstrom of Rhinelander has followed her passion in life to serve the children of northern Wisconsin. She says it...
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
