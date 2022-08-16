ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

BGR.com

Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away

Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
Food recall news: Ultra Supplement LLC recalls Sustango due to Undeclared Tadalafil

Food recall news: Ultra Supplement LLC recalls Sustango due to Undeclared Tadalafil. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – 7/21/22 – Wilmington DE, Ultra Supplement LLC is voluntarily recalling lot number DAP272109, exp 4/1/26 of Sustango capsules packaged in 10-count blisters packaged in a carton to the consumer level. Ultra Supplement was notified by Amazon that laboratory analysis has found the product to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient in FDA approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction in the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The presence of tadalafil in Sustango makes this product an unapproved drug for which the safety and efficacy has not been established and therefore, subject to recall.
The Guardian

New GM soya beans give 25% greater yield in global food security boost

Genetically modified soya beans designed to absorb light more efficiently produced a 25% greater yield in an advance that could significantly boost global food supplies. The field trials are the first successful demonstration that genetic engineering can be used to directly target the photosynthesis process in food crops. The improvements seen are almost unprecedented for this kind of intervention and would take decades to achieve through selective breeding.
Inc.com

How an Indiana Farm Boy Found a Tech Fix for the Food Supply Chain

A fourth-generation Indiana farm kid, Nick Carter, 39, grew up expecting to join the family business. But by the time he was in high school in the late 1990s, he knew that was not a viable option. The farm crisis of the previous decade had ravaged the Midwest, and while the Carters dodged foreclosure, the collapse of hog prices drove the family out of farming as a commercial enterprise. Instead, Nick went to college. Twenty years later, in 2017, he co-founded Market Wagon in Indianapolis to help small farms survive by selling directly to local consumers online. Now the Carters' hogs have returned, and the family farm is back in business--without the reliance on a contract from Smithfield Foods. Somewhere along the way, Nick just may have fixed one critical breakdown in the food supply chain. --As told to Ali Donaldson.
The Associated Press

Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — It’s an increasingly familiar sight in U.S. cities and suburbs: A van pulls up to the curb. Workers wearing gloves, masks and other protective gear strap on backpack-type mechanisms with plastic hoses, similar to leaf blowers. Revving up the motors, they drench trees,...
food-safety.com

Efficacy of Tailored Biosecurity, Hygiene Advice in Reducing Salmonella in Hatcheries

A recent study of British commercial hatcheries has demonstrated the efficacy of disseminating and executing tailored advice on preventive controls for Salmonella. The results also provide insight into the prevalence and diversity of Salmonella found in commercial hatcheries, as well as the difficulty of eradicating the pathogen from a facility.
