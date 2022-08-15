Read full article on original website
Related
OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
WXIA 11 Alive
COVID in Georgia | Aug. 17
Georgia's Department of Public Health just released its weekly COVID numbers. Right now, we're seeing just over 3,200 hundred new antigen and PCR cases added per day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
WALB 10
Georgia program offering free meals to schools
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The No Kid Hungry Program is offering free and reduced meals to schools in Georgia, to help fight child hunger. Officials said this year is different from pre-pandemic years because waivers for all free meals are no longer offered. The No Kid Hungry program wants parents...
wuga.org
Georgia Job Hunters Have Plenty of Options - Job Numbers Hit a Record High in July
Georgia job hunters have plenty of options as employers posted an additional 12,500 jobs since June, pushing job numbers to a record high. But, whether there are enough job hunters to fill those positions is a question. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reported that the state’s July unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% while the total number of jobs reached over four million.
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allstate is taking advantage of insurance loophole, Georgia Insurance Commissioner says
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner says an insurance giant is taking advantage of a loophole in Georgia law to dramatically raise auto insurance rates for customers. “We think it’s outrageous, but they are using a loophole in current state law,” King told Channel 2 Consumer Investigative Reporter Justin...
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
A-CC government works to assess broadband in Athens
The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is working with an engineering consultant to research and assess internet service. The work is part of the sales tax-funded Broadband Connectivity Enhancement Project designed to assist with the process of implementing and enhancing broadband connectivity in Athens. A survey is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
WBTV
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football practice observations: Bulldogs simulating for future opponent, rotating on defense
Georgia football opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. But during part of the team’s 13th practice of the fall, the Bulldogs were attempting to emulate a look a different team on their schedule will give them. While the offense and defense were working together, Georgia was simulating...
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp announces some Georgians to get extra $350 check
More checks could soon be coming your way. Gov. Brian Kemp announced some of Georgia's most vulnerable residents are getting another $350.
Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalties for Georgia store issues
NEW YORK — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise...
Comments / 0