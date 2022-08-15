ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

COVID in Georgia | Aug. 17

Georgia's Department of Public Health just released its weekly COVID numbers. Right now, we're seeing just over 3,200 hundred new antigen and PCR cases added per day.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia program offering free meals to schools

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The No Kid Hungry Program is offering free and reduced meals to schools in Georgia, to help fight child hunger. Officials said this year is different from pre-pandemic years because waivers for all free meals are no longer offered. The No Kid Hungry program wants parents...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Georgia Job Hunters Have Plenty of Options - Job Numbers Hit a Record High in July

Georgia job hunters have plenty of options as employers posted an additional 12,500 jobs since June, pushing job numbers to a record high. But, whether there are enough job hunters to fill those positions is a question. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reported that the state’s July unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% while the total number of jobs reached over four million.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

A-CC government works to assess broadband in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is working with an engineering consultant to research and assess internet service. The work is part of the sales tax-funded Broadband Connectivity Enhancement Project designed to assist with the process of implementing and enhancing broadband connectivity in Athens. A survey is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
ATHENS, GA
WBTV

Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
CHARLOTTE, NC
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs.   Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.   Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalties for Georgia store issues

NEW YORK — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise...
GEORGIA STATE

