ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to bet prematurely on a soft landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to assume that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing for the economy. "Fair-weather bulls, who all believed we were headed for a severe recession two months ago … are now rushing to declare a soft landing way too soon," the "Mad Money" host said.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s and NBC’s evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump’s Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Stepping Down#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cnbc#Lost Remote#The New York Times#Nbcu News Group#Nbc News Group#Telemundo Enterprises
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12

SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
WWD

Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year

Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Robinhood cutting workforce by 23%

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) said on Tuesday it is laying off about 23% of its employees, sending its shares down more than 3% in extended trading.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Publicis Nabs a Bulk of Mondelez's Global Media Business

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Publicis Groupe won a bulk of Mondelez’s global media business following a review that kicked off in December and concluded this week. VaynerMedia and WPP retained some of the business.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dow Falls 250 Points; Lowe's Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping 250 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.75% to 33,897.14 while the NASDAQ fell 1.59% to 12,894.13. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.99% to 4,262.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
AdWeek

Wunderman Thompson North America Names Tom Murphy Chief Creative Officer

Tom Murphy, one of the creatives behind the “Fearless Girl” campaign, has been named chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson North America. Murphy spent the last 16 years at McCann—most recently as North American CCO—and has influenced creative talent over the course of his career. He has worked with brands including Verizon, Mastercard, Microsoft, Ulta Beauty, Lysol, Mucinex, MGM Resorts, NY Lottery, USPS and HomeGoods.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Vice World News Sets Up Shop on Twitch

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Vice World News will become one of the few global news publishers with an...
WORLD
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Lower, Cisco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Apple And Home Sales In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower In Fed Minutes Wake. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Thursday, while the dollar held onto gains against its global peers, as investors picked through details of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that suggest a hawkish approach to rate hikes heading into the final months of the year.
STOCKS
AdWeek

Warner Bros. Discovery Sells Its Stake in Britain’s GB News

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. As it continues to look for $3 billion in savings, Warner Bros. Discovery is selling its stake in the U.K. news channel, GB News.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lowe's Whale Trades For August 17

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy