The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
CNBC
Jim Cramer warns investors not to bet prematurely on a soft landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to assume that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing for the economy. "Fair-weather bulls, who all believed we were headed for a severe recession two months ago … are now rushing to declare a soft landing way too soon," the "Mad Money" host said.
Saudi Arabia funneled oil riches into big-cap US stocks with a $7.5 billion buying spree amid falling valuations
Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund ramped up its bets on US big-cap stocks in the second quarter. The Public Investment Fund poured more than $7 billion into stocks like Alphabet, Amazon and JPMorgan. The PIF's holdings of US stocks stood at $40.7 billion at the end of the quarter. Saudi Arabia's...
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle
ABC's and NBC's evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump's Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years
Investors have been using Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings for decades to ride the Oracle of Omaha's coattails. However, Buffett's biggest investment over the past four years won't show up in a 13F. Allocating $62.1 billion to this under-the-radar stock since 2018 is more than Buffett has invested in Apple or...
Warren Buffett Just Increased His Position in This Stock by 234%
The Oracle of Omaha tripled his position in this undervalued online bank.
With Alibaba stake cut, SoftBank's Son cools toward China tech
TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) decision to sell down its Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK), stake for a $34 billion gain may be aimed at bolstering its finances, but it also underlines how CEO Masayoshi Son has cooled on China tech.
Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12
SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year
Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Robinhood cutting workforce by 23%
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) said on Tuesday it is laying off about 23% of its employees, sending its shares down more than 3% in extended trading.
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC Digital World Acquisition postpones earnings report after seeking to delay merger
Digital World Acquisition Group, the SPAC that plans to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, requested a delay for its earnings report. The delay comes amidst a probe into the SPAC for violating securities regulations. The SPAC is also pushing to delay the merger with TMTG a year from...
AdWeek
Publicis Nabs a Bulk of Mondelez's Global Media Business
Publicis Groupe won a bulk of Mondelez's global media business following a review that kicked off in December and concluded this week. VaynerMedia and WPP retained some of the business.
Benzinga
Dow Falls 250 Points; Lowe's Posts Upbeat Earnings
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping 250 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.75% to 33,897.14 while the NASDAQ fell 1.59% to 12,894.13. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.99% to 4,262.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top...
Moderna names former PerkinElmer exec as new CFO
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Wednesday named former PerkinElmer (PKI.N) executive James Mock as its new finance chief, months after the abrupt exit of former CFO Jorge Gomez.
AdWeek
Wunderman Thompson North America Names Tom Murphy Chief Creative Officer
Tom Murphy, one of the creatives behind the “Fearless Girl” campaign, has been named chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson North America. Murphy spent the last 16 years at McCann—most recently as North American CCO—and has influenced creative talent over the course of his career. He has worked with brands including Verizon, Mastercard, Microsoft, Ulta Beauty, Lysol, Mucinex, MGM Resorts, NY Lottery, USPS and HomeGoods.
AdWeek
Vice World News Sets Up Shop on Twitch
Vice World News will become one of the few global news publishers with an...
Stocks Nudge Lower, Cisco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Apple And Home Sales In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower In Fed Minutes Wake. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Thursday, while the dollar held onto gains against its global peers, as investors picked through details of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that suggest a hawkish approach to rate hikes heading into the final months of the year.
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Discovery Sells Its Stake in Britain’s GB News
As it continues to look for $3 billion in savings, Warner Bros. Discovery is selling its stake in the U.K. news channel, GB News.
Lowe's Whale Trades For August 17
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
