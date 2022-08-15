Read full article on original website
A 6-year Apple veteran is alleging the company threatened to fire her after she posted a TikTok video giving technical advice to someone who lost their iPhone
An Apple employee said in a TikTok that she works for a " company that likes to talk about fruit" and gave security advice — then her manager called.
Apple employee’s viral TikTok highlights a key iPhone feature you need to know
An Apple employee went viral on TikTok a few days ago by explaining an essential iPhone security feature that every user should be aware of. Paris Campbell was answering a message from an iPhone user whose iPhone had been stolen. The thieves tried to convince the victim to remove the Activation Lock feature that made her iPhone unusable and unsellable. They tried to scare the victim into thinking her data was at risk.
Phone Arena
With iPhone 14 coming soon, Apple changes the focus of its television advertising
Apple's Services unit is the company's second-largest business segment after iPhone. With nearly $20 billion in revenue during the fiscal third quarter, the unit is running at close to an $80 billion annual rate. One of the less-heralded but brilliant moves made during the Tim Cook era was to take advantage of the large number of active iPhones around the world and sell their users recurring monthly subscriptions that bring in revenue 12 times a year.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Engadget
Facebook and Instagram apps can track users via their in-app browsers
If you visit a website you see on Facebook and Instagram, you've likely noticed that you're not redirected to your browser of choice but rather a custom in-app browser. It turns out that those browsers inject javascript code into each website visited, allowing parent Meta to potentially track you across websites, researcher Felix Krause has discovered.
Apple Insider
TikTok monitors everything users type when using in-app browser
TikTok's in-app browser injects JavaScript into external websites, allowing the app to monitor all input, including passwords and credit card numbers. In 2020, it was discovered that TikTok had been accessing users' clipboards. Now, TikTok has been found snooping on its users once again. According to security researcher Felix Krause,...
Apple Insider
Apple event excitement, TikTok controversy, and useless VPNs, on the AppleInsider podcast
On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, iPhone 14 is getting nearer -- and some say it'll be sooner than we think. Plus Apple threatens its own staff over TikTok use, and there's compelling evidence that iOS VPNs do not work. It seems to be all about time this...
Apple Insider
How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn
Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant. The end of an era. In a May 10, 2022 press release, without using the word discontinued,...
Apple Insider
The best video editors for macOS when iMovie doesn't cut it
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's main video editing program onmacOS is iMovie. It's enough for most, but it doesn't satisfy professional and more advanced editors. Here are the best alternatives to iMovie.
Apple Insider
Seven years later, Apple was right to kill off the 3.5mm headphone jack
Since the iPhone 7, Apple has been slowly removing the headphone jack from its main consumer products. Although initially criticized, a number of other companies have since followed suit. There are still a few products in the lineup that retain a headphone jack, but recent rumors suggest that the number...
Apple Insider
Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple will begin collecting taxes onApple TV+ subscriptions within Chicago as part of its settlement relating to the city's 2015 Amusement Tax.
Apple Insider
Finding a perfectly sized Apple Watch band may get easier in the future
There's got to be a better way to find the right Apple Watch band size for your wrist than trying out countless ones, or printing out paper guides -- and Apple thinks it has the answer. The Apple of today is very different from when it used to stick to...
The Windows Club
Google and YouTube History showing searches I didn’t do
Search history is great to find the sites you have visited, videos you have watched, or things that you have searched in past but have you ever noticed some search results that you have never Googled for or YouTube showing the videos in your history, that you have never watched? Yes, this happens. Many users have been complaining about seeing search results they have never searched for, both on Google and YouTube. Don’t worry, it’s not a big issue. You can get rid of these unwanted search results easily. First, let’s see the reasons for getting these search results.
Apple Insider
New ios mismanagement of cache on iPhone 6s
I have been using my iPhone 6s for many years now. I have recently changed my battery again so as you imagine I have it for some time now. In the least year or two I have noticed that since I was updating iOS regularly the cache on my phone fills out in a matter of days (and Im talking about this grey “unspecified” area)! It causes my phone to be virtually unusable because I have no working space. My phone is only 16Gb and even though I dont require many apps, those few still become unusable after about 3 weeks and I have to factory reset and restore my phone from backup. This so far has been the only way to deal with this problem.
knowtechie.com
Apple explores stuffing more ads into your iPhone apps
Apple is exploring in-app advertising inside its first-party iOS apps for the iPhone and other devices. Apple is already testing it in the Maps app, where users could theoretically see ads when searching for restaurants and more. That news comes courtesy of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On...
laptopmag.com
Apple reportedly plans to plaster your iPhone with ads — including Apple Maps
Apple plans to bring in more ad revenue in different iPhone and iPad apps by expanding the scope of advertisements seen in the App Store and in Apple Maps, Apple Books, and more, according to a new report. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated Apple will...
TechCrunch
TikTok’s in-app browser could be keylogging, privacy analysis warns
“TikTok iOS subscribes to every keystroke (text inputs) happening on third party websites rendered inside the TikTok app. This can include passwords, credit card information and other sensitive user data,” warns Krause in a blog post detailing the findings. “We can’t know what TikTok uses the subscription for, but from a technical perspective, this is the equivalent of installing a keylogger on third party websites.” [emphasis his]
Apple Insider
Why Genius Bar appointments always seem to start late
In a long and detailed thread, an ex-Apple retail employee who helped launch Apple's in-store Concierge system details exactly why and how appointments made for support at in-store Genius Bars never seem to start on time. In a very long Twitter thread, user "Dr. Bread Pitt" details the Concierge system,...
Apple Insider
Ming-Chi Kuo thinks he knows why the iPhone 14 may launch early
Responding to earlier reports, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has chimed in on why he thinks that the iPhone 14 will launch earlier in the year than the iPhone 13 did, based on clues from Apple's last earnings call. As Apple is expected to hold its iPhone 14 presentation on September...
The Verge
Google search updates will prioritize real reviews over clickbait
Google is making a series of updates to Search that aim to tackle clickbait and improve the relevancy of search results, prioritizing original and authentic reviews over recycled information that passes around aggregator sites. The changes in the form of two updates are being rolled out in the weeks ahead, according to a blog post announcing the ranking updates.
