ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple employee’s viral TikTok highlights a key iPhone feature you need to know

An Apple employee went viral on TikTok a few days ago by explaining an essential iPhone security feature that every user should be aware of. Paris Campbell was answering a message from an iPhone user whose iPhone had been stolen. The thieves tried to convince the victim to remove the Activation Lock feature that made her iPhone unusable and unsellable. They tried to scare the victim into thinking her data was at risk.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phone Arena

With iPhone 14 coming soon, Apple changes the focus of its television advertising

Apple's Services unit is the company's second-largest business segment after iPhone. With nearly $20 billion in revenue during the fiscal third quarter, the unit is running at close to an $80 billion annual rate. One of the less-heralded but brilliant moves made during the Tim Cook era was to take advantage of the large number of active iPhones around the world and sell their users recurring monthly subscriptions that bring in revenue 12 times a year.
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Engadget

Facebook and Instagram apps can track users via their in-app browsers

If you visit a website you see on Facebook and Instagram, you've likely noticed that you're not redirected to your browser of choice but rather a custom in-app browser. It turns out that those browsers inject javascript code into each website visited, allowing parent Meta to potentially track you across websites, researcher Felix Krause has discovered.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

TikTok monitors everything users type when using in-app browser

TikTok's in-app browser injects JavaScript into external websites, allowing the app to monitor all input, including passwords and credit card numbers. In 2020, it was discovered that TikTok had been accessing users' clipboards. Now, TikTok has been found snooping on its users once again. According to security researcher Felix Krause,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apple Insider

How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn

Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant. The end of an era. In a May 10, 2022 press release, without using the word discontinued,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Id#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate#Paris Campbell
Apple Insider

The best video editors for macOS when iMovie doesn't cut it

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's main video editing program onmacOS is iMovie. It's enough for most, but it doesn't satisfy professional and more advanced editors. Here are the best alternatives to iMovie.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Seven years later, Apple was right to kill off the 3.5mm headphone jack

Since the iPhone 7, Apple has been slowly removing the headphone jack from its main consumer products. Although initially criticized, a number of other companies have since followed suit. There are still a few products in the lineup that retain a headphone jack, but recent rumors suggest that the number...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple will begin collecting taxes onApple TV+ subscriptions within Chicago as part of its settlement relating to the city's 2015 Amusement Tax.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Windows Club

Google and YouTube History showing searches I didn’t do

Search history is great to find the sites you have visited, videos you have watched, or things that you have searched in past but have you ever noticed some search results that you have never Googled for or YouTube showing the videos in your history, that you have never watched? Yes, this happens. Many users have been complaining about seeing search results they have never searched for, both on Google and YouTube. Don’t worry, it’s not a big issue. You can get rid of these unwanted search results easily. First, let’s see the reasons for getting these search results.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

New ios mismanagement of cache on iPhone 6s

I have been using my iPhone 6s for many years now. I have recently changed my battery again so as you imagine I have it for some time now. In the least year or two I have noticed that since I was updating iOS regularly the cache on my phone fills out in a matter of days (and Im talking about this grey “unspecified” area)! It causes my phone to be virtually unusable because I have no working space. My phone is only 16Gb and even though I dont require many apps, those few still become unusable after about 3 weeks and I have to factory reset and restore my phone from backup. This so far has been the only way to deal with this problem.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Apple explores stuffing more ads into your iPhone apps

Apple is exploring in-app advertising inside its first-party iOS apps for the iPhone and other devices. Apple is already testing it in the Maps app, where users could theoretically see ads when searching for restaurants and more. That news comes courtesy of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

TikTok’s in-app browser could be keylogging, privacy analysis warns

“TikTok iOS subscribes to every keystroke (text inputs) happening on third party websites rendered inside the TikTok app. This can include passwords, credit card information and other sensitive user data,” warns Krause in a blog post detailing the findings. “We can’t know what TikTok uses the subscription for, but from a technical perspective, this is the equivalent of installing a keylogger on third party websites.” [emphasis his]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Why Genius Bar appointments always seem to start late

In a long and detailed thread, an ex-Apple retail employee who helped launch Apple's in-store Concierge system details exactly why and how appointments made for support at in-store Genius Bars never seem to start on time. In a very long Twitter thread, user "Dr. Bread Pitt" details the Concierge system,...
RETAIL
Apple Insider

Ming-Chi Kuo thinks he knows why the iPhone 14 may launch early

Responding to earlier reports, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has chimed in on why he thinks that the iPhone 14 will launch earlier in the year than the iPhone 13 did, based on clues from Apple's last earnings call. As Apple is expected to hold its iPhone 14 presentation on September...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google search updates will prioritize real reviews over clickbait

Google is making a series of updates to Search that aim to tackle clickbait and improve the relevancy of search results, prioritizing original and authentic reviews over recycled information that passes around aggregator sites. The changes in the form of two updates are being rolled out in the weeks ahead, according to a blog post announcing the ranking updates.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy