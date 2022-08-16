Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Texas coach Chris Beard has big dreams for the Longhorns
It was another 100-degree afternoon in Austin, with the sun beaming down like there was no end in sight. Chris Beard pulled his Ford Bronco into the Arby’s drive-thru. In this type of heat, a pick-me-up snack was needed, and Beard had a roast beef sandwich on his mind.
KTSA
Texas HS soccer program profiled in new KENS 5 documentary
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas high school football has been featured in books, movies and television shows for years, but now high school soccer is stepping into the spotlight in a new documentary released Wednesday. KENS 5 followed the boys soccer program at Gladys Porter Early College High...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cedar Hill, Rockwall to Kick Off Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star
The Cedar Hill Longhorns and the Rockwall Yellowjackets will kick off the 2022 season with a rematch of last year's season opener, but this time the game will also be featured as the 2022 Jerry Jones Classic and played at The Star in Frisco. The two teams will face off...
Chris Young moves on as Rangers GM without mentor Daniels
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chris Young said he knew when joining the Texas Rangers as general manager in 2020 that his partnership with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels might not go beyond this year. The departure of Daniels was no less emotional for Young, or jarring considering it came just two days after they sat next to each other in a news conference explaining their decision to fire manager Chris Woodward. With the off-field shakeup of the Rangers apparently complete, Young is left with the task of finding a new manager and charting the direction of the roster with Texas on pace for a sixth consecutive losing season. “It’s just been kind of recollecting our thoughts, recentering our focus as a group, honoring (Daniels), appropriately celebrating him,” Young said, “but also getting our ducks in a row in terms of the next steps and what we need to finish out this week, this month, this season and prepare to best position ourselves going into this offseason.”
SPORTS BUZZ: Newark High kicks off preseason with playoff hopes
It’s been a long time since Newark’s football team started a preseason having come off a playoff appearance the previous one.
Steele football looks to keep winning tradition alive
SAN ANTONIO — Cibolo linebacker Makai Williams knows what the expectations at Steele are. “We know that the guys before us, our predecessors, have established something here at Steele High School,” says Williams, who is committed to Tulane. “And it’s our job to keep it rolling.”
Jewell Loyd, Storm rally past Mystics in playoff opener
Jewell Loyd erupted for 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes to lead the Seattle Storm in
