Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says. According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WBTV has reached out to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Centene cancels plans for East Coast headquarters

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.

COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Total enrollment in Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools is up more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Student describes Chesterfield Co. bus crash that injured 8

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus crash left eight students injured Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C. The wreck happened just days after school started for the district. Around 4 p.m., the bus rolled over at McCaskill Road near Angelus Road. The students were from New Heights Middle...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot at a Showmars restaurant in the Steele Creek area on Saturday night, authorities confirmed. The shooting happened in the 13000 block of South Tryon Street around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, Medic found the victim in the parking lot and transported them with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte highway homicide investigation underway

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 8 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New Lowe's tower is adding to congestion in Charlotte

Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Rocky Ridge neighborhood held a community meeting on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard. Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Its festivities are finally back in person after taking a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

