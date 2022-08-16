Read full article on original website
WBTV
Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says. According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WBTV has reached out to...
WBTV
Centene cancels plans for East Coast headquarters
WBTV
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.
WBTV
Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow
WBTV
Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges
WBTV
Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers
WBTV
Health experts encouraging flu shots for families, individuals
WBTV
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
WBTV
Student describes Chesterfield Co. bus crash that injured 8
CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus crash left eight students injured Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C. The wreck happened just days after school started for the district. Around 4 p.m., the bus rolled over at McCaskill Road near Angelus Road. The students were from New Heights Middle...
WBTV
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot at a Showmars restaurant in the Steele Creek area on Saturday night, authorities confirmed. The shooting happened in the 13000 block of South Tryon Street around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, Medic found the victim in the parking lot and transported them with...
WBTV
Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy
WBTV
Charlotte highway homicide investigation underway
WBTV
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky
WBTV
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte
WBTV
New Lowe's tower is adding to congestion in Charlotte
WBTV
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte, even after construction of the massive complex in University City is completed. City of Charlotte sources tell WBTV that the massive public-private partnership that would have brought 3,200 jobs and $1...
WBTV
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard. Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from...
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
WBTV
Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick
