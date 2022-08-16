Outdoors: Carvers to host decoy show at Side Cut

When art and wildlife converge in the hands of a talented carver or painter, something magical can result.

The floor might be littered with shavings or dappled with drops of different hues, but the piece resting on the table will come to life.

This unique art form will be on display for the public to observe and appreciate on Saturday at Side Cut Metropark as the Maumee Bay Carvers Association stages its 40th annual Decoy Show and Swap & Sell Meet.

The family-friendly event presents an ideal opportunity to examine first-hand the intricately carved decoys and shorebirds created by hand in the tradition of the American hunting style decoy. The event takes place, rain or shine, at the Riverview Shelter, located at 1025 W. River Road on the Maumee side of the waterway. The show location is handicapped and stroller accessible.

Registration for carvers begins at 9 a.m. and the judging and sale will follow. Admission to the show is free while the competition carries a nominal entry fee. The competition takes place in the following categories: Working Class / IWCA Style Decoy, Lake Erie Pairs, Lake Erie Singles, and Gunning Shorebird.

Prizes of cash and medallions will be awarded following the judging and the competition is open to any carver who would like to enter their working decoys and shorebirds. The Sell & Swap Meet will feature hunting items, decoys, and carving and wood supplies. Visit the maumeebaycarvers.com website for rules, entry forms, and additional information.

The Maumee Bay Carvers Association has been around for more than 40 years, working to promote and preserve the art form and tradition of carving and painting waterfowl, while also mentoring those new to the field. Carvers of all skill levels from beginner to advanced are invited to attend the group's free Wednesday carve-along sessions held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Woodcraft Store, located at 5311 Airport Highway.

“Bring along your current project or we will help you get started with carving tips and advice,” said Steve Secord, president of the Maumee Bay Carvers.

■ New state game area: Southeast Michigan is home to the new Crystal Waters State Game Area, located in northern Monroe County. The 680-acre parcel is south of Oakville and north of Grames Road. The game area has several bodies of water and includes upland forest habitat that should provide ideal outdoor recreational opportunities for hunting waterfowl, wild turkey and white-tailed deer. The new game area adds vital public hunting ground in what the state considered a “cold zone” due to its previous lack of huntable public lands. For additional information on the Crystal Waters State Game Area, contact the Point Mouillee State Game Area office at 734-379-9692.

■ Ohio special deer hunts: As part of the continuing effort to control the white-tailed deer numbers, which can have a serious adverse impact on native plant communities when the deer herds expand unchecked, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will coordinate special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. These preserves are home to some of Ohio's rarest and highest quality ecology and by browsing native vegetation and introducing non-native plants, deer have had a negative impact on many sensitive habitats at certain state nature preserves. The special hunts are handled at the local level by preserve managers, and hunters must attend the organizational meeting to be able to enter the drawing for the hunt. Hunters must also have a valid 2022-23 hunting license. Those drawn for these hunts will be assigned a specific time to hunt, and they will be permitted to hunt with a partner. Some of the hunts this year will be antlerless deer only, while others will allow the taking of antlered deer but only after an antlerless deer has been harvested first. Special hunts in the northwest part of the state include those at Goll Woods in Fulton County and Lawrence Woods in Hardin County. The Goll Woods meeting and permit draw takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Goll Woods State Nature Preserve Office, located at 26093 County Road F, northwest of Archbold. The meeting and draw for the Lawrence Woods hunt takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking area at the preserve, located at 13278 County Road 190, south of Kenton.

■ Michigan waterfowl hunts: Interested parties have until Aug. 28 to apply for reserved waterfowl hunts that will be held in both the mornings and afternoons of opening weekend, Oct. 15 to 16, at the Pointe Mouillee State Game Area. For more information about waterfowl hunting and the reserved waterfowl hunts, visit the Michigan.gov/Waterfowl website or refer to the 2022 Waterfowl Digest, which is available online only this year. Digital copies of the digest can be downloaded at the Michigan.gov/DNRDigests website.