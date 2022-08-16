Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Live mural painting by renowned artist Al Blood Black.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Murder near Grace MarketplaceMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Gators In-State Edge Target Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
The third-ranked player in the nation is back on the open market.
Napier: 'Gators Aren't Going Away' On Recruiting Trail As Momentum Builds
The recruiting momentum created by the new Gators staff is unparalleled to any produced by the program recently. Florida isn't going away on the trail.
Florida QB Jack Miller III out following thumb surgery on throwing hand
Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III suffered an injury to the thumb on his right hand that required a procedure Wednesday, multiple sources told Swamp247. A timeline for Miller’s return to the field is unclear. Miller wasn’t in attendance for Tuesday’s practice session, nor was he witnessed throwing...
wuft.org
Former Gator football coach Dan Mullen joins ESPN in analyst role
Dan Mullen, the Florida Gators’ head coach from 2018 to 2021, is joining ESPN as an analyst for the coming college football season. He appeared on Steve Russell on WRUF’s “Sportscene” on Thursday to talk about his new opportunity. “I’m excited to be a part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is the Gator Room? 'It’s Going to Make the Game Easier'
The Gator Room is one of many "resources relative to the development of the player" in Florida's new football facility.
Gator Country
Gators not backing down in recruiting
It’s still recruiting season for the Florida Gators. “The Gators aren’t going anywhere”, Billy Napier said. Eight weeks ago, you could say Florida recruiting wasn’t where it needed to be. After missing out on multiple prospects in the months of May and June, the expectations of Florida fans were quite low. That all quickly started to change in the first couple weeks of July as the Gators found a massive amount of momentum on the trail. Fortunately for Florida, things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
News4Jax.com
New coach, new facility have Florida eyeing better results
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Billy Napier’s methodical, multifaceted approach to returning Florida to national prominence might actually be on a fast track. Napier’s recruiting prowess has been on display the last two months, culminating with the Gators’ 2023 class breaking into the top 10 in national rankings by Rivals and 247 Sports. The latest bump coincided with Florida opening an $85 million facility that was years in the making and should help get the program back on level footing with the Southeastern Conference heavyweights.
Former Gators SF Keyontae Johnson Drops Top Four, Nears Transfer Decision
Former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson announced his top four transfer destination as he nears a decision.
RELATED PEOPLE
Check out Florida Gators’ new $85 million football facility
Nothing like moving into a new place. The Florida Gators witnessed that Sunday when they moved into their 142,000-square foot, $85 million Heavener Football Training Center. Check out the perks of the new pad. Amenities inside the building include a dining hall, lounge area, barber shop, virtual reality room, gaming...
WCJB
New P.K. Yonge volleyball coach looks to turn program around
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school volleyball regular season opens this weekend, and there is a new voice of reason at P.K. Yonge School. Enrique Wiseman takes over the program after making previous stops at Buchholz, Trinity Catholic, and Trenton. Wiseman is instilling a will to win in his players.
Click10.com
WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator
OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
Independent Florida Alligator
The people who live inside Gainesville's bright orange boxes
Hey, Gators. Some of you don’t know us yet, others have come to know us very well through those obnoxiously bright, battered orange news boxes. Whether you’ve just hopped off I-75 or you’re a UF veteran who’s surprised that construction is still happening, allow us to introduce ourselves: Hello, we’re The Alligator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville zoning changes sent to county, state
The City of Gainesville sent three new land code and zoning ordinances to Tallahassee and Alachua County for comment and approval last week after the commission passed the ordinances 4-3 on first reading on Aug. 4. The ordinances, which change the zoning for existing residential property in the city, combine...
Independent Florida Alligator
Meet the mayoral candidates for the Gainesville primary election
Nine mayoral candidates — including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward — are on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. On the campaign trail, they’ve focused on issues such as affordable housing, Gainesville Regional...
WCJB
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Former Bronson Middle High School basketball coach facing additional charges
A former Bronson Middle High School basketball coach is facing further charges for sexual misconduct. Billy McCall Jr. was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff Deputies on July 27 for reportedly sexually abusing two juvenile boys he coached at the school. According to an ACSO arrest report, a few of the incidents involving McCall and the boys took place at his apartment in Gainesville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
WCJB
Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
WCJB
Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. . Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. . Copyright 2022...
The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.
Mayoral Candidates(Gainesville Sun) It used to happen every third year, now the elections for Mayor of Gainesville take place every four years, and 2022 is the year. Local elections take place on Florida primary day, August 23rd from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm with the early voting period open August 13th – 20th. Bring picture and signature identification. For more information on the types of identification accepted at the polls, view Accepted Types of Identification. You can find which precinct you are assigned to vote at by looking at your Voter Information Card.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0