ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Gator Country

Gators not backing down in recruiting

It’s still recruiting season for the Florida Gators. “The Gators aren’t going anywhere”, Billy Napier said. Eight weeks ago, you could say Florida recruiting wasn’t where it needed to be. After missing out on multiple prospects in the months of May and June, the expectations of Florida fans were quite low. That all quickly started to change in the first couple weeks of July as the Gators found a massive amount of momentum on the trail. Fortunately for Florida, things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New coach, new facility have Florida eyeing better results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Billy Napier’s methodical, multifaceted approach to returning Florida to national prominence might actually be on a fast track. Napier’s recruiting prowess has been on display the last two months, culminating with the Gators’ 2023 class breaking into the top 10 in national rankings by Rivals and 247 Sports. The latest bump coincided with Florida opening an $85 million facility that was years in the making and should help get the program back on level footing with the Southeastern Conference heavyweights.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Joshua Braun
Person
Darnell Stapleton
AL.com

Check out Florida Gators’ new $85 million football facility

Nothing like moving into a new place. The Florida Gators witnessed that Sunday when they moved into their 142,000-square foot, $85 million Heavener Football Training Center. Check out the perks of the new pad. Amenities inside the building include a dining hall, lounge area, barber shop, virtual reality room, gaming...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New P.K. Yonge volleyball coach looks to turn program around

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school volleyball regular season opens this weekend, and there is a new voice of reason at P.K. Yonge School. Enrique Wiseman takes over the program after making previous stops at Buchholz, Trinity Catholic, and Trenton. Wiseman is instilling a will to win in his players.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Click10.com

WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator

OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

The people who live inside Gainesville's bright orange boxes

Hey, Gators. Some of you don’t know us yet, others have come to know us very well through those obnoxiously bright, battered orange news boxes. Whether you’ve just hopped off I-75 or you’re a UF veteran who’s surprised that construction is still happening, allow us to introduce ourselves: Hello, we’re The Alligator.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Gators#Fbs
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville zoning changes sent to county, state

The City of Gainesville sent three new land code and zoning ordinances to Tallahassee and Alachua County for comment and approval last week after the commission passed the ordinances 4-3 on first reading on Aug. 4. The ordinances, which change the zoning for existing residential property in the city, combine...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Meet the mayoral candidates for the Gainesville primary election

Nine mayoral candidates — including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward — are on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. On the campaign trail, they’ve focused on issues such as affordable housing, Gainesville Regional...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Former Bronson Middle High School basketball coach facing additional charges

A former Bronson Middle High School basketball coach is facing further charges for sexual misconduct. Billy McCall Jr. was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff Deputies on July 27 for reportedly sexually abusing two juvenile boys he coached at the school. According to an ACSO arrest report, a few of the incidents involving McCall and the boys took place at his apartment in Gainesville.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WCJB

Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
LAKE CITY, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.

Mayoral Candidates(Gainesville Sun) It used to happen every third year, now the elections for Mayor of Gainesville take place every four years, and 2022 is the year. Local elections take place on Florida primary day, August 23rd from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm with the early voting period open August 13th – 20th. Bring picture and signature identification. For more information on the types of identification accepted at the polls, view Accepted Types of Identification. You can find which precinct you are assigned to vote at by looking at your Voter Information Card.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy