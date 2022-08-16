ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
The Perfect Midland Odessa Labor Day Weekend Dinner

One of the things being an only child of a cook in the US Air Force did--was allow me to learn so much from my Dad when it comes to cooking. Admittedly, there were a LOT of dishes he'd make when I was a kid growing up in Chicago that I'd turn my nose up at and wouldn't be very excited to try (things like spaghetti with all kinds of extras thrown into the sauce like *gasp* mushrooms, onions, etc) or side dishes he'd serve like lima beans or peas... or heaven forbid asparagus!
Midland home destroyed by lightning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
Runners Challenge Midland Drivers to Pay Attention to Them

Runners in Midland are more prominent in the past year, but some of them are calling out Midland drivers for not being aware that runners are on the road too. According to NewsWest 9, Lanita Torres is one of those runners that says that Midland drivers are not paying attention to her and other runners on the road.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Girlfriend Tells Me… No, You Cannot Eat In My Car!

Buzz Question - So, my girlfriend has a little rule when it comes to her car. She basically has told me...No, You Cannot Eat In My Car! Grab some fast food...can not even grab a FRIE from the bag, no kidding! NOT even Soda can or cup with lid! And get this...we have a road trip planned in her car....and NOPE cant eat food in her car. I'm just wondering if anyone else has to deal with this, because I do!
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
Brunch and a Movie! Why Not? Now At Cinergy Odessa!

It's a new day at the movies. The chairs recline! The food is brought to you at your chair! You can order awesome burgers, pizza and more. And NOW at Cinergy Odessa you can add BRUNCH to your order! You have always been able to order some great food at Cinergy and NOW they have added a Brunch MENU!
Teacher receives $500 from Honda in Midland

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last month, the Honda dealership in Midland has taken nominations for teachers to win a $500 Visa gift card just in time for back to school. The owner of Honda in Midland says teachers deserve to be recognized... And they’re glad to help educators out.
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

