Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
The Perfect Midland Odessa Labor Day Weekend Dinner
One of the things being an only child of a cook in the US Air Force did--was allow me to learn so much from my Dad when it comes to cooking. Admittedly, there were a LOT of dishes he'd make when I was a kid growing up in Chicago that I'd turn my nose up at and wouldn't be very excited to try (things like spaghetti with all kinds of extras thrown into the sauce like *gasp* mushrooms, onions, etc) or side dishes he'd serve like lima beans or peas... or heaven forbid asparagus!
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
West Texas veterans attended a funeral today for a veteran that had no family
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today a funeral was held for a veteran in Midland who had no family but didn’t leave alone. John Thomas Strachan was 86 years old and served in the United States Army from February 1962 to August of 1962. Even though Strachan had no family in...
Runners Challenge Midland Drivers to Pay Attention to Them
Runners in Midland are more prominent in the past year, but some of them are calling out Midland drivers for not being aware that runners are on the road too. According to NewsWest 9, Lanita Torres is one of those runners that says that Midland drivers are not paying attention to her and other runners on the road.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Girlfriend Tells Me… No, You Cannot Eat In My Car!
Buzz Question - So, my girlfriend has a little rule when it comes to her car. She basically has told me...No, You Cannot Eat In My Car! Grab some fast food...can not even grab a FRIE from the bag, no kidding! NOT even Soda can or cup with lid! And get this...we have a road trip planned in her car....and NOPE cant eat food in her car. I'm just wondering if anyone else has to deal with this, because I do!
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Brunch and a Movie! Why Not? Now At Cinergy Odessa!
It's a new day at the movies. The chairs recline! The food is brought to you at your chair! You can order awesome burgers, pizza and more. And NOW at Cinergy Odessa you can add BRUNCH to your order! You have always been able to order some great food at Cinergy and NOW they have added a Brunch MENU!
Whoa – You Won’t Believe This Record Breaking 137 Pound Fish Caught in Texas
I'll be upfront, I'm not an angler by any means. It's not that I don't enjoy a lazy afternoon with a line in the water and a cold beverage. I'll sure take that. Delicious fresh fish straight from the water, cleaned, and right to the frying pan. You better believe it.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
Teacher receives $500 from Honda in Midland
Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last month, the Honda dealership in Midland has taken nominations for teachers to win a $500 Visa gift card just in time for back to school. The owner of Honda in Midland says teachers deserve to be recognized... And they’re glad to help educators out.
$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Was Chico ‘The Parking Lot Puppy’ Pardoned for Jaywalking by Midland County Judge?
It's the case of CHICO, 'the parking lot puppy'. How does a lost fur baby make its way home to its proud owners? Well, from the looks of it, with a little help from a judge! That's exactly what happened in Midland County, TEXAS when a lost puppy named 'Chico' was found roaming the parking lot of the courthouse. Let's trace the case and see the final verdict!
Take A Ride! 7 Rollercoasters Closest To Midland Odessa!
Who's ready to hit up a ROLLER COASTER? August 16th is National Rollercoaster Day! What rollercoasters are in the West Texas area? Here are 7 of the closest ones to West Texas! And, you can check out the VIDEOS and TAKE A RIDE NOW!. 1) THE SANDSTORM - JOYLAND AMUSEMENT...
Not the Kind of Farm I Expected to Find in the Texas Panhandle
We have all sorts of farms and ranches here in the Texas Panhandle. We grow all sorts of crops. We raise all sorts of animals. Texas is good for that. When I was looking around the area there was one farm I wasn't really expecting. Oh, but I am glad that I found it.
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
