Lawton, OK

poncacitynow.com

Four Oklahoma Kids Advance to Finals of National Mullet Competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lawton, OK
Business
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
KLAW 101

Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship

Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Every Question You’ve Wanted To Ask About Braum’s

California has In&Out, Texas used to have Whataburger, but Oklahoma has always had Braum's. Even though the original 1/3lb burger is gone and terribly missed, it remains one of the standouts in the veritable fast-food metropolis of Lawton for one main reason... the ice cream. You're more than welcome to...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Stephens County Humane Society dogs pool party

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens county humane society gave dogs up for adoption a special treat today. As they got to have some fun in the sun at the Marlow City Pool. The City of Marlow is cleaning out its pools tomorrow, so the dogs were invited over...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town

Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
ALTUS, OK
#Klaw Facebook
KLAW 101

Lawton Council Sours On Elmer Thomas Park Sports Complex

For the last few months, the question at hand has been "Is the city council going to approve the sports complex project?" It was uncertain since it's been a somewhat unpopular idea given the status of roads and infrastructure in Lawton, but that question has now changed. It's no longer...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Two Lawtonians Named to NextGen Under 30 List

Two Lawtonians were named to NextGen Under 30 list yesterday. NextGen Under 30 is now in its eleventh year and has expanded the program’s scope and state-wide reach, NextGen Under 30 recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in various categories of endeavor. In addition, award winners are selected based upon their participation in and contribution to their communities. A panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges. For more information on the program visit www.nextgenunder30.com.
LAWTON, OK
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: One more day of summer, then we get our first sampling of near fall-like weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We start off the morning with mostly sunny skies, though cloud coverage is expected to build throughout the day, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud coverage, it will be another hot day with most of Texoma getting into the low 100s this afternoon. Heat advisories are in effect for counties east of I-44 until later today. The reason for this heat is: 1) it is still summer, 2) southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, and 3) pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. This front will be moving across Northern Oklahoma today, bringing with it showers and storms along and behind it. The front will only make its way as far south at I-40 by the end of the day, and that is where the best chances for rain will be, with northern counties seeing isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening.
LAWTON, OK
chickashatoday.com

Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair

 The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event.  Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?

In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Who’s Ready for Lawton High Schools Football Season?

Ready or Not, High School is back for the 2022 school season. Schedules were released this week for each high school, and we have them for you all in one convenient location. High School Football, as much as classes beginning, marks the beginning of Fall in Oklahoma. In Lawton, the three secondary schools have just released the schedules for the fall season.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted Thursday four people suspected in the murder of Zachary Wood. Ashley Esselborn, William Bell, Ronnie Lang and Payton Collier were all indicted for the murder. The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown St. with Collier and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
okcfox.com

Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident

COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

