It’s National Couples Day! Celebrate with a Lawton Couples Date Night!
In just under 2 months, I will be celebrating my 2nd wedding anniversary. After a decade and a half of being spectacularly single, coupling up at my age was a huge adjustment. Not one that I regret at all. I'm most happy at home with my new love. But, there...
City of Lawton Announced Halloween 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Date & Hours
It's hard to believe, but Fall will be here before you know it, which means Halloween is on the way!. The City of Lawton just announced the "Trick or Treating" hours for 2022. Halloween falls on a Monday this year so the City of Lawton will be observing "All Hallow's Eve" on Saturday, October 29th (10-29-22) from 6:00-pm until 9:00-pm.
poncacitynow.com
Four Oklahoma Kids Advance to Finals of National Mullet Competition
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
Wichita Falls Knows About The Hotter’N Hell Hundred, Did You Know About the Hotter Than Hell Bull?
One of those days where I am just struggling to find some original content for you guys. I just posted a story on Luke Wade performing at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred this year. I was curious to see if Getty Images had any photos posted of our big Wichita Falls event and I was shocked at the result. Bulls, nothing but bull pictures.
Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship
Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
Every Question You’ve Wanted To Ask About Braum’s
California has In&Out, Texas used to have Whataburger, but Oklahoma has always had Braum's. Even though the original 1/3lb burger is gone and terribly missed, it remains one of the standouts in the veritable fast-food metropolis of Lawton for one main reason... the ice cream. You're more than welcome to...
kswo.com
Stephens County Humane Society dogs pool party
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens county humane society gave dogs up for adoption a special treat today. As they got to have some fun in the sun at the Marlow City Pool. The City of Marlow is cleaning out its pools tomorrow, so the dogs were invited over...
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
Lawton Council Sours On Elmer Thomas Park Sports Complex
For the last few months, the question at hand has been "Is the city council going to approve the sports complex project?" It was uncertain since it's been a somewhat unpopular idea given the status of roads and infrastructure in Lawton, but that question has now changed. It's no longer...
Two Lawtonians Named to NextGen Under 30 List
Two Lawtonians were named to NextGen Under 30 list yesterday. NextGen Under 30 is now in its eleventh year and has expanded the program’s scope and state-wide reach, NextGen Under 30 recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in various categories of endeavor. In addition, award winners are selected based upon their participation in and contribution to their communities. A panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges. For more information on the program visit www.nextgenunder30.com.
kswo.com
A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn
Walters, Okla. (KSWO) - A Walters mom wants to make sure kids stay cool and hydrated while riding the school bus. She’s asking the community for help by donating water to Walters bus barn. Laura Mahsetky said her son came home drenched in sweat after his bus ride from...
Wichita Falls Municipal Court to close Friday
The Wichita Falls Municipal Court will be closed Friday, August 19. Here's where you can still access your basic information.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: One more day of summer, then we get our first sampling of near fall-like weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We start off the morning with mostly sunny skies, though cloud coverage is expected to build throughout the day, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud coverage, it will be another hot day with most of Texoma getting into the low 100s this afternoon. Heat advisories are in effect for counties east of I-44 until later today. The reason for this heat is: 1) it is still summer, 2) southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, and 3) pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. This front will be moving across Northern Oklahoma today, bringing with it showers and storms along and behind it. The front will only make its way as far south at I-40 by the end of the day, and that is where the best chances for rain will be, with northern counties seeing isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening.
chickashatoday.com
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair
The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event. Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?
In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
Wichita Falls lake levels continue to decline
Lake levels have been in decline all summer as above-average heat and below-average rainfall continue to plague Texoma in a near-record fashion.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. The officials stated that a truck was travelling southbound on the access road when a car moving southbound on the Central Freeway collided [..]
Who’s Ready for Lawton High Schools Football Season?
Ready or Not, High School is back for the 2022 school season. Schedules were released this week for each high school, and we have them for you all in one convenient location. High School Football, as much as classes beginning, marks the beginning of Fall in Oklahoma. In Lawton, the three secondary schools have just released the schedules for the fall season.
newschannel6now.com
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted Thursday four people suspected in the murder of Zachary Wood. Ashley Esselborn, William Bell, Ronnie Lang and Payton Collier were all indicted for the murder. The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown St. with Collier and...
okcfox.com
Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident
COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
